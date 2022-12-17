ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andreessen, Frederick, Gettman earn All-America honors

SMITHFIELD, R.I. -- The Bryant University football trio of Joe Andreessen, Anthony Frederick and Ethan Gettman were named STATS Perform FCS All-Americans on Tuesday. Andreessen was named to the second team as a linebacker, while Frederick and Gettman earn third-team honors as a return specialist and place kicker, respectively. The three All-America citations are the most for the Black and Gold in a single season in program history. Bryant has now produced eight STATS Perform FCS All-Americans.
Bryant Bulldogs Club Tennis Recap

The Bryant Bulldogs Club Tennis Team played an away match against URI, and held their last holiday practice for the semester. It was a great experience and the team wants to thank the URI Club Tennis Team for hosting them. They also held a holiday practice on the last night...
Tavares lead singer Chubby Tavares announces retirement

(December 19, 2022) Today is a day that was probably years in the making, but marks the end of an era. Antone “Chubby” Tavares, longtime lead singer of the legendary sibling vocal group Tavares, announced on social media that he will be retiring from the group on December 30, due to persistent health issues, including heart surgery in 2019. Chubby posted on Facebook:
Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
Casino concerns “simmering” in Springfield

Gaming regulators resumed on Monday their consideration of MGM Springfield's sports betting license applications and a new wrinkle emerged -- the city's worry that it is not getting its full due from the casino and a lawsuit alleging that the casino has not been wholly honest about its employment diversity status.
The Best Swimming Holes In Rhode Island

Curious as to where you can cool off during the warm summer months in the Ocean State? Let’s take a look at the best swimming holes in Rhode Island. Little Nini Pond, which is frequently less crowded, is the ideal location for travelers looking for a peaceful, pleasant summer adventure. The spring-fed Little Nini Pond, located in the 227-acre Ninigret Park, has a number of amenities perfect for outdoor sports. The beach gazebo also has barbecue grills and picnic tables, which are well-known among the residents for hosting children’s parties. The park also has other amenities like a dog park, a disc golf course, and a playground.
New York-based grocer acquires Pascoag market for $1.2 million

BURRILLVILLE – A Pascoag grocery store run by a northern Rhode Island family for more than four decades has been sold for $1.2 million to a man who owns several supermarkets in New York and Connecticut. Brigido’s IGA Marketplace at 54 Sayles Ave. has been sold to Pascoag Strong,...
Police Investigating Suspected Homicide in Providence

Providence police are investigating a suspected homicide in the city on Monday. It would mark the 9th homicide of 2022, according to police. Shortly before 8 PM, police were called to Waverly Street — off of Cranston Street — for a report of a shooting. According to police,...
Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash

The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
