FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ballstatedailynews.com
Defense holds out as Ball State defeats Georgia Southern at home
While most Ball State students hunkered down in their first week of winter break, the men’s basketball team took to the court in Worthen Arena against Georgia Southern. Defeating the Eagles 58-54 after a nervy first half, the Cardinals sit 8-4 with one game left before the Mid-American Conference (MAC) regular season begins with Toledo Jan. 3.
ballstatedailynews.com
Ball State Women's Basketball's winning streak stops at 7 as the Cardinals fall to Richmond in game two of the Puerto Rico Classic
As pigeons circled the rafters of the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, junior forward Addie Budnik sank a 3-pointer, giving Richmond Women’s Basketball a 75-73 lead with two seconds left in regulation. Ball State’s head coach Brady Sallee followed with a timeout, then the Spiders’ head...
WISH-TV
Purdue freshman Braden Smith plays wingman to the biggest story in college basketball
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At 6-foot flat, Braden Smith simply needed to come to terms with reality. Amongst the giants of college basketball’s top programs, he just didn’t fit. As the calendar turned to 2021, 99.9% percent of college basketball was sure of it. Dealing with a foot...
SIGNED: Luke Burgess
BIO: New Palestine, Ind., standout Luke Burgess became the first offensive lineman commitment in the class when he gave a verbal in late June. The 6-foot-7.5, 295-pound Burgess had been one of the top targets for the Cardinals for several months. Burgess then made many trips to Louisville and was the first recruit to meet face-to-face with Jeff Brohm after he took the job at Louisville. Burgess was a two-way player for much of his career at New Palestine.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football: Dillon Thieneman is a Boilermaker!
Dillon Thieneman, a 3*, 6’0”, 200 pound safety out of Westfield High School in Westfield Indiana signed his name on the dotted line this morning and is officially a Boilermaker. Dillon held 8 offers in addition to Purdue, including Indiana, Minnesota, and Northwestern. Rivals considers him the 14th...
ballstatedailynews.com
Ball State Women’s basketball wins their seventh in a row, second consecutive overtime win
Ball State Women’s basketball team won against Pitt in overtime Dec. 11. Eight days later, the Cardinals did the same with an overtime win against Tarleton State University in the Puerto Rico Classic with an 80-77 win. The win is the seventh in a row for Ball State, with a 9-2 record.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football: Winston Berglund Makes It Official
Purdue signed 3* 6’2” 200 safety Winston Berglund from Carmel High School out of Carmel, IN this morning. Berglund chose the Purdue Boilermakers over offers from the Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa State Cyclones, Michigan Wolverines, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Missouri Tigers, and the South Carolina Gamecocks, among others. He is the 989th rated player nationally on 247 along with being rated the 86th safety, and 15th ranked player from the state of Indiana.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men’s basketball drops in new AP-top 25 after blowout loss, women stay put after blowout win
Indiana is down but not out. While the Hoosiers hope that is the story of their season after dropping three of four in December, it is the current lay of the land in the updated AP top-25 released on Monday afternoon. The Hoosiers (8-3) dropped four spots to No. 18...
stadiumjourney.com
Kokomo Memorial Gym - Kokomo Wildkats
Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium E Superior St Kokomo, IN 46901. Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium was dedicated on October 20, 1949, and was named in honor of the men and women from the town who lost their lives in World War II. The 7,200-seat physical education building was one of the largest in the world when it first opened, ushering a new era of bigger and better high school basketball gyms, but subsequent renovations have brought it down to its current capacity of around 5,200 people, ranking it as the 33rd largest high school gym in the world.
Pair of Cathedral Athletes Sign Letters of Intent
Today is National Letters of Intent signing day. Cathedral had 2 athletes sign national letters of intent today. The two are seniors Kellen Kinzer and Braden Lemke. Kinzer signed to play football at the University of North Dakota and Lemke signed to dive for the University of Minnesota.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Indiana Business Wins $3.3 Million Jury Verdict
INDIANAPOLIS, IN—An Indianapolis jury has returned a verdict in favor of Lafayette, Indiana based Illumination International LLC against Vannin Healthcare Global Ltd. in the amount of $3.3 million. The jury found that Vannin breached a contract to deliver 705,000 boxes of nitrile medical gloves to Illumination during the height of the pandemic. The trial was held in the courtroom of Judge Heather Welch of the Indiana Commercial Court. The jury returned its verdict on December 14, 2022.
Fox 59
Update: Brian's winter storm forecast for December 20
Update: Brian’s winter storm forecast for December …. Indiana DNR K-9 program celebrates 25th anniversary. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 25 years since the launch of its K-9 program. First responders want you and your home to be prepared …. A winter storm headed in on...
consistentlycurious.com
3 Important Tips For Visiting the Cake Bake Shop In Indianapolis
Glimmering trees adorned with sparkling silver ornaments. Snow white swans draped in golden necklaces. Layers of delicate cake served on fine porcelain. Visions of the Sugar Plum Fairy become a reality at the magical Cake Bake Shop in Indianapolis, Indiana. One of the most incredible bakeries in the United States...
Increasing potential for winter storm to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays. Winter storm potential Thursday-Saturday Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend. Biggest weather impact days Our sights are really set on Thursday and Friday right now as […]
moversmakers.org
Former Lilly CEO, wife donate $20 million to Xavier for science center
Xavier University announced a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter to help establish a state-of-the-art science facility on its campus. Having earned a chemistry degree from Xavier in 1975, John Lechleiter credits his Xavier education for propelling him in a 37-year career at Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. After earning master’s and doctoral degrees from Harvard, he joined the Eli Lilly in 1979 as a chemist, ultimately serving as its chairman, president and CEO until his retirement in December 2016. Sarah Lechleiter graduated in 1976 from Edgecliff College, a Catholic women’s college that merged with Xavier in 1980, with a degree in sociology and social welfare. She has served on multiple nonprofit boards in Indianapolis, including the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Indiana Repertory Theatre and Newfields.
Kokomo hit by large-scale power outage
KOKOMO, Ind. — Duke Energy confirmed that 10,000 customers in the Kokomo area were without power at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The outage reportedly went into effect around 3 p.m. and peaked at more than 10,000 customers mostly on the city’s north and west side. By 5:15 p.m., nearly all power had been restored throughout […]
dayton.com
WORTH THE DRIVE: 3 places in Indianapolis to see holiday lights
The holiday season is shining bright in Indianapolis. Less than two hours away, the Circle City has a lot to offer with multiple light displays visitors can view through the new year. Here are three displays that will help you put the magic in your holiday season:. 1. Circle of...
Winter storm headed for Central Indiana on busiest travel day of holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is forecasted to get a serious winter storm the same day as the busiest travel day of the holiday season. AAA predicts 112 million Americans are expected to travel for the holidays this year, the third biggest crowd since AAA started tracking the data in 2000 and 95% of pre-pandemic levels. […]
WIBC.com
Three Missing Kids from Indy Found in Honda Odyssey That Crashed
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind.–Three kids were in a Honda Odyssey that crashed in Tippecanoe County Wednesday. State police say a trooper spotted the Odyssey just after 3 am committing “multiple traffic violations.” The driver refused to stop for the trooper and sped away northbound on I-65. The trooper...
