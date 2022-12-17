Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competitionCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
No. 3 Houston opposes McNeese after attention-grabbing win
Third-ranked Houston has its sights set on another deep NCAA Tournament run but doesn’t always feel it receives the proper
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
Texas Southern University soon to become the HBCU hub for criminal justice research
Texas Southern University has been granted to become the HBCU hub for criminal justice research. Every crime in Houston from now on will be primarily assessed by the TSU later the attained data will be shared with the HBCUs in the USA. A grant of $351,000 has been provided to TSU by the Walmart Foundation for creating the HBCU hub.
Lone Star College recognized as top institution for people of color
HOUSTON - Lone Star College was recently recognized for its educational prowess in lifting diverse students. According to a press release, the community college was featured in Higher Education magazine as a top degree producer for students of color, Additionally, LSC was ranked fourth in the nation for offering Associates Degrees to students of Latino or Hispanic heritage, 10th for Asian students earning a degree and 13th nationwide for African American students.
Lone Star College System Board of Trustees Names New Officers
HOUSTON, TX – The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees selected Michael Stoma to serve as Chair of the Board during the Workshop and Regular meeting held December 13. Stoma represents District 1 in the Lone Star College System. “I am honored to have been selected to serve...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant.
Houston freeze: Mayor Turner, Judge Hidalgo discuss preparations
HOUSTON — Houston and Harris County officials gave an update to their game plan for the upcoming hard freeze. There are going to be several warming centers open to anyone who needs help. Those warming centers can hold between 100 to 150 people each and will be open to anyone.
Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose
Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
Sinking Houston suburbs: How groundwater extraction is causing neighborhoods to sink
And it doesn't end with the once-influential neighborhood. Others are under a dangerous threat for flooding in these low-lying communities.
Houston-area officials urge residents to begin preparations ahead of freeze
HOUSTON — Houston-area officials are urging residents to start preparing now as an arctic blast approaches ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. Several elected officials, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, warned that the time to make preparations is now. "Let me encourage people right now. Take a look at...
Officials support $9B Houston highway project, after dispute
HOUSTON (AP) — PHOTOS TO BE LINKED NYAB115-116 A more than $9 billion highway widening project that is being proposed in the Houston area has the support of local officials after many of their concerns were addressed, they announced Monday. The proposed construction project would take 10 years to...
Lotus Seafood $5 popcorn shrimp deal set for Wednesday
Houston - Lotus Seafood, a Houston staple and cult favorite since 2006, is giving shrimp lovers cause for celebration this Wednesday with a $5 Popcorn Shrimp & Fries deal. Lotus will be serving up the budget-friendly deal on their crunchy Popcorn Shrimp on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in celebration of National French Fried Shrimp Day – an annual foodie holiday that honors one of America’s favorite seafood dishes.
This Texas City Ranked The Second Best Christmas Lights Destination In The World
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Texans love to go all out for the holidays, and a recent study by the travel website Premiere Inn proves that to be a festive fact.
3 families sue City of Houston over deadly police chases in Black neighborhoods
The three families are all dealing with the deaths of their loved ones who were innocent bystanders. Their attorney is attempting to prove that HPD engages in a pattern that violates the constitution.
These are our favorite new Houston restaurants of 2022
This year has been an exciting time for new restaurants. From homegrown talent to intriguing out-of-towners, the sheer volume of openings has been tough to keep up with, even for someone who’s made a career out of doing so.Ultimately, that quantity is why this article is titled “favorite” new restaurants rather than “best.” Simply put, really evaluating each restaurant’s quality against its peers requires multiple visits, and I simply didn’t have time to get back to as many places as I would have liked to. Frankly, some establishments might have earned spots on this list if I had the time...
Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competition
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Cinco Ranch resident Hemlata Basumatary and her team, known as Jingle Sprinkles, won Food Network’s The Big Bake. Hemlata is known professionally as Hemu Basu. She spoke with Covering Katy earlier this month, about competing on Food Network, but she was not allowed to reveal her team won because the program had not been broadcast.
New principals at Schmalz and Stephens elementary schools
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Schmalz and Stephens Elementary Schools have new principals. On Friday, Superintendent Ken Gregorski appointed Kara Fox to lead Schmalz and Carole Langley to oversee Stephens.
A Saturday update on the growing potential of a hard freeze for the Houston area next week
Good afternoon. Eric and I felt it was a good idea to post an update today on the growing potential that a hard freeze will impact Houston later this upcoming week. Since yesterday, there have been a handful of changes. I will admit that the behavior of yesterday’s front (somewhat stronger and faster than expected) factored into some of this thinking. Sometimes we refer to this as “recency bias,” but truthfully, sometimes the atmosphere can offer up some hints to help us as forecasters.
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prize
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Fat Boy's Pizza bringing its huge pies and slices to Katy
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A pizzeria known for its New York style 30-inch pies is opening this spring in Katy, and additional locations are planned for the Houston area. New Orleans-based Fat Boy's Pizza leased 3,850 square feet of space at Interstate 10 and Highway 99 in the Katy Grand Shopping Center, according to commercial real estate company Newquest Properties.
