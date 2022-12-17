Read full article on original website
After slow start, BYU women’s hoops flies by Monmouth
BYU women’s basketball defeated Monmouth 70-50 Wednesday afternoon at the Marriott Center behind Lauren Gustin’s career-high 21 rebounds, five Cougars scoring in double figures and efficient three-point shooting. BYU improves to 5-8 with Wednesday afternoon’s win. Gustin racked up her 12th double-double in 13 games this season (12...
Utah Valley extends win streak to six game with road win at Oregon
EUGENE, Ore.–Trey Woodbury scored a season-high 24 points with nine rebounds and six assists to lead Utah Valley to a 77-72 road win over Oregon on Tuesday night at Matthew Knight Arena. The win is the sixth straight for the Wolverines who improve to 9-4 overall on the season....
BYU football brings in 16 players for early signing day
As if December isn’t already a jam-packed month for college football coaches, here comes the early national signing day. On Wednesday, BYU announced that 16 players have signed national letters of intent for the 2023 class: 13 high school seniors and three transfers. “There will be others between now...
Williams thriving in new role for Cougars
In his new role coming off the bench, BYU’s Rudi Williams entered Saturday’s game against Utah at the 15:16 mark of the first half. He’s decided to make the most of his time on the bench. “You guys know I gush about Rudi every time I come...
Traore dominates as BYU routs Lindenwood
Lindenwood, formerly a Division II program, is in the first year of a four-year transition period to move up to Division I. It’s a pretty sure bet the Lions didn’t face many guys in Division II like Fousseyni Traore. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Traore had his way with Lindenwood...
BYU hires Sione Po’uha to football defensive staff
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake announced on Tuesday the hiring of Sione Po’uha as a defensive assistant coach. Po’uha is a former Utah defensive tackle (2001-04) and eight-year NFL veteran player who has coached at Navy and Utah since finishing his professional playing career. “Sione is a great...
BYU Roundup: Mozingo named third team All-American
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – College Soccer News honored BYU’s junior midfielder Brecken Mozingo as Third Team All-American, the organization announced Friday. After a career-high season of 12 goals, 10 assists and 34 points, Mozingo was also honored by United Soccer Coaches as a Second Team All-American. Along with her All-America honors, she was named to the All-WCC First Team and the All-West Region Team.
Tony Edmunds
On December 12, 2022, Tony Edmunds took the next step on our journey here on earth. He was born July 29, 1947 in Payson, Utah to Fred and Edna Edmunds. His childhood memories centered around family, friends, sheep, sheep camps, mutton and sour dough. Tony joined the army in 1964 and proudly served our country in the Vietnam War. He married his first wife Vickie Cox, of Manti, Utah and together they had two children. Trisha and Bret. He left the military and later married Julie Sorensen, together they shared 38 of the very best years that could be spent on earth.
UDOT, BYU and Provo hope to start realignment of University Ave. and Canyon this summer
The Utah Department of Transportation, Provo City and Brigham Young University held a joint public online hearing Tuesday to present and discuss an intersection change at University Ave and Canyon Road by the old Provo High School. The need for a design change has been a topic of discussion since...
Garage band Backhand joins Kilby Block Party lineup after Utah County beginnings
Whether it’s playing a show in Europe or Asia, or getting action figures of themselves, members of Backhand have goals. In fact, they’ve written them out — thumbtacked onto a cork board in the Murray garage where they practice. One of those dreams, they realize, can now get checked off. The self-described “team of winners” will be playing in a major festival for the first time.
Barbara Dianne Thompson Dickerson
Barbara Dianne Thompson Dickerson, age 85 of Orem, Utah, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem, 801-225-1530. For full life story and to leave condolences please visit sundbergolpinmortuary.com.
Five local businesses receive recognition in Orem
More than 40 Orem businesses were nominated in three award categories to become the city’s Stand-out Businesses of the Year. The awards were presented by Councilmember LaNae Millett on Dec. 13 to five recognized companies. The three categories include: community engagement, innovation and historic. The winners include PilmerPR for...
Wayne G. Peterson
Wayne G. Peterson, 76, passed away on December 12, 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He was born in Payson, UT on July 2, 1946 to Charles and Mary Peterson. He was one of seven children. In his younger years he worked on his family farm, he drove trucks delivering flour, he was an avid hunter, he liked to dance and spent a lot of time having fun in his cars. He attended Spanish Fork High School. He married and divorced twice. He married Jody Wiley and they had two sons together. He then married Pamela Wahl and they had two daughters together.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Utah County help families this Christmas
While the headquarters for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Utah County is tucked away on the east side of Provo, their presence is felt in numerous area schools. During the Christmas season, the club and its sponsors join hands and hearts to donate to children and families in need.
Eugene Lavar Wilkinson
Eugene Lavar Wilkinson, 87, passed away December 15, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
Gary Jacobsen Carter
Gary Jacobsen Carter, loving husband, father, brother and friend passed away on December 4th in Spring City, Utah. Gary was born on July 2, 1950 in Provo, Utah and was raised by his mother Lois Kathleen Jacobsen Wing and step-father Ray Hugh Wing, and father Floyd Earl Carter and step-mother Lois LaRetta Peay Carter. Gary spent his youth in Springville hunting with his dog and fishing in Hobble Creek, and said Brookside was a wonderful place to grow up. He attended school in Springville and graduated from Springville High in 1968. After graduation he joined the Army where he served his country from 1969-1973, 1969-1970 being stationed in Vietnam.
Orem City Manager Jamie Davidson resigns post
Orem City Manager Jamie Davidson has turned in a letter of resignation to the city effective the first of the year, Mayor David Young announced Tuesday. The City Council voted unanimously during their meeting to approve a severance package for the outgoing manager. The amount was not announced. “I have...
Jennie Lee Bird LeFevre
Jennie Lee Bird LeFevre (86) of Provo passed away on December 5, 2022, at the home of her daughter Celya in Ferron, Utah. Jennie was born March 5, 1936, in Salina, Utah to Dartha Gordon and Walter D. Bird. She was the 3rd of 6 children. She married “my sweetheart” Thomas Grant LeFevre on June 11, 1952. Jennie was passionate about genealogy and spent much of her time compiling photos and stories, creating family books and photo albums to pass down. Jennie’s first job was as a waitress on roller skates for a drive-in restaurant. Later in life she worked for Beehive Clothing for many years. She was a very talented professional seamstress and did alterations from her home in Provo. Jennie was an active member of the LDS Church and loved serving in the Provo LDS Temple.
Arelene Delores Syme
Died Dec 6, 2022 in Payson Hospital. Arelene was born to parents: George Maxwell Andrews and Lavella Marjory Miller on July 21st, 1935, in Seattle, WA. She grew up in the little logging town of Shelton, WA until she went off to college where she studied Forestry. Later she moved to Los Angeles where she worked for United Airlines. It was here where she met her husband, John Syme, while he was serving in the navy. They were married on June 25, 1961 and moved to Moroni soon afterwards. Together they had four sons, fifteen grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She served in many positions and callings in the LDS Church and in the community of Moroni. She was employed in many different occupations but most of her career was spent in the veterinary department of Moroni Feed Company, where she retired after 15 years. She spent a lot of time doing family history research. She authored a book on the History of Moroni, which was published in 2009. She enjoyed reading a good book, but it was in the outdoors where she felt most happy, spending many hours working on her yard, tending to her flowers during the spring and summer months. She will be missed by the many that knew her. A funeral service was held on Dec 17th at 11am in the Moroni Stake Center.
