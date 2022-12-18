As the saying goes, "the third time's the charm." That was certainly the case for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who took down the Milwaukee Bucks, 114-106, to claim their fifth win in a row. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 45 points and tried to will his team to victory in the fourth. However, the Cavs held steady—thanks to some accurate free-throw shooting from star Donovan Mitchell who had 36 points and went 9-for-9 from the charity stripe in the final quarter—to get their first win against the Bucks in three tries this season. Here are the key takeaways from the game.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO