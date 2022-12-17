Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Asheville Woman Finds Bear Hibernating In Her Backyard
Asheville, North Carolina, resident Casey Vandergrift was just enjoying some fresh air on her back porch when she heard a strange noise. It was a sound that she described as a "sad whimper" and immediately went to see if she could help an animal in distress. "I thought it was...
WYFF4.com
Upstate golf course could be turned into multi-family homes, neighbors and golfers sound off
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A beloved Greenville County golf course could be closing and what could come in its place has neighbors and golfers alike worried. "It's kind of bittersweet that development is going here. It's cool, more homes but it's one less golf course in the area," golfer John McNamara said.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The family of Sandy Torrey, one of the victims of Monday’s double homicide, is speaking out. Lauren Carver, Sandy’s sister-in-law, says finding out that Sandy was one of the victims shattered the entire family. The family describes Torrey as a wonderful mother to her two children and a great friend. A GoFundMe page has been created to help with funeral expenses.
Huge holiday display draws crowds to ‘The Christmas House’ near Inman
A Spartanburg County home has the Christmas spirit on full display.
Man faces several charges in Asheville shooting
A man was arrested on Friday and faces several charges including drug trafficking and discharging a firearm in Asheville.
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
Deputies seek missing McDowell Co. woman
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating an Old Fort woman last seen on Friday, December 16.
WYFF4.com
Young Asheville woman charged in crash that killed pedestrian, police say
A woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian this past summer, police said Monday. David Vanderhorst, 63, was killed on June 3 as he walked on College Street in Asheville, according to Samantha Booth, with the Asheville Police Department. Booth said Joanna Guy, 23,...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville Chick-fil-A franchisee fined $6K for letting teens use hazardous machinery
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Labor has fined a local Chick-fil-A owner almost $6,500 for violations. Department officials said Good Name 22:1 LLC, owner of the Chick-fil-A at Highland Square in Hendersonville, allowed workers younger than 18 to operate a trash compacter, which is a violation of child labor regulations.
Drone used to harass children, horses at North Carolina facility
A drone is being used to harass children and horses during therapy sessions in Asheville, organization officials said.
2 dead in early morning Buncombe Co. shooting
Two people were found shot to death Monday morning inside a vehicle at a gas station in Buncombe County.
FOX Carolina
NC Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meals
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Labor announced that a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A franchisee was recently fined for multiple violations. Officials said investigators found that Good Name 22:1 LLC, which operates as a Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville, N.C., allegedly asked certain employees directing traffic to work for meal vouchers instead of wages in April. They added that this violated the minimum wage provisions of the FLSA.
800 fentanyl pills found at NC house, 4 arrested
Four people were arrested following a tip that led deputies to find 800 fentanyl pills inside a Rutherford County home.
2 dead in early morning shooting in western North Carolina
Two people were found shot to death Monday morning inside a vehicle at a gas station in Buncombe County.
WYFF4.com
New details released about home invasion near downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — (Above video was published Sunday night.) Police released new details Monday about a home invasion near downtown Greenville that led to a police chase and crash. Sgt. Johnathan Bragg, with the Greenville Police Department, said that the suspect was still hospitalized and has not been formally...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Avery County, NC, Caldwell County, NC – December 21-22, 2022
NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-507-211645- /O.NEW.KGSP.WW.Y.0009.221222T0000Z-221222T1400Z/. Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains-Rutherford Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Woodlawn, Old Fort,. and Chimney Rock State Park. 339 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7...
WLOS.com
Victims identified in Buncombe County shooting; reward offered for information on suspect
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Sandy Elizabeth Torrey, age 26 and Bryan Emmanuel Khopkar, age 39, both of Henderson County are the two victims of the shooting that took place on Monday on Mills Gap Road. "Sheriff Miller and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office extend our deepest condolences to...
WLOS.com
10 people charged in crackdown on theft, habitual offenders in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fourth special operation by the Asheville Police Department to target theft and habitual offenders resulted in 10 arrests and more than a dozen charges. A group of detectives and officers volunteering their time partnered with regional loss prevention personnel to organize a fourth blitz,...
Yahoo!
Answer Man: Is kudzu a problem inside national forests, parks near Asheville?
In this installment of Answer Man a reader ponders the invasive species that "ate the South," wondering why kudzu does not seem to have eaten the national forest. Question: In the letters to the editor column in a recent edition of the paper there was a writer expressing his concern about kudzu and what appears to be its continued expansion as an invasive species. I can certainly agree that along roadsides, in open fields that are not used for growing agricultural crops and along the edge of forests that kudzu seems to be expanding in every possible way it can. I have seen both goats and cattle consuming it where that's possible. And I'm pretty sure that the available herbicides currently are not selective to kudzu and therefore in forested areas kills everything else. What I find interesting is that as someone who has hiked in the forests in our area for over a decade that there is no kudzu in the interior of any forest. What is it that keeps kudzu from expanding into these forested areas? Does that mean the problem is not quite as severe as people might think if they only stick to the roadways?
WLOS.com
1 arrested, 1 wanted after 2 people found dead in gas station parking lot
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One person has been arrested and another is wanted in Buncombe County after authorities say two people were found dead early Monday morning. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, just before 7 a.m., two people were found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at 400 Mills Gap Road in Fletcher. Both people had gunshot wounds.
