Died Dec 6, 2022 in Payson Hospital. Arelene was born to parents: George Maxwell Andrews and Lavella Marjory Miller on July 21st, 1935, in Seattle, WA. She grew up in the little logging town of Shelton, WA until she went off to college where she studied Forestry. Later she moved to Los Angeles where she worked for United Airlines. It was here where she met her husband, John Syme, while he was serving in the navy. They were married on June 25, 1961 and moved to Moroni soon afterwards. Together they had four sons, fifteen grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She served in many positions and callings in the LDS Church and in the community of Moroni. She was employed in many different occupations but most of her career was spent in the veterinary department of Moroni Feed Company, where she retired after 15 years. She spent a lot of time doing family history research. She authored a book on the History of Moroni, which was published in 2009. She enjoyed reading a good book, but it was in the outdoors where she felt most happy, spending many hours working on her yard, tending to her flowers during the spring and summer months. She will be missed by the many that knew her. A funeral service was held on Dec 17th at 11am in the Moroni Stake Center.

