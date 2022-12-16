Read full article on original website
Large Indiana employers asking utilities for ‘green tariffs’
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Several of Indiana’s major employers want their local utilities to make it easier for them to buy power generated by wind and solar farms so they can move closer to their renewable energy goals. Cummins, Salesforce, Roche and other companies recently joined with the cities...
WISH-TV
State gasoline tax to fall again in January
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Revenue says the state gasoline tax will fall again in January. The gasoline use tax will drop to 19.9 cents per gallon. The gasoline tax had increased in two previous months. Jan. 1 will be the first time its below 20 cents per gallon since March 31.
Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow
The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
spencercountyonline.com
Governor Eric Holcomb predicts a bright future for Hoosiers
As 2022 winds to a close, Indiana’s 51st Governor, Eric Holcomb, has been looking toward what he hopes to accomplish for the state in 2023. His enthusiasm was practically contagious during a one-on-one zoom interview last week providing more answers than questions. Q: What are you planning for 2023?
wvxu.org
As higher costs hit Americans, it's hitting food banks, too
Inflation has hit millions of Americans and agencies that serve some of them are feeling the effects, too. Kurt Reiber of the Freestore Foodbank says higher costs mean more people are turning to them for help. "So many of our families have just gone through a very difficult time over...
These Services Will Be Taxed in Kentucky Starting in January.
Now that we are all speeding toward Christmas and the end of the year, what can we look forward to here in Kentucky as far as prices and income taxes in 2023? Well, it's a bit of a double-edged sword. LOWER INCOME TAXES, BUT NEW TAXES FOR SERVICES. So while...
Do These Very Important Things Before the Extreme Cold Hits Indiana, Kentucky and Illinios
The Tristate is about to get hit with the coldest temperatures we've seen in a long time. Things are about to come to a freezing halt Thursday evening into Friday morning. The temps are going to get dangerously low with wind chills expected as low as -22 degrees and blowing snow with limited visibility.
whopam.com
Positivity rate climbs, Ky. reports 6,376 new COVID-19 cases
The COVID-19 positivity rate jumped a percentage point since last week, as the state reported 6,376 new cases. Up from 8.63 percent, the positivity rate is now at 9.85 percent—just an example of one of many illnesses tracing its way through Kentucky and the country. There were also 45 newly reported deaths, putting the death toll in the Commonwealth at 17,625 since the pandemic began.
Cold Weather Tips for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Brutal cold temperatures are moving in for Christmas weekend. With extreme cold moving in the treat of freezing pipes in creeping up on us. Here’s some tips on how to protect both your pipes and your home from the cold conditions. Insulating cracks will trap more heat inside your home which will also […]
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm to impact Indiana before Christmas
We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. How to prepare your home and vehicle for the winter …. Even...
WTHI
The gift of cheaper gas prices is coming to the area this holiday season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is a gift for drivers this holiday season as gas prices continue to drop throughout the Wabash Valley. Just in the last month, gas prices have dropped $0.60. According to Triple AAA, the average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $3.15.
Indiana Server Dishes on Why Cash is King in the Service Industry
It's rare that I have cash in my wallet. For almost every purchase I make, regardless of the amount, I use my debit or credit card. When I make the weekly grocery run, I use my debit card. When I'm out running errands and stop to grab a bottled soft drink at a convenience store for $1.75, I use my debit card. And, when my family and I go to a restaurant for lunch or dinner, or when I'm at a bar with my wife or some friends having a few beers, I pay the tab and leave the server a tip with, you guessed it, my debit card. But, the server has a very good reason why they would prefer you and I plan ahead and swing by an ATM to grab some cash before stopping into their place.
Wave 3
Prepare for cold weather as freezing temperatures can damage pipes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With blizzard-like conditions expected for many in Kentucky and Indiana, several water companies are urging customers to prepare themselves from freezing pipes. Frozen pipes can often damage plumbing systems and can cost homeowners thousands of dollars to fix damages caused by cracked or burst pipes. Water...
wdrb.com
Kentuckiana water companies offer tips to prevent pipes from freezing as temperatures drop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Water companies in Louisville and southern Indiana are sharing tips to prevent your pipes from freezing, as temperatures drop later this week. Officials at Louisville Water said they get calls every year about internal water lines freezing or bursting during the winter months. The amount of...
WISH-TV
Major winter system to begin Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more quiet day is ahead for Wednesday before we deal with a potent weather system that will bring rain, snow, very high winds, and nail-biting cold. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for most of Indiana, and it will be in effect from late...
Flu deaths double again, could exceed peak inpatient capacity of COVID
The number of reported flu-related deaths once again doubled in the span of a week, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
harrodsburgherald.com
Time Running Out To Submit Utility Exemption Form
Changes are coming to the Kentucky tax system, and most people across the Commonwealth will be impacted. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Kentucky House Bill 8 goes into effect. It will affect how various services are taxed. Thirty-four additional service categories become subject to tax, including ride-share companies and short-term rental...
Increasing potential for winter storm to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays. Winter storm potential Thursday-Saturday Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend. Biggest weather impact days Our sights are really set on Thursday and Friday right now as […]
Kentucky groups urge General Assembly to reject additional income tax cut
A coalition of 28 Kentucky organizations is urging lawmakers to reject additional cuts in the state income tax when the legislature convenes Jan. 3. “Record surpluses used to justify the cut are largely a mirage,” says a letter sent Friday to members of the General Assembly and released by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
wymt.com
Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As people come together for the holidays, Kentucky is facing a ‘tripledemic.’. “We’ve had COVID for the last two or three years it’s not gone away and actually we’re probably starting to see a little bit of an increase over the wintertime so that’s one virus,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.
