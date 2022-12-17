ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newjerseylocalnews.com

Holiday Travel Could Be Impacted in New Jersey Due to An Incoming Storm

Christmas travellers, especially those scheduled to fly at the end of the week, should be aware that a storm is moving into New Jersey, which could disrupt their plans. On Friday, when many New Jerseyans are getting ready to fly for the Christmas holiday, the storm is predicted to be at its worst.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

New Jersey will get $6 million in “Internet for All” planning funds

NEW JERSEY, TRENTON (MERCER) In an announcement made by the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative awarded New Jersey its first “Internet for All” grants to be used for the deployment of high-speed Internet networks and the development of digital skills training programmes.
TRENTON, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

This is New Jersey’s First Ice Cream Speakeasy.

I have a lot of pages on Tik Tok and Instagram, and I’ve seen a lot of shops that sell alcoholic ice cream on those sites, but I had no idea that New Jersey had any shops that sold it!. There is a secret ice cream parlour, but customers...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

Forecasters Predict Rain Rather than Snow in The Days Leading up To Christmas

Things like travelling simpler, but it won’t be great for anyone looking for a white Christmas. Late in the week, meteorologists projected that a Nor’easter would build off the southeast coast, bringing snow to eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and other regions of the northeastern United States. Blizzard-like conditions...
ALLENTOWN, PA
newjerseylocalnews.com

Unconstitutional Concealed Carry Legislation Passes the New Jersey Senate

On Monday, the New Jersey State Senate passed bill S3214, which its backers claim will create the strictest concealed-carry firearms law in the country. The bill passed with a narrow 21-16 margin and will likely be signed into law soon by Governor Phil Murphy. It would require stricter background checks...
NEW JERSEY STATE

