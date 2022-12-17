ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure

Some state senators are touting the possibility of reinventing Indiana’s tax structure to determine whether the state could eliminate individual and corporate income taxes. They say it’ll take pressure off residents and businesses, but it would also depress future revenue as others say Indiana needs to invest in its quality of life.  Sen. Travis Holdman […] The post Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
104.1 WIKY

State of Indiana Sues Tic Tok

Indiana’s Attorney General is going after tic toc. In an early morning phone conversation,. Rokita says he has filed two lawsuits against the Chinese company because it is not honest about what it does with personals data. The Attorney General says Tic Tok targets 12 year old’s and even...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb to reveal the 2023 theme for the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb will participate in the unveiling of the 2023 Indiana State Fair Theme on Monday, December 19th at 11 a.m. The event will be held outdoors at the Governor’s home at 4740 N. Meridian Street where the event will help kick off the continued efforts and plans for the 2023 State Fair.
INDIANA STATE
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather For Wednesday

Winter arrives today! (At 4:48pm Eastern time.) Winter REALLY arrives tomorrow afternoon. Here are the expected times for the Winter Whiplash. Boy this sucker is INTENSE. Look at the computer-modeled temps for central Indiana at 6pm! From around 40 in the east to around 5 at the Illinois border!. Wind...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

State calls on Hoosiers to check federal internet funding map

Federal agencies have mapped out how well the entire country can access the internet, and plan to use the map in a funding formula — but they need help fine-tuning it before a January deadline. The Indiana Broadband Office is calling on everyday Hoosiers to submit challenges to the map to get the state the […] The post State calls on Hoosiers to check federal internet funding map appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND updates Winter Storm Watch (issues upgrade to 39 zones, issues 39 zones) https://t.co/mXOobTfYyy https://t.co/WRaZMoT191. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Winter storm to impact Indiana before Christmas

We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. Indiana DNR K-9 program celebrates 25th anniversary. The Indiana Department of Natural...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow

The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Indiana that You Need to Visit

The Hoosier state is a perfect slice of Midwest life. Outside the urban reach of Indianapolis, across the plains that span out as to the horizon, there are a wealth of small towns in Indiana, each with its own individual charm. From lush green forests to historic downtown areas, from...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Snow shoveling can be hazardous to your heart

INDIANA — With a blast of snow and arctic air forecast for much of Indiana later this week, the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, urges caution when picking up that shovel or even starting the snowblower. Research shows that many people may face an increased risk of a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest after shoveling heavy snow.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Indiana State Police looking for new recruits

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - As we head into a new year, the Indiana State Police is looking for new recruits. The agency is currently accepting applications for its 84th Recruit Academy. To apply, applicants must be at least 21 years of age, be a high school graduate, and have a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy