Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking MapDeanLandMarietta, GA
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Visiting a Wright Flyer Replica on the Anniversary of the First Powered Flight, We Reflect On the Airborne JourneyDeanLandCartersville, GA
bartowsportszone.com
Tigers drop second straight at Spalding Drive Classic
Close games often come down to free throws and that was the case Tuesday night for the Adairsville boys in a 69-62 loss to Oglethorpe County at the Spalding Drive Classic at Wesleyan High School. The Tigers converted five of seven second half free throw attempts but Oglethorpe County attempted...
bartowsportszone.com
Cartersville girls top Harris County, 45-35
The Cartersville Lady Canes won their second and final game at the Carrollton Christmas Tournament Tuesday afternoon defeating Harris County, 45-35. Harris County led 15-14 after the opening eight minutes and held a 20-18 advantage at halftime but the Lady Canes outscored the Lady Tigers 18-10 in the third quarter to take control. Cartersville’s defense then clamped down further to limit Harris County to only five points over the final eight minutes.
bartowsportszone.com
Wildcats fall to Chattooga in Rome tourney consolation game
The Woodland boys basketball team finished with one win in three games at the Rome Holiday Tournament following Monday night’s consolation round loss to Chattooga, 68-39, at Armuchee High School. The Wildcats opened the tournament Friday night with a win over Armuchee but lost to Darlington in the second...
bartowsportszone.com
Tigers drop opener at Spalding Drive Classic
The Adairsville boys basketball team lost its first round game to Stephenson 71-67 Monday at the Spalding Drive Classic at Wesleyan High School. The two teams battled evenly in the first half with the two teams going to the intermission tied at 37-all. Stephenson (8-3) separated in the third quarter...
bartowsportszone.com
Lady Colonels win Carrollton SMI Christmas Classic
The Cass Lady Colonels defeated the New Manchester Lady Jaguars Saturday night to win the 2022 Carrollton SMI Christmas Classic. Cass also had wins over East Paulding and Mt. Zion-Carroll to go 3-0 in the eight-team tournament. Trailing by four points at the intermission Saturday night, the Cass Lady Colonels...
Georgia Offer Changes Course of Recruitment for Ohio State Commit
Jontae Gilbert, an emerging 2025 defensive back out of Atlanta, committed to the Buckeyes back in June following a visit. For the most part, the Buckeyes have been mostly unchallenged in this recruitment, until Georgia sent an offer. UGA was thought to be a significant challenger to the Buckeyes, ...
Garden & Gun
The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation
Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta braces for coldest weather in 5 years
With six days until Christmas, metro Atlanta has more than holiday preparations on its mind as it braces for subfreezing temperatures and the coldest weather in nearly five years.
thecitymenus.com
Opening of Elliano’s Coffee in Carrollton Slightly Delayed
Those looking to experience the new coffee option for Carrollton will have to wait just a little bit longer. This weekend The City Menus learned from a team member at the Bremen location that Elliano’s Coffee on Maple Street is not anticipated to open until late January or early February, though the buildout is nearing completion.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Cold rain and rapidly approaching extreme temperatures
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Monday December 19, 2022 due to a rapidly approaching system expected to bring cold rain this evening and extreme temperatures later in the week. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous...
atlantanewsfirst.com
North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
Metro Atlanta funeral director killed in crash, remembered as a 'true beacon'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The metro Atlanta area is grieving after losing a dedicated member of the community. Terrance Dortch, owner and CEO of Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, was killed in a wreck last Wednesday, they confirmed. Dortch was leaving a toy drive in the area of College...
Judge Clyde Reese, one of Pace Academy’s first Black students, dies at 64
Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese, who once headed the state Department of Community Health, died Saturday afte...
Clayton Commission considering naming Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
The Clayton County Commission is considering naming an interim sheriff who is backed by the office’s former leader: fede...
People in Clayton County are up in arms over special ordinance
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — People are planning to flood a Clayton County board of commissioners meeting because they are upset with a specific ordinance that decides who represents you. Many people in Clayton County say the proposed ordinance is unconstitutional in that it supersedes state law. They plan to...
WXIA 11 Alive
Extremely cold air arrives to north Georgia before busy holiday weekend
ATLANTA — It has been nearly five years since Atlanta has had temperatures drop into the teens, but that streak could be broken next weekend as a big cold snap sweeps across the Southeast. A big trough of cold air is expected to dig south into our region for...
vincennespbs.org
Georgia man jailed in Jasper for stealing a vehicle
A man was arrested in Jasper for Auto Theft. Upon getting information about a possible stolen vehicle, Jasper police made a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle at 11:50 Monday night. It was confirmed that the car the vehicle was stolen and cocaine and marijuana were found in it. Arrested...
secretatlanta.co
This Luxe Resort In Adairsville Gets A Magical Makeover For The Holidays
Get completely lost in the magic at Barnsley Resort this holiday season, which gets an impressive makeover for the festive period with enchanting light displays and festive fun on offer. Only an hour and a half’s drive away, this unique retreat is a great option if you’re searching for a luxurious staycation.
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
