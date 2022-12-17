Authorities Say That the Feds Arrested the Owner of a Restaurant in New Jersey Who Ignored a Subpoena for Pay Records.

Read full article on original website
theobserver.com
A look at what (actually) happened at Kearny Marshalls Monday, Dec. 19
While rumors inaccurately circulated Dec. 19 of a possible shooting at Marshalls, here’s what actually happened that day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the criminal complaint filed against the two involved, a copy of which The Observer has obtained. Two New Jersey men were charged with...
Dealer Admits Role In Major Ring That Moved Fentanyl, Meth, Coke By The Pound Into NJ From NYC
One of three Manhattan men accused of flooding four North Jersey counties with massive quantities of fentanyl, meth and coke admitted his role in the organization, authorities said. Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, 45, and his partners operated a fentanyl mill in Washington Heights that supplied traffickers in New Jersey with...
‘Bling Bishop’ Lamor Whitehead laying low in NJ McMansion after fed fraud charges
Controversial Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead was laying low at his gaudy New Jersey McMansion Tuesday, one day after getting slammed with federal charges for allegedly scamming a member of his congregation. Whitehead, 44, was holed up at home Tuesday morning before he briefly emerged from the sprawling, two-story brick house around noon to tell a Post reporter to scram — and yelled out “Not guilty!” when pressed about the allegations lodged by Manhattan federal prosecutors Monday. “Everybody who got arrested is not guilty,” said Whitehead, who was sporting designer clothes, including Gucci shoes and a large belt, also by the luxury label. “OK, brother?” At one point, a black Chevy Suburban...
newjerseylocalnews.com
A Woman in Sussex County Pleads Guilty to Having a Controlled Dangerous Substance on Her Person.
(Sussex County, New Jersey, United States of America) – NEWTON A woman from New York was charged with carrying a restricted dangerous substance, and according to the information that was provided by the Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart, the woman has pleaded guilty to the crime. : As...
$31M Trip-Fall Fraud Scheme Results In Convictions For NY Attorney, Doctor
An attorney and doctor have been convicted of defrauding New York businesses and their insurance companies of more than $31 million through a massive trip-and-fall fraud scheme.Following a three-week trial, a jury in Manhattan just convicted George Constantine, a lawyer, and Andrew Dowd, …
newjerseylocalnews.com
A Jersey Shore Cop Who Admitted to Raping a Date Goes to Prison for Four Years.
FREEHOLD – A Keansburg police officer who was found guilty of committing a sex crime when he wasn’t on duty admitted to doing it earlier this year. This week, he was officially sent to prison for his actions. : California Election Results in 2022: Election Day News California’s...
2 teen boys stabbed, 1 fatally, on NJ street
Two teen boys were stabbed, one fatally, on a busy New Jersey street Tuesday night, authorities said.
Washington Examiner
New Jersey school district restarts COVID-19 mask mandate
A New Jersey school district is once again requiring face masks in all its schools, citing an increase in coronavirus cases. Passaic County School District in northern New Jersey announced that masks would be required in all school buildings, effective Wednesday morning due to high levels of coronavirus transmission in the community.
Legal filing: NYPD illegally used sealed arrest records in Adams bail reform ‘publicity stunt’
Mayor Eric Adams at the August press conference. Plaintiffs say the 10 repeat offenders city officials highlighted were eligible for bail – and not affected by bail reform. [ more › ]
edscoop.com
Former NYU finance director charged with fraud after new electronic payment system caught $3.5M scheme
A former finance director at New York University was charged with fraud this week after allegedly stealing $3.5 million in grant funds from school programs meant to assist minority and women-owned businesses. The six-year scheme seems to have only been caught after the university implemented a new electronic payment system.
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for Murder
John Formisano Sentenced to 79 Years in New Jersey State Prison.Photo byMorristown Minute. Morris County law enforcement announce that John Formisano, age 52, formerly of Jefferson Township, NJ has been sentenced to 79 years in New Jersey State Prison.
longislandbusiness.com
AG James Announces Arrest of Disbarred Attorney Who Allegedly Embezzled Over $450,000 from Vulnerable and Elderly New Yorkers
New York Attorney General Letitia James and Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli today announced the indictment and arrest of former attorney John Ferdinand Murphy, III, 68, of Hopewell Junction, NY, for allegedly embezzling more than $450,000 from multiple incapacitated and vulnerable clients. After being appointed as a guardian and trustee for his clients, Murphy allegedly drained their trust accounts by issuing checks to himself, his company Samron Resources, LLC, and his own family members. Murphy was charged today with three counts of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (a class C felony), two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (a class D felony), and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (a class E felony) for the thefts he allegedly committed from June 26, 2015 to December 29, 2021.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ During Hudson Valley Parade, Guilty Plea
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
Asylum seeker kills himself at NYC shelter, marking 2nd suicide in city shelter
NEW YORK (PIX11) — An asylum seeker killed himself at a New York City shelter, marking the second such suicide in the city, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said Monday. Officials have not shared the man’s name or specified when or where exactly he died. “Another person who came to our country in desperate need and […]
N.J. town owes ex-environmental chief nearly $38K in back pay, lawsuit says
The former chief environmental health specialist for Wayne Township has filed a lawsuit alleging the Passaic County municipality owes him nearly $38,000 in back pay. Thomas Cantisano, 58, worked for the township for 24 years — including 13 years as a department head — before resigning in March 2020, according to the complaint filed in Superior Court of Passaic County.
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
Amazing! The Oldest High School in New Jersey is Among Most Historic in America
When it comes to history here in the United States, New Jersey usually has a hand in it. As one of the original colonies, New Jersey is a part of the nation's history and when it comes to education, there's no surprise we have deep history here in the Garden State.
Trump lawyers target Adult Survivors Act in attempt to invalidate rape lawsuit
Lawyers for the accuser are pushing to release the deposition Trump gave in the case, which is currently sealed.
Jersey City council member accused of side-swiping car, leaving note instead of staying on scene
James Solomon left a note with his name, number and information after apparently side-swiping a parked vehicle.
Hit-and-run councilwoman’s pre-trial hearing set for Jan. 10 in Essex County court
The Jersey City councilwoman who sent a cyclist flying through the air and drove away is a small step closer to having her day in court. A pre-trial hearing on the status of discovery evidence and other details related to the hit-and-run charges against Amy DeGise has been scheduled for Jan. 10 in the Essex County Special Remand Court, court officials told The Jersey Journal Tuesday.
