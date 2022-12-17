Read full article on original website
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Ferris State's Caleb Murphy Becomes First-Ever Non-FBS Player To Win Prestigious Ted Hendricks Award
Big Rapids, Mich. - Ferris State University standout defensive end Caleb Murphy (Dowagiac), who led the Bulldogs to a second consecutive NCAA Division II National Championship, has been chosen as the recipient of the prestigious Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top collegiate defensive end, regardless of level. It marks...
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Ferris State Tabs Proven Softball Head Coach Jake Schumann To Take Over Bulldog Program
Big Rapids, Much. - Ferris State University has announced the appointment of Jake Schumann, a veteran coach with a proven track record, as the Bulldogs' next head softball coach. The announcement was made today (Dec. 21) by FSU Athletics Director Steve Brockelbank. Schumann, who has most recently served as the...
