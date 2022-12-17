Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Giveaway continues to honor late mom who had a passion for dolls
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local man is keeping a holiday tradition going with a doll giveaway for girls after his mother passed away. It started last year when Richard Wilcox’s mother passed, leaving behind thousands of dolls. He decided to give them away to kids in the community...
wfxg.com
James Brown Annual Toy Giveaway: giving back to the community
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - It's the season of giving at The Annual James Brown Toy Giveaway, providing a day of holiday cheer for the community. Dozens of cars lined the streets for the Godfather of Soul's annual toy giveaway. Two large trucks were filled with more toys that have been distributed in years. Volunteers tell FOX54 that it is important to give back to the community.
wfxg.com
Augusta-Richmond County swears in Garnett Johnson as 85th Mayor
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta-Richmond County's new leader has big plans and high hopes for the city, as he took oath of office today as the 85th mayor of his hometown. "I was born in east Augusta, now I live in west Augusta, operate a business in the central business district, and spent a lot of time in south Augusta. I am part of every facet of this city.” Johnson explained.
wfxg.com
Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
wfxg.com
Mayor Davis hosts farewell Christmas soiree for city
Augusta, Ga. (WFXG) - on friday, AUGUSTA SAYS GOODBYE TO MAYOR HARDIE DAVIS Jr. FAREWELL CHRISTMAS SOIREE. FOR THE LAST 8 YEARS DAVIS SAYS HIS FOCUS HAS BEEN on MAKING THE CITY A BETTER PLACE FOR EVERYONE. NOW, HE SAYS HE’S READY TO HAND IT OFF TO THOSE WHO WILL COME BEHIND. the event WAS ABOUT SAYING THANK YOU.
edgefieldadvertiser.com
Winners in the Gingerbread House Competition
Such a fun time we had at the Tompkins Library last Saturday afternoon! The Edgefield Civic League sponsored a Gingerbread House Competition and the entrants were most creative and so pretty!. Winner Olivia O’Gorman had put much thought, time, tedious work, imagination and creativity into her entry – as had...
wfxg.com
Hoofbeats & Christmas Carols Parade returns to Downtown Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Horses, dogs and lots of Christmas cheer filled Downtown Aiken Saturday. The Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols Parade kicked off at Barnwell and Greenville Streets. Dozens of people lined the roadways to watch it all go by. The event started 13 years ago. Initially, it began with a few horses and dogs. Now, it has grown to include almost 300 horses and carriages and almost 100 dogs.
WRDW-TV
Fort Gordon soldiers get a farewell for holiday leave
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Top leadership at Fort Gordon delivered holiday greetings Monday morning to soldiers going on Christmas leave. The soldiers began leaving from Augusta Regional Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport starting at midnight. More than 2,500 soldiers will be traveling home during Fort Gordon’s holiday block leave...
WRDW-TV
Incoming Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson takes oath of office
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson was sworn in Tuesday morning in the Lee N. Beard Commission Chamber on the second floor of the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair Street. “I’m excited to serve this city as the 85th mayor of Augusta-Richmond County,” Johnson said ahead of the...
WRDW-TV
‘Crying out for help’: Overdose survivor shares his story
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from an overdose survivor about the hope and darkness he experienced using fentanyl. Hunter Deas is a U.S. Army veteran. But even after returning home from service, another war began. “I just always felt alone, and no one understood the battle I was...
‘Shop with a Cop’: Holiday tradition continues in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Safety and Security hosted Shop with a Cop on Saturday, December 17th, at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road. Approximately 30 students met with officers walking through the store to select gifts for their families. Chief Mantrell Wilson says, “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of our year. Our officers look forward […]
WRDW-TV
What can holiday travelers expect as they head to the Augusta airport?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Airports across America are seeing a rush of travelers for the holidays, and anyone who may head out through Augusta may see some crowds. Augusta Regional Airport is not known for being as busy as Atlanta or other airports nearby. Travelers tell us flying out of a local airport has its advantages.
The Break Presents – Rot Ken
When it comes to rap’s rising stars, Rot Ken is an inescapable name. As of late, the Augusta, Ga.-bred talent has been ascending with tracks like “007,” “No Mind” and the SoFaygo-assisted “Beautiful,” all of which flex his ear for spellbinding beats and molten flows that swoosh between rapping and singing. With each release, whether a full project or loosies, it's evident that Ken’s artistry has gotten more divine with time.
wfxg.com
Wreaths Across America ceremony honors veterans at Sunset Memorial Gardens
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WFXG) - Saturday is a day to remember the fallen and to honor those who serve. It's National Wreaths Across America Day. Congress designates a Saturday in December each year for the observance. Arlington National Cemetery along with more than 3100 other locations, including Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville, coordinate wreath-laying ceremonies.
1 shot, suspect detained in shooting at Aiken home
A suspect has been detained after a woman was found shot at least once at a home on the 300 block of Greenville Street NW in Aiken.
wfxg.com
Tips on how to beat the holiday blues
Augusta, Ga. (WFXG) - IT’S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR. BUT FOR SOME, IT CAN ALSO BE THE MOST DIFFICULT. HAVE YOU EVER FELT THE HOLIDAY BLUES? FAMILY TROUBLES, GRIEF OR EVEN ABUSE CAN MANIFEST DURING THE CHRISTMAS SEASON, LEADING MANY TO FEEL DEPRESSED. eXPERTS FROM SERENITY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SYSTEMS SPOKE WITH fox54 ABOUT THE WAYS TO ADVOCATE FOR PEOPLE IN YOUR LIFE THIS SEASON.
WRDW-TV
Fighting antisemitism amid rising hate crimes in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The FBI recently released a report showing the number of hate crimes dropped slightly around the country in 2021. But in Georgia, reports went up from 195 to 238. Most cases reported involved race, ethnicity, or ancestry. We talked to a local rabbi who described his...
wfxg.com
Woman injured, suspect detained in Greenville St. NW shooting
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A woman is being treated at a local hospital and police have a suspect in custody after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Aiken. According to Aiken Public Safety, officers responded to a disturbance on the 300 block of Greenville St. NW shortly before 3 p.m. When they arrived, officers heard shots coming from inside the home. Police found a woman who had been shot at least once. She has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.
WJBF.com
Jawuandre Dimera Kelly arrested
More details involving three people accused of fraud …. Man holds woman captive in Burke County motel for …. 3 Richmond County deputies arrested following officer-involved …. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Scott Cambers runs for House Dist. 129. Your latest local headlines at 5pm. Cold Case Project |...
WRDW-TV
As deep freeze looms, here’s how to protect people, pets and home
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With local temperatures expected to take a deep dive into the teens in a few days, Augusta-area residents and officials are preparing for a bitterly cold Christmas weekend. A low temperature of 15 is expected Friday, followed by a low of 21 and a high of...
