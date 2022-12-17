ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Lena-Winslow gets by Winnebago at the Forreston Tournament

FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The hoops action continued Monday evening at the Forreston Holiday Tournament. In one of the best matchups of the night Lena-Winslow held off Winnebago 42-37. Gunar Lobdell led Lena-Winslow with 17 points in a game that was low-scoring as both teams played excellent defense forcing the offenses, especially Lena-Winslow’s, to be patient working […]
WINNEBAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Expected snowfall totals for the Rockford region

The entire Stateline is under a Winter Storm Warning. This will go in effect Wednesday night/Thursday morning and last through Saturday early morning. Snow moves in by 6-7pm for western Stateline cities first such as Galena and Savanna. This will then move further east making it to the Rockford area between 9-11pm. For areas towards McHenry and DeKalb Counties (far eastern portions of the Stateline) after 11pm.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Talking about the Chicago Avenue Streetscape with Greater Freeport

Nicole and Andrea from Greater Freeport Partnership are talking to us about their commitment to making Freeport and Stephenson County a better place. They’re so excited about the completion of the Chicago Avenue Streetscape and the Art Corridor. This project is hoping to bring more local shopping and dining to the area.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued, Highest Impacts Thursday Afternoon into Late Friday

As of 10:30 this morning, all of our northern Illinois counties have been added to the WINTER STORM WARNING. For our areas closer to the Mississippi River, the warning will begin at 6PM this evening, last until 6AM Saturday morning. For areas like Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock, Byron, Oregon, and Rochelle, the warning will begin at 9AM Thursday and also expire at 6AM Saturday morning!
ROCHELLE, IL
97ZOK

What Does It Mean When Abandoned WI Vehicle Has Police Tape On it

If you're driving through Wisconsin this winter and you spot a vehicle with police tape on it, this is what it means. Winter has finally arrived in and around the Rockford area. We are starting to experience snow, ice, and cold. That should suggest that drivers in Wisconsin and Illinois are being cautious while out on the road. Unfortunately, that is not the case. In fact, I believe they get even worse. Especially, if their vehicle has four-wheel drive. Have you ever noticed all the cars off the road in ditches during bad weather?
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Longtime NBC15 Weather Director Elmer Childress passes away at 92

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former NBC15 Weather Director, radio and television show host, TV personality, and musician Elmer Childress died on December 6. He was 92 years old. Childress passed away one day before his 93rd birthday. According to his obituary, Childress was born in Bauxite, Arkansas, and started out...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

FIRST ALERT: Winter storm to have major impact on the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winter’s off to quite a gentle start thus far, but that’s about to change in a big, big way!. A major winter storm system is poised to unleash a multi-pronged attack on the area beginning as early as Wednesday night and lasting all the way into Christmas Eve. There are three distinct threats this storm will present. What follows below is a breakdown of each.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Roscoe garbage prices almost doubling next year

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The price of waste removal in Roscoe will nearly double in the new year. The village said that a new agreement will not cost residents $25.50 per month, versus the $15 they are currently paying. It will include weekly garbage pick-up, along with one bulk item per week and bi-weekly recyclable […]
ROSCOE, IL
97ZOK

One Important Reminder From Rockford, Illinois Leaders About Giving to Panhandlers

Rockford city leaders want to remind us all that there is a better way to help panhandlers than handing cash outside your car window. It's hard to drive through any major intersection in the Rockford area these days without seeing a panhandler stationed there asking for money, and this whole situation makes me incredibly uncomfortable. Why? Because seeing them makes me feel guilty and mad all at the same time. I truly want to help those that are less fortunate than me, but handing money outside my car window feels like the way wrong way to do it.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How to stay warm during a winter storm power outage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With more wintery weather on the horizon, the chances of losing power becomes greater for residents across the region. Snow and ice buildup, along with high winds, are the most common causes of power outages during a winter storm. Extremely cold temperatures can also cause electric grids to fail. When these things […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s new thrift store to open in former Schnucks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street. Carpenter’s Corner, at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect, still doesn’t have an official opening date, but it will begin taking donations, starting Monday, of clothes, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Recycling Today

Republic Services acquires Moring Disposal

Phoenix-based Republic Services has acquired Moring Disposal Inc., which is a solid waste disposal services company based in Forreston, Illinois. According to a Republic Services spokesperson, the acquisition closed Dec. 16. According to Moring Disposal’s website, the company was founded in 1977 by Larry Moring. The company’s website says it...
FORRESTON, IL

