FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Republican State Rep. Gaydos running for Pennsylvania House Speaker
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Allegheny County State Representative Valerie Gaydos (R) is throwing her hat in the ring for House Speaker. Gaydos released a letter saying “I strongly believe I am uniquely positioned to serve as Speaker of the House.” Gaydos is in her fourth term in the State House but says her 25 years […]
An open letter for Rep. Keefer | PennLive letters
I know you are obviously honored about becoming the Chair of the “Freedom Caucus” in PA. However after listening to the public statements and reading about what the new group wants to do, I must say I am not convinced the majority of Pennsylvanians want that. Several reasons...
Questions remain about money in Pennsylvania legislative accounts
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Just before relinquishing the Speaker’s gavel, Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) moved tens of millions of dollars out of the Legislative Data Processing Center. Millions of more dollars were also moved out of the Speaker’s account. More than $52 million ended up in the Republican Leadership Account, which Cutler now controls. “We […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania receives $98M to enhance public health staffing, modernization
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania will receive $98 million in federal funding to enhance public health infrastructure. Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson says the funding will be used to improve staffing, health planning and equity, and data modernization efforts. A portion of the funding, from the...
‘Every Single Vote Counted’: Horsham Resident Melissa Cerrato Heading to Harrisburg after Tight Victory
Melissa Cerrato will be sworn in as State Representative for the 151st District January 3. When future Pennsylvania State Representative and Horsham resident Melissa Cerrato finally received the news of her victory, she was boarding a plane to go to Universal Studios in Orlando. The mother of four was campaigning to win the seat for the newly redrawn 151st District, but come election day, her status was still dubious.
Pa. Republicans fight to prolong House majority and pass far-reaching constitutional amendments
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state House could hold a functional majority until at least mid-February thanks to Democratic vacancies — and they’re considering using that advantage to pass a handful of far-reaching constitutional amendments. The strategy coincides with GOP...
New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas
Reagan Reese on December 21, 2022 As a result of the “tripledemic,” several blue state schools are implementing mask mandates before the holiday break. As a result of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and Coronavirus, schools in Pennsylvania, Washington and New Jersey are concerned about a “tripledemic”. Some schools are considering mask mandates as a means of combating the “tripledemic” while others have already requested that students wear masks. In New Jersey, Passaic Public Schools, which contains 17 schools and 14,000 students, implemented a mask mandate effective Wednesday for Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade students, according to an announcement by The post New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania's New High School Graduation Requirements to Effect Class of 2023
Pennsylvania students will have to complete new graduation requirements in order to receive their high school diploma. Act 158 was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf in 2018, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Act 158 provides alternatives to Pennsylvania's statewide requirement of passing three end of course...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Paul Muschick: Drug addicts and drivers will benefit from new Pennsylvania laws
The Christmas season is a time to celebrate the good things in life. So I will take a break from my running criticism of our overpaid state legislators to note some of the positive work they’ve done recently that should make Pennsylvania a safer place to live. These laws...
thecentersquare.com
Pennsylvania police, district attorneys set to get $170M boost
(The Center Square) – Police departments and district attorneys across Pennsylvania are getting $170 million for community safety and nontraditional police costs. Announced last week by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, Democrats and Republicans praised the funds to address crime problems in big cities and small towns alike. “These grant...
thedickinsonian.com
Pennsylvania Election Results
Democrats in Pennsylvania outperformed expectations during the Nov. 8 elections, winning the U.S. Senate and Governor races and gaining control of the state House of Representatives. Both state-level Democratic candidates, Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, outperformed President Biden’s 2020 margin in Cumberland County and across the state. In the...
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf talks efforts to send $2,000 stimulus checks
(WHTM) – Tom Wolf is wrapping up his tenure as Pennsylvania’s Governor after two terms and eight years marked by COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the question of whether Pennsylvania would be able to send $2,000 stimulus checks directly to Pennsylvania residents. It came amid the […]
Pa. high school students must meet new requirements to receive their diploma
Students will not only have to meet their school’s graduation requirements but they’ll also have to pass the state Keystone Exams in biology, algebra and literature, or complete an “alternative pathway.”
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,000 Stimulus Checks Are Out For Pennsylvania Residents
Tom Wolf had two terms and eight years including COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus has finally come to the end with his term as Pennsylvania’s Governor. $2,000 Stimulus Checks For Pennsylvania Resident. In the mids of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania residents are hoping for the...
The real losers in the fight over the Pa. House are the voters | Ray E. Landis
Democrats don't have a majority because the math doesn't work. But it might yet. The post The real losers in the fight over the Pa. House are the voters | Ray E. Landis appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania seeing highest number of flu cases in years
Pennsylvania is seeing its highest level of flu cases in years. A quarter of the hospitals in the Commonwealth are at 90 percent capacity. Pennsylvania is just on the cusp of being classified as Very High flu activity state,
What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows
HARRISBURG — The transition team helping Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for office is wide-ranging and, in some cases, controversial, offering a glimpse into the way he hopes to govern the commonwealth and court members of the GOP in the legislature. The team of nearly 300 people includes lobbyists,...
clsphila.org
Transition Paper: PA’s UC System Remains in Disarray and Is Not Prepared for a Recession.
Pennsylvania’s UC System No Longer Can Be Relied Upon to Serve Unemployed Workers. Traditionally, Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Compensation (UC) system was simple and effective. An unemployed worker went to an “unemployment office,” filed a claim, and got about the business of finding a new job. As a result of declining administrative funding, that system started to erode at the beginning of this century. However, the deficiencies and inequities of the UC system have gotten immeasurably worse since the pandemic began in March 2020.
2023 begins with an increase in the gas tax in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, it's not the best way to start off the new year. Pennsylvania has one of the highest gas taxes in the country and now it's expected to rise even more. The gas tax is expected to increase in the new year, according to Act 89 of 2013. The act mandates the increase to help pay for road and bridge projects. PennDOT says the gas tax will go up from about 58 cents per gallon to more than 61 cents per gallon and diesel fuel will rise from more than 74 cents per gallon to 78 cents. Now, keep in mind, these are the prices for wholesalers, so that does not mean taxes are passed onto drivers at the pump right away. However, drivers can expect to pay more eventually. RELATED: Gas prices: Today's national, state, Pittsburgh averagesThe latest unleaded gas prices from AAA overnight: Nationally: $3.12/gallonPennsylvania: $3.66/gallonAllegheny County: $3.74/gallonObviously, we want to see gas prices go down and outgoing Governor Tom Wolf has encouraged elected leaders to find other funding sources in order to get rid of the gas tax.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Pennsylvania attorney general acquitted of DUI charge
Former state Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane was found not guilty of drunken driving following a nonjury trial before Lackawanna County Judge Vito P. Geroulo. Kane’s attorney, Jason Mattioli, said Geroulo issued the verdict Monday following around six hours of testimony. “We not only proved she was not guilty...
