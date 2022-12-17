ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

Veterans honored with wreath laying ceremony in North Augusta

By Samantha Winn swinn@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
The smell of gunpowder from a small cannon filled the air near the historic Hammond family cemetery to honor the memories of American veterans. A Wreaths Across America event, organized by the Martintown Road chapter of the Daughters of the American revolution was held at the cemetery on Dec. 17.

According to its website, Wreaths Across America aims to "remember, honor and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad."

Beth Francis, who helped organize the wreath-laying event at the Hammond cemetery, wanted to showcase the importance of honoring veterans from several time periods.

“I find myself almost tearing up during the event, even though I have read everything I am saying prior to that, but I think that it reminds us of the very beginning of our country and to more recent times how people have fought and given their lives so that we can be free,” Francis said.

Ted Walker, a Revolutionary War reenactor and member of the Sons of the American Revolution, finds it important to remember the local history and its veterans.

“Today’s event was really nice. There are events like this going on all over the world and all over the country and it's all about remembering those who fought for our country,” Walker said. “It’s not about us, it's about them.”

“South Carolina had over 250 battles and there’s all kinds of exotic sites and book sites that highlight all that, so that’s the reason that it is important to remember where you come from,” Walker said.

Wreaths were laid upon multiple graves in the historic Hammond family cemetery, some of whom had a major impact in the Revolutionary War.

“It’s a way to remember all of our veterans and we have all had veterans in our family more or less and there is never higher honor than to remember them at a certain time and say this is for you, good job, we remember you and your service,” Bobby Snider, Sgt. at Arms of American Legion Post 71 said.

“I think the turnout was very good today and I appreciate that,” Francis said. “Last year was the first time we had done this and so we hoped to be able to do that every year and maybe it will grow every year.”

Wreath laying services also were held at Pineview Memorial Gardens, Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville and Pinelog Cemetery, Levels Baptist Church Cemetery and Bethany Cemetery in Aiken.

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
