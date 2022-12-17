Read full article on original website
UDOT to hold public online meeting on rebuild of Provo intersection
The Utah Department of Transportation is inviting Provo residents and businesses to attend an online public meeting to discuss plans to rebuild the intersection of University Avenue/U.S. 189 and Canyon Road near Brigham Young University. At the meeting, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the project team will present the proposed design...
Five local businesses receive recognition in Orem
More than 40 Orem businesses were nominated in three award categories to become the city’s Stand-out Businesses of the Year. The awards were presented by Councilmember LaNae Millett on Dec. 13 to five recognized companies. The three categories include: community engagement, innovation and historic. The winners include PilmerPR for...
Cardon named to fill vacancy on Spanish Fork City Council
A member of the Spanish Fork Planning Commission has been selected to fill the vacant City Council seat left by the resignation of Councilman Brandon Gordon. Jesse Cardon was selected from a pool of 17 applicants and approved at a special meeting of the council Wednesday. He will be sworn in during the first council meeting in January.
Guest: 34 neighborhood chairs fired — what will be the cost?
Recently in August 2022, Provo’s Council voted 5-2 to change the Neighborhood Program. They dismantled the Neighborhood Chair structure to instead create fewer, larger districts with District Boards whose members are appointed by the council, instead of Neighborhood Chairs who are elected by their neighbors. This is gravely concerning as the purpose of the neighborhood program was to allow residents to elect a representative and advocate: one of their own who would understand their neighborhood’s unique needs. How do you connect a resident or a neighborhood to the resources they need to solve the challenges they face? Through an advocate. These advocates were fired by the Council. Provo residents have lost an advocate and voice that many of them so desperately need.
Utah County Commission awards $10.5 million of ARPA funds to medical projects
The need for well-trained health professionals and locations for residents to find good medical and dental service is critical in Utah County. To help with these medical needs, and more, the Utah County Commission has agreed to fund $10.5 million in health care projects using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
UDOT, BYU and Provo hope to start realignment of University Ave. and Canyon this summer
The Utah Department of Transportation, Provo City and Brigham Young University held a joint public online hearing Tuesday to present and discuss an intersection change at University Ave and Canyon Road by the old Provo High School. The need for a design change has been a topic of discussion since...
Garage band Backhand joins Kilby Block Party lineup after Utah County beginnings
Whether it’s playing a show in Europe or Asia, or getting action figures of themselves, members of Backhand have goals. In fact, they’ve written them out — thumbtacked onto a cork board in the Murray garage where they practice. One of those dreams, they realize, can now get checked off. The self-described “team of winners” will be playing in a major festival for the first time.
Barbara Dianne Thompson Dickerson
Barbara Dianne Thompson Dickerson, age 85 of Orem, Utah, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem, 801-225-1530. For full life story and to leave condolences please visit sundbergolpinmortuary.com.
Orem City Manager Jamie Davidson resigns post
Orem City Manager Jamie Davidson has turned in a letter of resignation to the city effective the first of the year, Mayor David Young announced Tuesday. The City Council voted unanimously during their meeting to approve a severance package for the outgoing manager. The amount was not announced. “I have...
Elementary TAs receive appreciation certificate
Spring City Elementary School (one of three schools in North Sanpete District) has received a certificate of appreciation recognizing the wonderful job our school has done in correctly doing the progress monitoring for students that are below level. Namely, our TAs Coree Buck and Holly Nicholes are the progress monitors in our school and are definitely deserving of this recognition for their dedication to helping these students.
Body of airman missing during World War II returns to Provo with ceremony
As dozens of relatives and members of the U.S. Army and Utah National Guard waited in the Salt Lake City International Airport parking lot, word spread that there was a flight delay. It had been over 80 years since Cpl. Merle Pickup had been in Utah — what was another 90 minutes?
Tony Edmunds
On December 12, 2022, Tony Edmunds took the next step on our journey here on earth. He was born July 29, 1947 in Payson, Utah to Fred and Edna Edmunds. His childhood memories centered around family, friends, sheep, sheep camps, mutton and sour dough. Tony joined the army in 1964 and proudly served our country in the Vietnam War. He married his first wife Vickie Cox, of Manti, Utah and together they had two children. Trisha and Bret. He left the military and later married Julie Sorensen, together they shared 38 of the very best years that could be spent on earth.
Eugene Lavar Wilkinson
Eugene Lavar Wilkinson, 87, passed away December 15, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
Gary Jacobsen Carter
Gary Jacobsen Carter, loving husband, father, brother and friend passed away on December 4th in Spring City, Utah. Gary was born on July 2, 1950 in Provo, Utah and was raised by his mother Lois Kathleen Jacobsen Wing and step-father Ray Hugh Wing, and father Floyd Earl Carter and step-mother Lois LaRetta Peay Carter. Gary spent his youth in Springville hunting with his dog and fishing in Hobble Creek, and said Brookside was a wonderful place to grow up. He attended school in Springville and graduated from Springville High in 1968. After graduation he joined the Army where he served his country from 1969-1973, 1969-1970 being stationed in Vietnam.
Homeless family of 3 needs Christmas love in their life
Editor’s Note: This is one of many stories on families needing help this Christmas. As of Monday afternoon, the United Way of Utah County Sub for Santa program had 71 families still needing help. So far this holiday season, they have helped 1,900 families — 410 more than at this date last year.
Jennie Lee Bird LeFevre
Jennie Lee Bird LeFevre (86) of Provo passed away on December 5, 2022, at the home of her daughter Celya in Ferron, Utah. Jennie was born March 5, 1936, in Salina, Utah to Dartha Gordon and Walter D. Bird. She was the 3rd of 6 children. She married “my sweetheart” Thomas Grant LeFevre on June 11, 1952. Jennie was passionate about genealogy and spent much of her time compiling photos and stories, creating family books and photo albums to pass down. Jennie’s first job was as a waitress on roller skates for a drive-in restaurant. Later in life she worked for Beehive Clothing for many years. She was a very talented professional seamstress and did alterations from her home in Provo. Jennie was an active member of the LDS Church and loved serving in the Provo LDS Temple.
Death of son, loss of job leaves grandson without Christmas
Editor’s Note: This is one of many stories on families needing help this Christmas. As of Wednesday afternoon, the United Way of Utah County Sub for Santa program had 149 families still needing help. So far this holiday season, they have helped 1,900 families — 410 more than at this date last year.
BYU football brings in 16 players for early signing day
As if December isn’t already a jam-packed month for college football coaches, here comes the early national signing day. On Wednesday, BYU announced that 16 players have signed national letters of intent for the 2023 class: 13 high school seniors and three transfers. “There will be others between now...
Spring City Community Christmas Eve program
Spring City’s Community Christmas Eve program is coming around again. The program will be presented at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, in the rock chapel in Spring City. This program features congregational carol singing, soloists, and scripture reading, retelling the birth of Christ. Soloists, including Brian Stucki and the Herbert family, are from the local community.
