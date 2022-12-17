When it comes to rap’s rising stars, Rot Ken is an inescapable name. As of late, the Augusta, Ga.-bred talent has been ascending with tracks like “007,” “No Mind” and the SoFaygo-assisted “Beautiful,” all of which flex his ear for spellbinding beats and molten flows that swoosh between rapping and singing. With each release, whether a full project or loosies, it's evident that Ken’s artistry has gotten more divine with time.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO