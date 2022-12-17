ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily South

Asheville Woman Finds Bear Hibernating In Her Backyard

Asheville, North Carolina, resident Casey Vandergrift was just enjoying some fresh air on her back porch when she heard a strange noise. It was a sound that she described as a "sad whimper" and immediately went to see if she could help an animal in distress. "I thought it was...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The family of Sandy Torrey, one of the victims of Monday’s double homicide, is speaking out. Lauren Carver, Sandy’s sister-in-law, says finding out that Sandy was one of the victims shattered the entire family. The family describes Torrey as a wonderful mother to her two children and a great friend. A GoFundMe page has been created to help with funeral expenses.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

NC Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meals

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Labor announced that a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A franchisee was recently fined for multiple violations. Officials said investigators found that Good Name 22:1 LLC, which operates as a Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville, N.C., allegedly asked certain employees directing traffic to work for meal vouchers instead of wages in April. They added that this violated the minimum wage provisions of the FLSA.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

New details released about home invasion near downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — (Above video was published Sunday night.) Police released new details Monday about a home invasion near downtown Greenville that led to a police chase and crash. Sgt. Johnathan Bragg, with the Greenville Police Department, said that the suspect was still hospitalized and has not been formally...
GREENVILLE, SC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Avery County, NC, Caldwell County, NC – December 21-22, 2022

NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-507-211645- /O.NEW.KGSP.WW.Y.0009.221222T0000Z-221222T1400Z/. Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains-Rutherford Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Woodlawn, Old Fort,. and Chimney Rock State Park. 339 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Yahoo!

Answer Man: Is kudzu a problem inside national forests, parks near Asheville?

In this installment of Answer Man a reader ponders the invasive species that "ate the South," wondering why kudzu does not seem to have eaten the national forest. Question: In the letters to the editor column in a recent edition of the paper there was a writer expressing his concern about kudzu and what appears to be its continued expansion as an invasive species. I can certainly agree that along roadsides, in open fields that are not used for growing agricultural crops and along the edge of forests that kudzu seems to be expanding in every possible way it can. I have seen both goats and cattle consuming it where that's possible. And I'm pretty sure that the available herbicides currently are not selective to kudzu and therefore in forested areas kills everything else. What I find interesting is that as someone who has hiked in the forests in our area for over a decade that there is no kudzu in the interior of any forest. What is it that keeps kudzu from expanding into these forested areas? Does that mean the problem is not quite as severe as people might think if they only stick to the roadways?
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

1 arrested, 1 wanted after 2 people found dead in gas station parking lot

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One person has been arrested and another is wanted in Buncombe County after authorities say two people were found dead early Monday morning. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, just before 7 a.m., two people were found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at 400 Mills Gap Road in Fletcher. Both people had gunshot wounds.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy