New Jersey State

Holiday Travel Could Be Impacted in New Jersey Due to An Incoming Storm

Christmas travellers, especially those scheduled to fly at the end of the week, should be aware that a storm is moving into New Jersey, which could disrupt their plans. On Friday, when many New Jerseyans are getting ready to fly for the Christmas holiday, the storm is predicted to be at its worst.
NEW JERSEY STATE
As Covid-19 Cases, the N.J. School System Reinstates the Mask Requirement

Rising COVID-19 instances have prompted one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts to institute a mask policy starting this Wednesday. One of the 17 schools in the Passaic Public Schools system is Passaic High School, which serves a student body of around 14,000. Approximately 15 miles to the northwest of New York City is the city of Passaic.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
This is New Jersey’s First Ice Cream Speakeasy.

I have a lot of pages on Tik Tok and Instagram, and I’ve seen a lot of shops that sell alcoholic ice cream on those sites, but I had no idea that New Jersey had any shops that sold it!. There is a secret ice cream parlour, but customers...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Wet and Windy Conditions Could Delay Christmas Travel Plans

New Jersey is forecast to have rain and wind by the end of the week, which might delay holiday travel plans. Unfortunately, millions of people will be hitting the roads on Friday morning to celebrate the holiday, and a storm system is forecast to bring heavy rain and severe gusts.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Forecasters Predict Rain Rather than Snow in The Days Leading up To Christmas

Things like travelling simpler, but it won’t be great for anyone looking for a white Christmas. Late in the week, meteorologists projected that a Nor’easter would build off the southeast coast, bringing snow to eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and other regions of the northeastern United States. Blizzard-like conditions...
ALLENTOWN, PA

