Cranston, RI

GoLocalProv

PHOTO: End of an Era - A Long-Standing RI Restaurant is Torn Down

It is officially the end of an era. Pal’s Restaurant, which had stood at 43 Division Street in East Greenwich for decades, has been torn down this week. Known for its veal, chicken, and pasta dishes, Pal’s boasted just over a four-star rating on Facebook from fans of the classic Italian-American cuisine.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
GoLocalProv

Gretel and Glenn McCrory — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

It’s not every day a Rhode Island small business lands a major contract on a world stage. In June, Gorilla Gaming, based in Warwick — which has made poker tables for Hard Rock Casinos, Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Boston, and Foxwoods — was busy setting up shop in Las Vegas.
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Lisa Baldelli-Hunt — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Reversal of fortune and reversed again. In the course of two months, Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was Mayor of Woonsocket, removed from office by the city council, and then she was re-elected mayor. Follow this timeline:. In September, Woonsocket City Councilor filed a petition to remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli Hunt from office.
WOONSOCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

PC Beats #24 Marquette in 2 OT, Hopkins Scores 29 and Grabs 23 Rebounds

The No. 24/25 Marquette University men's basketball team (9-4, 1-1 BIG EAST) dropped a tough 103-98 double overtime matchup against Providence (10-3, 2-0 BIG EAST) Tuesday night at the AMP. Bryce Hopkins led the Friars with 29 points and 23 rebounds. He played 47 minutes. Devin Carter and Ed Croswell...
MILWAUKEE, WI
GoLocalProv

Jared Grasso — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Bryant men’s basketball head coach Jared Grasso coached the team to its first NCAA appearance in 2022. But that success has been overshadowed by a number of incidents. Both last season and this season, Grasso’s teams have been among the most controversial in college sports. It is turning into a viral video production company.
SMITHFIELD, RI

