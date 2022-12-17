Read full article on original website
utrockets.com
Rockets Return to the Court to Host Oakland in Final Non-Conference Contest
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team (8-2) is set to host Oakland (6-4) on Wednesday night in its final non-conference game of the season. The Rockets and Golden Grizzlies will tip off at 7:00 p.m. at Savage Arena and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.
aseaofred.com
4 Toledo players to watch
Toledo finished the 2022 season as champions of the Mid-American Conference with a total record of 8-5 and a 5-3 mark in conference play. The Rockets are 4.5 point favorites over the Flames in the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Here...
utrockets.com
Toledo Heads East to Battle Mid-Major Power Vermont
TOLEDO, Ohio - Toledo (7-4) travels to Burlington, Vt. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to battle Vermont (6-7), one of the nation's top mid-major programs over the last decade. The Rockets' matchup against the Catamounts inside Patrick Gymnasium will tip off at 2:00 p.m. with streaming on ESPN+. Vermont has won...
3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo
When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
utrockets.com
Rockets Hire Mark Batman as Head Women’s Soccer Coach
TOLEDO, Ohio – Mark Batman has been named the head women's soccer coach at the University of Toledo, Vice President and Director of Athletics Bryan B. Blair announced on Monday. Batman previously served as the head women's soccer coach at Ohio Northern University, a position he held since 2004....
Gunfire strikes vehicle making Uber Eats delivery in north Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after gunfire struck a vehicle while a driver was making an Uber Eats delivery in north Toledo Monday night. According to a report, a 23-year-old who works for the food delivery company was delivering an order in the 1900 block of Erie Street at approximately 8 p.m. While he was looking for the address to drop off the delivery, an unknown suspect shot two rounds at his vehicle. Police responded and met with the victim, who had returned to his home.
Toledo organizations to give away free turkeys Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Seniors in the Toledo area will have two opportunities Wednesday to snag a free holiday turkey. Taylor Automotive Family, Seaway Marketplace and the Neighborhood Health Association are sponsoring a free turkey giveaway at two locations on Wednesday:. Mayores Senior Center, 2 Aurora L Gonzalez Drive, at...
constructiondive.com
Abbott to build $536M manufacturing plant in Northwest Ohio
Abbott Laboratories will invest $536 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Ohio, state officials announced this week. The facility will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products, some of which are used by individuals with extreme food allergies or other dietary conditions. The site will create...
TPD: Person shot in south Toledo early Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police confirmed one person was shot in south Toledo Monday morning. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the Ottawa Landings Luxury Apartments on Hill Avenue. The victim is believed to have minor injuries. TPD believes this was a drive-by shooting. Four bullet holes could...
South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
Person shot in central Toledo Monday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — An adult man was shot in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in central Toledo Monday just after 4 p.m., Toledo police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was identified on a police report Tuesday as 36-year-old Stephen Ramos. There...
northmontthunder.com
Toledo Zoo And Its Twin Polar Bear Surprise
The birth of these two twin male cubs are two of the only polar bears that have been born since 2012 at the Toledo Zoo. “The two bundles of joy were born December 1st to 24-year-old mother Crystal and 18-year-old father Nuka” says Zoe Scotille December 10, 2022 CNN.com. The mother and father were paired up to make some cubs by the Species Survival Program.
TPD: Responders revive 3-year-old who chewed on plastic bag containing 'white substance' Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a 3-year-old became unresponsive after chewing on a plastic bag containing a "white substance." According to a police report, crews responded to a residence in the 2100 block of N. Superior Street in north Toledo around 1 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call regarding an unresponsive juvenile. Upon arrival, police learned the 3-year-old female had chewed on a plastic bag containing an unspecified white substance.
UPDATE: Two injured after Monday night two-hour SWAT standoff
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information made available in a Toledo police report Tuesday morning. Toledo police responded to a residence on the 1300 block of Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo Monday night regarding a person shot. Crews arrived on...
WTOL-TV
Search warrant reveals new info in the events leading up to the death of two Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 has obtained a copy of the Toledo Police Department's search warrant of a home in the 500 block of Maumee Avenue on Dec. 9 in south Toledo, as part of their investigation into the disappearance and death of teens Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder.
Toledo family who lost everything in house fire thankful for safety, in need of donations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Firefighters rescued three children, three adults and a dog from a north Toledo house fire on Friday. But while everyone is safe, the mother of the family said they lost almost everything. Amanda Knezevich lived in the home with her three kids: 6-year-old Mandileu, 5-year-old Malaki...
WTOL-TV
Climate Friday | White Christmas chances on the rise for 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio — Christmas is barely a week away, and you may be wondering about snow chances for the holiday weekend! White Christmas odds are on the rise, and the WTOL 11 weather team is forecasting increasing chances of Christmas snow. Let's break down the snowfall potential for the...
13abc.com
Two Toledo City Council members may lose ability to serve in their roles
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday’s Toledo City Council meeting could be without two of its members, who may not be able to serve in their roles as council members any longer. The City’s law department has advised council members Vanice Williams and John Hobbs III not to vote at Tuesday’s meeting as more issues about their terms need to be addressed. This all centers around suspended council members Yvonne Harper and Tyrone Riley.
West Toledo dance studio advocates for safe spaces and LGBTQ+ community
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jeffery Foor has been dancing for 25 years. His new dance studio in west Toledo, the Element Studio of Dance, is a place he says where everyone can come together to express themselves and feel the joy of dancing. Foor says he wants everyone to feel...
13abc.com
The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The families of 16-year-old Kemarion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the two young men to come home safely. The boys were last seen on Dec. 3 at Maumee Bay State Park. " I just want my baby home,” says Kenyotta Reynolds, Kyshawn’s mother....
