Lena-Winslow gets by Winnebago at the Forreston Tournament
FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The hoops action continued Monday evening at the Forreston Holiday Tournament. In one of the best matchups of the night Lena-Winslow held off Winnebago 42-37. Gunar Lobdell led Lena-Winslow with 17 points in a game that was low-scoring as both teams played excellent defense forcing the offenses, especially Lena-Winslow’s, to be patient working […]
LIST: Winter snow emergencies declared for Rockford region
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Snow emergencies have been issued for multiple communities in the Stateline area that are under a Winter Storm Warning. As of 10:30 this morning, all of our northern Illinois counties have been added to the WINTER STORM WARNING. For our areas closer to the Mississippi River, the warning will begin at […]
MyStateline.com
Expected snowfall totals for the Rockford region
The entire Stateline is under a Winter Storm Warning. This will go in effect Wednesday night/Thursday morning and last through Saturday early morning. Snow moves in by 6-7pm for western Stateline cities first such as Galena and Savanna. This will then move further east making it to the Rockford area between 9-11pm. For areas towards McHenry and DeKalb Counties (far eastern portions of the Stateline) after 11pm.
MyStateline.com
Talking about the Chicago Avenue Streetscape with Greater Freeport
Nicole and Andrea from Greater Freeport Partnership are talking to us about their commitment to making Freeport and Stephenson County a better place. They’re so excited about the completion of the Chicago Avenue Streetscape and the Art Corridor. This project is hoping to bring more local shopping and dining to the area.
MyStateline.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued, Highest Impacts Thursday Afternoon into Late Friday
As of 10:30 this morning, all of our northern Illinois counties have been added to the WINTER STORM WARNING. For our areas closer to the Mississippi River, the warning will begin at 6PM this evening, last until 6AM Saturday morning. For areas like Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock, Byron, Oregon, and Rochelle, the warning will begin at 9AM Thursday and also expire at 6AM Saturday morning!
What Does It Mean When Abandoned WI Vehicle Has Police Tape On it
If you're driving through Wisconsin this winter and you spot a vehicle with police tape on it, this is what it means. Winter has finally arrived in and around the Rockford area. We are starting to experience snow, ice, and cold. That should suggest that drivers in Wisconsin and Illinois are being cautious while out on the road. Unfortunately, that is not the case. In fact, I believe they get even worse. Especially, if their vehicle has four-wheel drive. Have you ever noticed all the cars off the road in ditches during bad weather?
nbc15.com
Longtime NBC15 Weather Director Elmer Childress passes away at 92
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former NBC15 Weather Director, radio and television show host, TV personality, and musician Elmer Childress died on December 6. He was 92 years old. Childress passed away one day before his 93rd birthday. According to his obituary, Childress was born in Bauxite, Arkansas, and started out...
What is a ‘bomb cyclone’ and is it dangerous?
(WTVO) — Certain buzz words are common during periods of inclement weather. This week is no exception as parts of the Midwest are expecting a winter storm to bring snow, high winds and subzero temperatures. It is also bringing a rather obscure term called a “bomb cyclone.” But, what is a bomb cyclone and is it […]
Tossed Out Mattress with Hilarious Warning to Rockford Garbage Pickers
You can put just about anything out at your curb for garbage pickup and someone is likely to drive by and help themselves to it. Not this time. A friend shared a photo on Facebook that reminds me of the funniest story I've ever heard about putting stuff on your curb that you no longer want.
WIFR
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm to have major impact on the Stateline
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winter’s off to quite a gentle start thus far, but that’s about to change in a big, big way!. A major winter storm system is poised to unleash a multi-pronged attack on the area beginning as early as Wednesday night and lasting all the way into Christmas Eve. There are three distinct threats this storm will present. What follows below is a breakdown of each.
Roscoe garbage prices almost doubling next year
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The price of waste removal in Roscoe will nearly double in the new year. The village said that a new agreement will not cost residents $25.50 per month, versus the $15 they are currently paying. It will include weekly garbage pick-up, along with one bulk item per week and bi-weekly recyclable […]
Illinois Man Spots Santa’s Elf In Bar Bathroom, Guess What Happens Next?
It was just another night at the local bar in Illinois, and a man had popped into the restroom to do his business. As he was washing his hands, he couldn't help but notice a pair of pointy shoes and striped socks peeking out from under the stall door. He...
Over 12 Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of Illinois By Christmas
Someone out there is in trouble. They wished way too hard for a white Christmas, and now it looks like blizzard conditions are possible for a big part of the midwest leading into the holiday weekend. According to the current forecast from the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Watch...
One Important Reminder From Rockford, Illinois Leaders About Giving to Panhandlers
Rockford city leaders want to remind us all that there is a better way to help panhandlers than handing cash outside your car window. It's hard to drive through any major intersection in the Rockford area these days without seeing a panhandler stationed there asking for money, and this whole situation makes me incredibly uncomfortable. Why? Because seeing them makes me feel guilty and mad all at the same time. I truly want to help those that are less fortunate than me, but handing money outside my car window feels like the way wrong way to do it.
Child trapped in Rockford house fire fighting for life
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A six-year-old is in serious condition after being rescued by firefighters from a house fire on Lapey Street Sunday night. According to the Rockford Fire Department, at 11:04 p.m., firefighters arrived on the scene, at 3021 Lapey Street, to find heavy fire coming from the first-floor window of the house. A […]
How to stay warm during a winter storm power outage
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With more wintery weather on the horizon, the chances of losing power becomes greater for residents across the region. Snow and ice buildup, along with high winds, are the most common causes of power outages during a winter storm. Extremely cold temperatures can also cause electric grids to fail. When these things […]
Rockford’s new thrift store to open in former Schnucks
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street. Carpenter’s Corner, at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect, still doesn’t have an official opening date, but it will begin taking donations, starting Monday, of clothes, […]
Roscoe gun store takes aim at proposed Illinois ‘assault weapon’ ban
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A gun store in Roscoe, Illinois, is the latest dealer to raise concerns over a proposed “assault weapons” ban that would see several types of guns pulled from his shelves. Brad Miller, who runs FlashPoint Firearms, says not only does he believe House Bill 5855 is unconstitutional, it could devastate the state’s […]
Why Are Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, But Not Wisconsin?
While driving around Rockford today I noticed flags flying at half-staff, but when crossing over into Wisconsin all of the flags were at full-staff. What is up with that? Or what I suppose I should ask is, what is half up with that?. Before personally doing the research to see...
Recycling Today
Republic Services acquires Moring Disposal
Phoenix-based Republic Services has acquired Moring Disposal Inc., which is a solid waste disposal services company based in Forreston, Illinois. According to a Republic Services spokesperson, the acquisition closed Dec. 16. According to Moring Disposal’s website, the company was founded in 1977 by Larry Moring. The company’s website says it...
