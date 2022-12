EMPORIA, Ks. — Missouri Western Women's Basketball took down the Emporia State Hornets on Monday afternoon, 82-74 at White Auditorium. The Griffons (9-4, 4-2 MIAA) were led by a number of notable performers. Brionna Budgetts led the Griffons with 24 points and eight rebounds. Connie Clarke added 19 and eight rebounds, while Trinity Knapp scored a career-high 17 points and snagged a season-high six rebounds. Also of note was Meredith Rieker, who scored a career-high nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO