gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs grind out 56-48 win in Central Valley
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – The Fresno State men's basketball team protected its Central Valley floor with a gritty 56-48 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners on Tuesday night at the Icardo Center. Fresno State (4-7) dug into its deep Valley roots with Isaiah Hill – a Bakersfield native – scoring...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs fall at No. 11 UCLA
LOS ANGELES – Facing its first ranked opponent since 2016, Fresno State fell 82-48 at No. 11 UCLA on Tuesday night at Pauley Pavilion. Trailing by a 17 after three, the Bulldogs were outscored 16-3 over the final six minutes of the game. Yanina Todorova led the 'Dogs in...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs close nonconference play Tuesday at No. 11 UCLA
Game 13: Fresno State (7-5) at No. 11 UCLA (11-1) Dec. 20, 2022 • 7 p.m. PT • Los Angeles, Calif. • Pauley Pavilion. TV/ONLINE: Pac-12 Network Los Angeles (PxP: Anne Marie Anderson / Analyst: Maylana Douglas) RADIO: Bulldog Sports Network (PxP: Matt Norville) LIVE: BulldogsLive.com. LAST...
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs add 16 for 2023
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State football team kicked off the early signing period with 16 signees on Wednesday morning. The Bulldogs received valid National Letters of Intent from 16 players today, bringing in a new group of talent for the 2023 season. 2023 Signing Class Notes. Fresno State received...
gobulldogs.com
Bulldog Foundation achieves highest recorded philanthropy total
FRESNO, Calif. – The Bulldog Foundation continues to make a difference for Fresno State student-athletes with unprecedented support from its members. In 2022, there was an all-time high of $4.7 million donated towards scholarships from 3,072 members throughout the Central Valley and beyond. Included in this total was another all-time high of 125 Green V level donors.
