ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

To Prevent Tow Truck Firms in New Jersey From Exploiting Auto Theft Victims, a New Bill Has Been Introduced.

By Sapna Pal
newjerseylocalnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
newjerseylocalnews.com

As Covid-19 Cases, the N.J. School System Reinstates the Mask Requirement

Rising COVID-19 instances have prompted one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts to institute a mask policy starting this Wednesday. One of the 17 schools in the Passaic Public Schools system is Passaic High School, which serves a student body of around 14,000. Approximately 15 miles to the northwest of New York City is the city of Passaic.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

New Jersey will get $6 million in “Internet for All” planning funds

NEW JERSEY, TRENTON (MERCER) In an announcement made by the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative awarded New Jersey its first “Internet for All” grants to be used for the deployment of high-speed Internet networks and the development of digital skills training programmes.
TRENTON, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

Holiday Travel Could Be Impacted in New Jersey Due to An Incoming Storm

Christmas travellers, especially those scheduled to fly at the end of the week, should be aware that a storm is moving into New Jersey, which could disrupt their plans. On Friday, when many New Jerseyans are getting ready to fly for the Christmas holiday, the storm is predicted to be at its worst.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Unconstitutional Concealed Carry Legislation Passes the New Jersey Senate

On Monday, the New Jersey State Senate passed bill S3214, which its backers claim will create the strictest concealed-carry firearms law in the country. The bill passed with a narrow 21-16 margin and will likely be signed into law soon by Governor Phil Murphy. It would require stricter background checks...
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

This is New Jersey’s First Ice Cream Speakeasy.

I have a lot of pages on Tik Tok and Instagram, and I’ve seen a lot of shops that sell alcoholic ice cream on those sites, but I had no idea that New Jersey had any shops that sold it!. There is a secret ice cream parlour, but customers...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

Wet and Windy Conditions Could Delay Christmas Travel Plans

New Jersey is forecast to have rain and wind by the end of the week, which might delay holiday travel plans. Unfortunately, millions of people will be hitting the roads on Friday morning to celebrate the holiday, and a storm system is forecast to bring heavy rain and severe gusts.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy