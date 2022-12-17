Recently in August 2022, Provo’s Council voted 5-2 to change the Neighborhood Program. They dismantled the Neighborhood Chair structure to instead create fewer, larger districts with District Boards whose members are appointed by the council, instead of Neighborhood Chairs who are elected by their neighbors. This is gravely concerning as the purpose of the neighborhood program was to allow residents to elect a representative and advocate: one of their own who would understand their neighborhood’s unique needs. How do you connect a resident or a neighborhood to the resources they need to solve the challenges they face? Through an advocate. These advocates were fired by the Council. Provo residents have lost an advocate and voice that many of them so desperately need.

PROVO, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO