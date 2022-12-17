ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, PA

WKBN

Questions remain about money in Pennsylvania legislative accounts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Just before relinquishing the Speaker’s gavel, Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) moved tens of millions of dollars out of the Legislative Data Processing Center. Millions of more dollars were also moved out of the Speaker’s account. More than $52 million ended up in the Republican Leadership Account, which Cutler now controls. “We […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

‘Every Single Vote Counted’: Horsham Resident Melissa Cerrato Heading to Harrisburg after Tight Victory

Melissa Cerrato will be sworn in as State Representative for the 151st District January 3. When future Pennsylvania State Representative and Horsham resident Melissa Cerrato finally received the news of her victory, she was boarding a plane to go to Universal Studios in Orlando. The mother of four was campaigning to win the seat for the newly redrawn 151st District, but come election day, her status was still dubious.
HORSHAM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. Republicans fight to prolong House majority and pass far-reaching constitutional amendments

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state House could hold a functional majority until at least mid-February thanks to Democratic vacancies — and they’re considering using that advantage to pass a handful of far-reaching constitutional amendments. The strategy coincides with GOP...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas

Reagan Reese on December 21, 2022 As a result of the “tripledemic,” several blue state schools are implementing mask mandates before the holiday break. As a result of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and Coronavirus, schools in Pennsylvania, Washington and New Jersey are concerned about a “tripledemic”. Some schools are considering mask mandates as a means of combating the “tripledemic” while others have already requested that students wear masks. In New Jersey, Passaic Public Schools, which contains 17 schools and 14,000 students, implemented a mask mandate effective Wednesday for Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade students, according to an announcement by The post New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Pennsylvania police, district attorneys set to get $170M boost

(The Center Square) – Police departments and district attorneys across Pennsylvania are getting $170 million for community safety and nontraditional police costs. Announced last week by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, Democrats and Republicans praised the funds to address crime problems in big cities and small towns alike. “These grant...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thedickinsonian.com

Pennsylvania Election Results

Democrats in Pennsylvania outperformed expectations during the Nov. 8 elections, winning the U.S. Senate and Governor races and gaining control of the state House of Representatives. Both state-level Democratic candidates, Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, outperformed President Biden’s 2020 margin in Cumberland County and across the state. In the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$2,000 Stimulus Checks Are Out For Pennsylvania Residents

Tom Wolf had two terms and eight years including COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus has finally come to the end with his term as Pennsylvania’s Governor. $2,000 Stimulus Checks For Pennsylvania Resident. In the mids of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania residents are hoping for the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
clsphila.org

Transition Paper: PA’s UC System Remains in Disarray and Is Not Prepared for a Recession.

Pennsylvania’s UC System No Longer Can Be Relied Upon to Serve Unemployed Workers. Traditionally, Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Compensation (UC) system was simple and effective. An unemployed worker went to an “unemployment office,” filed a claim, and got about the business of finding a new job. As a result of declining administrative funding, that system started to erode at the beginning of this century. However, the deficiencies and inequities of the UC system have gotten immeasurably worse since the pandemic began in March 2020.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

2023 begins with an increase in the gas tax in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, it's not the best way to start off the new year. Pennsylvania has one of the highest gas taxes in the country and now it's expected to rise even more. The gas tax is expected to increase in the new year, according to Act 89 of 2013. The act mandates the increase to help pay for road and bridge projects. PennDOT says the gas tax will go up from about 58 cents per gallon to more than 61 cents per gallon and diesel fuel will rise from more than 74 cents per gallon to 78 cents. Now, keep in mind, these are the prices for wholesalers, so that does not mean taxes are passed onto drivers at the pump right away. However, drivers can expect to pay more eventually. RELATED: Gas prices: Today's national, state, Pittsburgh averagesThe latest unleaded gas prices from AAA overnight: Nationally: $3.12/gallonPennsylvania: $3.66/gallonAllegheny County: $3.74/gallonObviously, we want to see gas prices go down and outgoing Governor Tom Wolf has encouraged elected leaders to find other funding sources in order to get rid of the gas tax. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Pennsylvania attorney general acquitted of DUI charge

Former state Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane was found not guilty of drunken driving following a nonjury trial before Lackawanna County Judge Vito P. Geroulo. Kane’s attorney, Jason Mattioli, said Geroulo issued the verdict Monday following around six hours of testimony. “We not only proved she was not guilty...
SCRANTON, PA

