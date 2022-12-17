ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

Ronna McDaniel may have helped bury Trump with Jan. 6 testimony

Ronna McDaniel is in the catbird seat to retain her job as Republican Party chair. The Republican National Committee chairwoman is far from what you would consider a “Never Trumper.” In fact, she has shown more fealty to the former president than just about anyone you can imagine.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

GOP’s McCarthy haunted by his failed Jan. 6 committee strategy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was one of four Republican members referred to the House Ethics Committee yesterday by the Jan. 6 committee, and three of the four publicly criticized the developments. McCarthy, however, spent yesterday saying effectively nothing. It’s possible the Californian was so focused on his struggling bid...
MSNBC

Jan. 6 panel refers four House Republicans to Ethics Committee

The biggest takeaway from today’s Jan. 6 committee meeting was the panel’s decision to refer Donald Trump and members of his team to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution. But as my MSNBC colleague Hayes Brown noted, there were also ethics referrals to consider. Alongside the criminal...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

'They prepared for a protest. They got a coup.': Trump stoking mob surprised authorities

Rachel Maddow and her MSNBC colleagues discuss the finding in the executive summary of the January 6th Committee report that while law enforcement expected a potentially raucous pro-Trump rally on January 6th, they did not anticipate Donald Trump's active provocation of the mob, inciting them to insurrection.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC

State level investigations of Trump notably absent given Jan. 6 evidence

GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Kellyanne Conway calls Jan. 6 'a terrible day' during testimony

The January 6 committee played testimony from Kellyanne Conway during their final public meeting. She described the Capitol riot as a "terrible day" but former President Trump described the rioters as being "very upset."Dec. 19, 2022.
MSNBC

Kevin McCarthy scrambles to find enough GOP votes to become House Speaker

California Republican Kevin McCarthy faces an uphill battle to win enough votes to become House Speaker during the first floor vote in January. Tyler Pager, White House reporter for The Washington Post and Lauren Egan, White House Reporter for Politico joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the GOP infighting over who becomes the next Speaker of the House. Dec. 19, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE

