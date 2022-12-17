The Cartersville Lady Canes won their second and final game at the Carrollton Christmas Tournament Tuesday afternoon defeating Harris County, 45-35. Harris County led 15-14 after the opening eight minutes and held a 20-18 advantage at halftime but the Lady Canes outscored the Lady Tigers 18-10 in the third quarter to take control. Cartersville’s defense then clamped down further to limit Harris County to only five points over the final eight minutes.

CARTERSVILLE, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO