WRDW-TV
250 holiday hams donated at Augusta elementary school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Lend a Helping Ham” returned this holiday season. The company behind the movement, Recteq, dropped off 250 hams at Wilkinson Gardens Elementary School in Augusta. They are full-sized, pre-glazed, and hickory smoked, so it’s ready for the Christmas feast. Now the school plans to...
WRDW-TV
Giveaway continues to honor late mom who had a passion for dolls
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local man is keeping a holiday tradition going with a doll giveaway for girls after his mother passed away. It started last year when Richard Wilcox’s mother passed, leaving behind thousands of dolls. He decided to give them away to kids in the community...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: How well can you wrap a gift?
AUGUSTA (WFXG)- Our FOX54 Morning Team tested their skills to see who could wrap a present the best. You be the judge, and see who did the best.
WRDW-TV
Cops brighten holiday for 30 Richmond County kids
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School Safety and Security Department hosted Shop with a Cop with students on Saturday. Approximately 30 students met with officers and walked through the Walmart at 3338 Wrightsboro Road to select gifts for their families. “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of...
wfxg.com
Hoofbeats & Christmas Carols Parade returns to Downtown Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Horses, dogs and lots of Christmas cheer filled Downtown Aiken Saturday. The Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols Parade kicked off at Barnwell and Greenville Streets. Dozens of people lined the roadways to watch it all go by. The event started 13 years ago. Initially, it began with a few horses and dogs. Now, it has grown to include almost 300 horses and carriages and almost 100 dogs.
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | Impacts of spiritual support
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hospitals are filled with all kinds of specialists, but have you ever thought about the spiritual support they offer?. Reverend Jeff Flowers just retired as Director of Spiritual Care at Augusta University Health. He talks one on one with Richard Rogers about the impacts of spiritual...
WRDW-TV
‘Crying out for help’: Overdose survivor shares his story
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from an overdose survivor about the hope and darkness he experienced using fentanyl. Hunter Deas is a U.S. Army veteran. But even after returning home from service, another war began. “I just always felt alone, and no one understood the battle I was...
WRDW-TV
Fort Gordon soldiers get a farewell for holiday leave
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Top leadership at Fort Gordon delivered holiday greetings Monday morning to soldiers going on Christmas leave. The soldiers began leaving from Augusta Regional Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport starting at midnight. More than 2,500 soldiers will be traveling home during Fort Gordon’s holiday block leave...
wfxg.com
Mayor Davis hosts farewell Christmas soiree for city
Augusta, Ga. (WFXG) - on friday, AUGUSTA SAYS GOODBYE TO MAYOR HARDIE DAVIS Jr. FAREWELL CHRISTMAS SOIREE. FOR THE LAST 8 YEARS DAVIS SAYS HIS FOCUS HAS BEEN on MAKING THE CITY A BETTER PLACE FOR EVERYONE. NOW, HE SAYS HE’S READY TO HAND IT OFF TO THOSE WHO WILL COME BEHIND. the event WAS ABOUT SAYING THANK YOU.
wfxg.com
Local resident plans to bring the happiest place on earth to Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - One local family is planning a royal ball for people in the community to come out and enjoy. It all started with a little girl- who approached her mother with an idea. Bentlee Gunn is an eight-year-old girl who wants to share the wonders of Disney...
wfxg.com
Tips on how to beat the holiday blues
Augusta, Ga. (WFXG) - IT’S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR. BUT FOR SOME, IT CAN ALSO BE THE MOST DIFFICULT. HAVE YOU EVER FELT THE HOLIDAY BLUES? FAMILY TROUBLES, GRIEF OR EVEN ABUSE CAN MANIFEST DURING THE CHRISTMAS SEASON, LEADING MANY TO FEEL DEPRESSED. eXPERTS FROM SERENITY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SYSTEMS SPOKE WITH fox54 ABOUT THE WAYS TO ADVOCATE FOR PEOPLE IN YOUR LIFE THIS SEASON.
YAHOO!
Former CSRA Santa barred from associating with children
A former Columbia County teacher and CSRA Santa will not be permitted to have contact with children under 16 years of age after alleged misconduct with two female students at Evans High School. Gregory Steven Brooks, 65, is charged with two counts of improper sexual contact by a person of...
wfxg.com
Augusta-Richmond County swears in Garnett Johnson as 85th Mayor
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta-Richmond County's new leader has big plans and high hopes for the city, as he took oath of office today as the 85th mayor of his hometown. "I was born in east Augusta, now I live in west Augusta, operate a business in the central business district, and spent a lot of time in south Augusta. I am part of every facet of this city.” Johnson explained.
WRDW-TV
As deep freeze looms, here’s how to protect people, pets and home
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With local temperatures expected to take a deep dive into the teens in a few days, Augusta-area residents and officials are preparing for a bitterly cold Christmas weekend. A low temperature of 15 is expected Friday, followed by a low of 21 and a high of...
1 shot, suspect detained in shooting at Aiken home
A suspect has been detained after a woman was found shot at least once at a home on the 300 block of Greenville Street NW in Aiken.
WRDW-TV
At the scene of latest crash into the Olive Road bridge
The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a disturbance call at 341 Greenville St. NW. Police found a woman had been shot.
wfxg.com
Woman injured, suspect detained in Greenville St. NW shooting
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A woman is being treated at a local hospital and police have a suspect in custody after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Aiken. According to Aiken Public Safety, officers responded to a disturbance on the 300 block of Greenville St. NW shortly before 3 p.m. When they arrived, officers heard shots coming from inside the home. Police found a woman who had been shot at least once. She has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.
WRDW-TV
What can holiday travelers expect as they head to the Augusta airport?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Airports across America are seeing a rush of travelers for the holidays, and anyone who may head out through Augusta may see some crowds. Augusta Regional Airport is not known for being as busy as Atlanta or other airports nearby. Travelers tell us flying out of a local airport has its advantages.
wfxg.com
Augusta man hospitalized after being tased by deputy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A man was hospitalized Dec. 16 after being tased by a Richmond County deputy. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 1900 block of George Rd. for a call about a disturbance. The sheriff's office says the man had an outstanding mental evaluation petition and threatened to harm his family.
Edgefield County officials break ground on new animal control facility
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A new animal control facility is coming to Edgefield County. Edgefield County officials say they broke grown on Monday for the new Edgefield County Animal Care and Control Facility. Officials say the Edgefield County Council approved more than $550,000 to build the new facility and that money came from the […]
