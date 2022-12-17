ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Comments / 2

FloridaSouthernCharm
2d ago

SERIOUSLY!!! FHP, After all the woman had just went through, kidnapped, beaten, held at gun point, you make her drive herself home?? What a traumatic event she just went through and y'all can't even drive her home or at the very least to the state line for Georgia to take her!! Shame on you, do better FHP, do better!!

Reply
2
WKRG News 5

2 arrested for trafficking more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl during ‘Operation Blue Christmas’

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in connection with “Operation Blue Christmas,” which led to the seizure of more than 1,600 grams of fentanyl in one week. Andrion Russell Battle, 46, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide in connection with Saturday shooting: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Khiry Alexander Walker, 33, was charged with attempted homicide and possession of a convicted felon. On Saturday, deputies responded to a shooting on Frisco Court, near Chaseville Street and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

3rd suspect in Daphne murder turns himself in: Daphne Police

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Daphne Police Department said the third suspect in the murder of Sawaida Arnold has turned himself in. On Monday, Dec. 19, Cortez Gonzales, 23, and David Sampey, 43, were placed in custody for the July murder. Franklin Crandall, 33, turned himself in Tuesday morning. Crandall is being charged […]
DAPHNE, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

STUDENT ARRESTED TODAY

A Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found in possession of a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer retrieved it from 16 year old Ethan Hancher’s front left pocket after he admitted to a school official that he had it on his person.
WKRG News 5

ECSO searching for missing woman last seen Dec. 7

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen Dec. 7. ECSO said Deanna Christina Rodriguez, 28, was last seen near the 1600 block of North T. Street on Dec. 7. She is 5’3”, 130 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. If you have […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrests elf after stealing deputy car with K9 inside

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they have arrested a mischievous elf. According to SRCSO, Nelson Nuisance, a.k.a. the ELF, was arrested Saturday morning for Christmas mischief. Nuisance has been caught messing with records, messing with the wires to computers at the department […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Former bookkeeper of Mobile real estate business admits to embezzling more than $286,000

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former employee of a Mobile real estate business pleaded guilty Monday to embezzling more than $286,000. Kelley Ann Kann, of Spanish Fort, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court. She worked for The Weavil Company as an office administrator and bookkeeper. She admitted that in July 2018, she fraudulently obtained credit cards using information about her boss’s spouse.
MOBILE, AL

