The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Related
bryantbulldogs.com
Andreessen, Frederick, Gettman earn All-America honors
SMITHFIELD, R.I. -- The Bryant University football trio of Joe Andreessen, Anthony Frederick and Ethan Gettman were named STATS Perform FCS All-Americans on Tuesday. Andreessen was named to the second team as a linebacker, while Frederick and Gettman earn third-team honors as a return specialist and place kicker, respectively. The three All-America citations are the most for the Black and Gold in a single season in program history. Bryant has now produced eight STATS Perform FCS All-Americans.
bryantbulldogs.com
Bryant Bulldogs Club Tennis Recap
The Bryant Bulldogs Club Tennis Team played an away match against URI, and held their last holiday practice for the semester. It was a great experience and the team wants to thank the URI Club Tennis Team for hosting them. They also held a holiday practice on the last night...
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune away
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
soultracks.com
Tavares lead singer Chubby Tavares announces retirement
(December 19, 2022) Today is a day that was probably years in the making, but marks the end of an era. Antone “Chubby” Tavares, longtime lead singer of the legendary sibling vocal group Tavares, announced on social media that he will be retiring from the group on December 30, due to persistent health issues, including heart surgery in 2019. Chubby posted on Facebook:
whatsupnewp.com
Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
Wood-n-Tap to open in West Springfield in February; begins hiring
Wood-n-Tap, a Connecticut restaurant with nine locations, is opening its first Massachusetts location in February. The Wood-n-Tap website states the new West Springfield location will be opening in February. However, it doesn’t state a specific day. It will be opening at the former Carrabba’s Italian Grill, which is located...
Boston 25 News
Possibility for 70K power outages when approaching storm hits, utility company warns
BOSTON — Tens of thousands of people could lose power when a winter storm packing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain moves in later this week. Craig Hallstrom, President of Regional Electric Operations at Eversource, said Wednesday that he believes the storm could leave up to 70,000 customers in the dark when the weather system moves in Thursday night.
Man killed in Providence shooting
Police in Providence are investigating the city's ninth homicide of the year.
Unlicensed driver hits teen on Providence crosswalk
A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a car while crossing the street on Wednesday.
SouthCoast Beaches Could Erode as Area on Coastal Flood Watch
Beaches across the SouthCoast and Rhode Island may see "significant erosion" as the region is put on a coastal flood watch ahead of a storm expected later this week. That's according to the National Weather Service, which named Westport in particular as an area at risk of beach erosion Thursday to Friday.
Casino concerns “simmering” in Springfield
Gaming regulators resumed on Monday their consideration of MGM Springfield's sports betting license applications and a new wrinkle emerged -- the city's worry that it is not getting its full due from the casino and a lawsuit alleging that the casino has not been wholly honest about its employment diversity status.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Rhode Island
Curious as to where you can cool off during the warm summer months in the Ocean State? Let’s take a look at the best swimming holes in Rhode Island. Little Nini Pond, which is frequently less crowded, is the ideal location for travelers looking for a peaceful, pleasant summer adventure. The spring-fed Little Nini Pond, located in the 227-acre Ninigret Park, has a number of amenities perfect for outdoor sports. The beach gazebo also has barbecue grills and picnic tables, which are well-known among the residents for hosting children’s parties. The park also has other amenities like a dog park, a disc golf course, and a playground.
The Nitro Bar took Southie by Storm on Sunday
On Sunday morning, The Nitro Bar, a wildly popular coffee shop from Rhode Island, popped up inside of 75 West Broadway (the old Mul’s) – and Southie came out in droves. There was a line from the time it opened until they kicked the last keg of coffee!
nrinow.news
New York-based grocer acquires Pascoag market for $1.2 million
BURRILLVILLE – A Pascoag grocery store run by a northern Rhode Island family for more than four decades has been sold for $1.2 million to a man who owns several supermarkets in New York and Connecticut. Brigido’s IGA Marketplace at 54 Sayles Ave. has been sold to Pascoag Strong,...
Woman’s body recovered from Coventry pond
The woman's death has been deemed suspicious and is being investigated by the Rhode Island State Police.
Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2001, according to...
GoLocalProv
Old School Patriarca Boss “Cadillac Frank” Salemme Dies in Prison
Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme, the once powerful New England Mafia boss who was serving a life sentence behind bars for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner who grew up in Providence, has died at the age of 89, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Salemme died...
GoLocalProv
Police Investigating Suspected Homicide in Providence
Providence police are investigating a suspected homicide in the city on Monday. It would mark the 9th homicide of 2022, according to police. Shortly before 8 PM, police were called to Waverly Street — off of Cranston Street — for a report of a shooting. According to police,...
Police: Crashes in Cranston, Providence caused by impaired drivers
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Impaired drivers are being blamed for two crashes over the weekend. The first happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday. Rhode Island State Police said 56-year-old Jay J. Petit was driving the wrong way on Natick Avenue in Cranston. Petit merged onto the exit ramp from I-295 North to Route 37 […]
fallriverreporter.com
Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash
The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
