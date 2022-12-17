Police Say a School Worker in New Jersey Had a Fake Gun, Ammunition on District Property, and More Weapons at Home.

Rising COVID-19 instances have prompted one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts to institute a mask policy starting this Wednesday. One of the 17 schools in the Passaic Public Schools system is Passaic High School, which serves a student body of around 14,000. Approximately 15 miles to the northwest of New York City is the city of Passaic.

PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO