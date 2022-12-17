ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

bartowsportszone.com

Tigers drop second straight at Spalding Drive Classic

Close games often come down to free throws and that was the case Tuesday night for the Adairsville boys in a 69-62 loss to Oglethorpe County at the Spalding Drive Classic at Wesleyan High School. The Tigers converted five of seven second half free throw attempts but Oglethorpe County attempted...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Cartersville girls top Harris County, 45-35

The Cartersville Lady Canes won their second and final game at the Carrollton Christmas Tournament Tuesday afternoon defeating Harris County, 45-35. Harris County led 15-14 after the opening eight minutes and held a 20-18 advantage at halftime but the Lady Canes outscored the Lady Tigers 18-10 in the third quarter to take control. Cartersville’s defense then clamped down further to limit Harris County to only five points over the final eight minutes.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Wildcats fall to Chattooga in Rome tourney consolation game

The Woodland boys basketball team finished with one win in three games at the Rome Holiday Tournament following Monday night’s consolation round loss to Chattooga, 68-39, at Armuchee High School. The Wildcats opened the tournament Friday night with a win over Armuchee but lost to Darlington in the second...
ROME, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Tigers drop opener at Spalding Drive Classic

The Adairsville boys basketball team lost its first round game to Stephenson 71-67 Monday at the Spalding Drive Classic at Wesleyan High School. The two teams battled evenly in the first half with the two teams going to the intermission tied at 37-all. Stephenson (8-3) separated in the third quarter...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
bartowsportszone.com

Lady Colonels win Carrollton SMI Christmas Classic

The Cass Lady Colonels defeated the New Manchester Lady Jaguars Saturday night to win the 2022 Carrollton SMI Christmas Classic. Cass also had wins over East Paulding and Mt. Zion-Carroll to go 3-0 in the eight-team tournament. Trailing by four points at the intermission Saturday night, the Cass Lady Colonels...
CARROLLTON, GA
Garden & Gun

The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation

Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Opening of Elliano’s Coffee in Carrollton Slightly Delayed

Those looking to experience the new coffee option for Carrollton will have to wait just a little bit longer. This weekend The City Menus learned from a team member at the Bremen location that Elliano’s Coffee on Maple Street is not anticipated to open until late January or early February, though the buildout is nearing completion.
CARROLLTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
ATLANTA, GA
vincennespbs.org

Georgia man jailed in Jasper for stealing a vehicle

A man was arrested in Jasper for Auto Theft. Upon getting information about a possible stolen vehicle, Jasper police made a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle at 11:50 Monday night. It was confirmed that the car the vehicle was stolen and cocaine and marijuana were found in it. Arrested...
JASPER, GA
secretatlanta.co

This Luxe Resort In Adairsville Gets A Magical Makeover For The Holidays

Get completely lost in the magic at Barnsley Resort this holiday season, which gets an impressive makeover for the festive period with enchanting light displays and festive fun on offer. Only an hour and a half’s drive away, this unique retreat is a great option if you’re searching for a luxurious staycation.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA

