ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ballstatedailynews.com

Defense holds out as Ball State defeats Georgia Southern at home

While most Ball State students hunkered down in their first week of winter break, the men’s basketball team took to the court in Worthen Arena against Georgia Southern. Defeating the Eagles 58-54 after a nervy first half, the Cardinals sit 8-4 with one game left before the Mid-American Conference (MAC) regular season begins with Toledo Jan. 3.
MUNCIE, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Ball State Women's Basketball's winning streak stops at 7 as the Cardinals fall to Richmond in game two of the Puerto Rico Classic

As pigeons circled the rafters of the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, junior forward Addie Budnik sank a 3-pointer, giving Richmond Women’s Basketball a 75-73 lead with two seconds left in regulation. Ball State’s head coach Brady Sallee followed with a timeout, then the Spiders’ head...
MUNCIE, IN
247Sports

SIGNED: Luke Burgess

BIO: New Palestine, Ind., standout Luke Burgess became the first offensive lineman commitment in the class when he gave a verbal in late June. The 6-foot-7.5, 295-pound Burgess had been one of the top targets for the Cardinals for several months. Burgess then made many trips to Louisville and was the first recruit to meet face-to-face with Jeff Brohm after he took the job at Louisville. Burgess was a two-way player for much of his career at New Palestine.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Purdue Football: Dillon Thieneman is a Boilermaker!

Dillon Thieneman, a 3*, 6’0”, 200 pound safety out of Westfield High School in Westfield Indiana signed his name on the dotted line this morning and is officially a Boilermaker. Dillon held 8 offers in addition to Purdue, including Indiana, Minnesota, and Northwestern. Rivals considers him the 14th...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Purdue Football: Winston Berglund Makes It Official

Purdue signed 3* 6’2” 200 safety Winston Berglund from Carmel High School out of Carmel, IN this morning. Berglund chose the Purdue Boilermakers over offers from the Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa State Cyclones, Michigan Wolverines, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Missouri Tigers, and the South Carolina Gamecocks, among others. He is the 989th rated player nationally on 247 along with being rated the 86th safety, and 15th ranked player from the state of Indiana.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
stadiumjourney.com

Kokomo Memorial Gym - Kokomo Wildkats

Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium E Superior St Kokomo, IN 46901. Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium was dedicated on October 20, 1949, and was named in honor of the men and women from the town who lost their lives in World War II. The 7,200-seat physical education building was one of the largest in the world when it first opened, ushering a new era of bigger and better high school basketball gyms, but subsequent renovations have brought it down to its current capacity of around 5,200 people, ranking it as the 33rd largest high school gym in the world.
KOKOMO, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Indiana Business Wins $3.3 Million Jury Verdict

INDIANAPOLIS, IN—An Indianapolis jury has returned a verdict in favor of Lafayette, Indiana based Illumination International LLC against Vannin Healthcare Global Ltd. in the amount of $3.3 million. The jury found that Vannin breached a contract to deliver 705,000 boxes of nitrile medical gloves to Illumination during the height of the pandemic. The trial was held in the courtroom of Judge Heather Welch of the Indiana Commercial Court. The jury returned its verdict on December 14, 2022.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Update: Brian's winter storm forecast for December 20

Update: Brian’s winter storm forecast for December …. Indiana DNR K-9 program celebrates 25th anniversary. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 25 years since the launch of its K-9 program. First responders want you and your home to be prepared …. A winter storm headed in on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
consistentlycurious.com

3 Important Tips For Visiting the Cake Bake Shop In Indianapolis

Glimmering trees adorned with sparkling silver ornaments. Snow white swans draped in golden necklaces. Layers of delicate cake served on fine porcelain. Visions of the Sugar Plum Fairy become a reality at the magical Cake Bake Shop in Indianapolis, Indiana. One of the most incredible bakeries in the United States...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Increasing potential for winter storm to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays. Winter storm potential Thursday-Saturday Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend. Biggest weather impact days Our sights are really set on Thursday and Friday right now as […]
INDIANA STATE
moversmakers.org

Former Lilly CEO, wife donate $20 million to Xavier for science center

Xavier University announced a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter to help establish a state-of-the-art science facility on its campus. Having earned a chemistry degree from Xavier in 1975, John Lechleiter credits his Xavier education for propelling him in a 37-year career at Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. After earning master’s and doctoral degrees from Harvard, he joined the Eli Lilly in 1979 as a chemist, ultimately serving as its chairman, president and CEO until his retirement in December 2016. Sarah Lechleiter graduated in 1976 from Edgecliff College, a Catholic women’s college that merged with Xavier in 1980, with a degree in sociology and social welfare. She has served on multiple nonprofit boards in Indianapolis, including the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Indiana Repertory Theatre and Newfields.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX59

Kokomo hit by large-scale power outage

KOKOMO, Ind. — Duke Energy confirmed that 10,000 customers in the Kokomo area were without power at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The outage reportedly went into effect around 3 p.m. and peaked at more than 10,000 customers mostly on the city’s north and west side. By 5:15 p.m., nearly all power had been restored throughout […]
KOKOMO, IN
dayton.com

WORTH THE DRIVE: 3 places in Indianapolis to see holiday lights

The holiday season is shining bright in Indianapolis. Less than two hours away, the Circle City has a lot to offer with multiple light displays visitors can view through the new year. Here are three displays that will help you put the magic in your holiday season:. 1. Circle of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy