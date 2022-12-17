Beginning Journalism at Palo Alto High School will soon be offered as a weighted, dual enrollment course with Foothill College. According to journalism teacher and adviser Brian Wilson, the change was made in hopes of attracting more students to Paly’s robust journalism program. It comes after adding two new classes last year, giving ninth graders the option to take one semester of Broadcast Journalism along with one semester of Photojournalism to be qualified to join a publication the first semester of their sophomore year.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO