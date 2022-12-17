ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox26houston.com

Lone Star College recognized as top institution for people of color

HOUSTON - Lone Star College was recently recognized for its educational prowess in lifting diverse students. According to a press release, the community college was featured in Higher Education magazine as a top degree producer for students of color, Additionally, LSC was ranked fourth in the nation for offering Associates Degrees to students of Latino or Hispanic heritage, 10th for Asian students earning a degree and 13th nationwide for African American students.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Lone Star College System Board of Trustees Names New Officers

HOUSTON, TX – The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees selected Michael Stoma to serve as Chair of the Board during the Workshop and Regular meeting held December 13. Stoma represents District 1 in the Lone Star College System. “I am honored to have been selected to serve...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose

Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Lotus Seafood $5 popcorn shrimp deal set for Wednesday

Houston - Lotus Seafood, a Houston staple and cult favorite since 2006, is giving shrimp lovers cause for celebration this Wednesday with a $5 Popcorn Shrimp & Fries deal. Lotus will be serving up the budget-friendly deal on their crunchy Popcorn Shrimp on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in celebration of National French Fried Shrimp Day – an annual foodie holiday that honors one of America’s favorite seafood dishes.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

These are our favorite new Houston restaurants of 2022

This year has been an exciting time for new restaurants. From homegrown talent to intriguing out-of-towners, the sheer volume of openings has been tough to keep up with, even for someone who’s made a career out of doing so.Ultimately, that quantity is why this article is titled “favorite” new restaurants rather than “best.” Simply put, really evaluating each restaurant’s quality against its peers requires multiple visits, and I simply didn’t have time to get back to as many places as I would have liked to. Frankly, some establishments might have earned spots on this list if I had the time...
HOUSTON, TX
Covering Katy

Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competition

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Cinco Ranch resident Hemlata Basumatary and her team, known as Jingle Sprinkles, won Food Network’s The Big Bake. Hemlata is known professionally as Hemu Basu. She spoke with Covering Katy earlier this month, about competing on Food Network, but she was not allowed to reveal her team won because the program had not been broadcast.
CINCO RANCH, TX
spacecityweather.com

A Saturday update on the growing potential of a hard freeze for the Houston area next week

Good afternoon. Eric and I felt it was a good idea to post an update today on the growing potential that a hard freeze will impact Houston later this upcoming week. Since yesterday, there have been a handful of changes. I will admit that the behavior of yesterday’s front (somewhat stronger and faster than expected) factored into some of this thinking. Sometimes we refer to this as “recency bias,” but truthfully, sometimes the atmosphere can offer up some hints to help us as forecasters.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Fat Boy's Pizza bringing its huge pies and slices to Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A pizzeria known for its New York style 30-inch pies is opening this spring in Katy, and additional locations are planned for the Houston area. New Orleans-based Fat Boy's Pizza leased 3,850 square feet of space at Interstate 10 and Highway 99 in the Katy Grand Shopping Center, according to commercial real estate company Newquest Properties.
KATY, TX

