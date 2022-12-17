Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium E Superior St Kokomo, IN 46901. Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium was dedicated on October 20, 1949, and was named in honor of the men and women from the town who lost their lives in World War II. The 7,200-seat physical education building was one of the largest in the world when it first opened, ushering a new era of bigger and better high school basketball gyms, but subsequent renovations have brought it down to its current capacity of around 5,200 people, ranking it as the 33rd largest high school gym in the world.

