Even the NBA, NHL and MLB don’t want to buy Bally Sports. Which means that the company will likely file for bankruptcy pretty soon. Bally Sports’ parent-company, Diamond Sports Group, had been in talks with the NBA, NHL and MLB about selling the RSN’s to those leagues. Which would make NBA.TV, NHL.TV and MLB.TV a whole lot more interesting for cord-cutters. However, after Diamond slashed its end-of-year profit outlook back in November, the leagues became less interested in paying a premium for the networks. And now, Diamond Sports Group is likely heading to bankruptcy in 2023.

1 DAY AGO