Sony developed PSVR2 for a PlayStation 5 cable connection as it warns original VR games will be difficult to port
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Console Gaming. Scheduled for a February 22, 2023 release, the US$549 PlayStation VR2 headset's development has begun concurrently with the PlayStation 5 hence it won't feel as an afterthought like its predecessor which uses multiple cables to connect. According to Sony's SVP of platform experience Hideaki Nishino, the company started developing the PSVR2 about six years ago when it started work on the PlayStation 5 with the goal to craft the perfect match of console and virtual reality device.
HTC Vive Flowcus: Official render and hardware details teased for Meta Quest Pro competitor ahead of CES 2023 showcase
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gadget Leaks / Rumors. HTC has begun teasing its return to the consumer VR market, having released the business-focused Vive Focus 3 last year. According to Shen Ye, HTC Vive's Global Head of Product, the unnamed VR headset will be 'one of the lightest that's on the market' with mixed VR support thanks to colour video pass-through. Additionally, the headset will be self-contained and will support 6DOF controllers with optical hand tracking. Eye tracking remains unknown at this stage, although Brad Lynch asserted last month that this functionality would be available eventually via a dedicated module.
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
Cancelled Nvidia Titan Ada graphics card smiles for the camera in leaked renders
Rumours about Nvidia planning to bring back the now-dormant Titan line with an 800 Watt graphics card showed up well before the official Ada Lovelace release. Subsequent reports stated Nvidia had to cancel it due to melting PSUs and other peripherals. The SKU might never see the light of day, but one can gaze at the behemoth thanks to renders obtained by Moore's Law is Dead.
Atari ceases Atari VCS manufacturing citing losses and over 90% revenue drop
Atari has started distancing itself from the VCS, a console that the company finally released in summer 2021 after a three-year gestation period. While the Atari VCS remains orderable on the company's US website, it has made the situation clear in its most recent half-year results report:. The first-half of...
LILYGO T-Camera S3: New developer board arrives with ESP32-S3 microcontroller
LILYGO has released a follow-up to the T-Camera S2, a developer board that it introduced in 2019. Predictably, LILYGO has replaced the T-Camera S2 with the T-Camera S3, an ESP32-S3-based device. For reference, the ESP32-S3FN16R8 microcontroller has two Tensilica LX7 cores running at 240 MHz, plus 8 MB PSRAM, 16 MB SPI flash, Bluetooth 5.0 LE and WiFi 4 connectivity.
New Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge controller battery life tipped prior to release
DualSense Edge, the most expensive PlayStation 5 controller from Sony to date, will come with new hardcore player features when it launches on January 23, and a US$199 price that is almost three times higher than the current PS5 DualSense. It does bring gaming advantages such as the ability to set the trigger travel in three modes, depending on the game category - from shorter bursts in shooters, to deeper travel in racing games - as well as memorize profiles and change them on the fly.
Samsung unveils industry's first 12 nm-class DDR5 DRAM with speeds up to 7.2 Gbps
Business Accessory Storage AMD Zen Zen 3 (Vermeer) Cezanne (Zen 3) Zen 4. In March, Samsung unveiled a 7.5 Gbps LPDDR5X DRAM solution, but only to push the bar higher in September with the industry's fastest LPDDR5X DRAM. While the 8.5 Gbps record set then was not blown by today's new solution, the 7.2 Gbps speed announced by Samsung for the new chips is nothing to be ashamed of. Since the industry's first 12 nm-class comes with the highest die density so far, the wafer productivity has increased by 20%.
Leakers point to earlier than expected launch for Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Leakers have finally shared a precise date for the launch of the Galaxy S23 series. Over the last few weeks, many sources have suggested that Samsung's next flagship smartphones would arrive during the first week of February, which would be slightly earlier in the year than the current Galaxy S22 series. According to the likes of @AhmedQwaider888 and @UniverseIce, we may have as little as six weeks to wait for the arrival of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Lenovo Tab M9: Tab M8 successor announced with a larger screen and an upgraded SoC
The long-awaited sequel to Lenovo's Tab M8 is finally here as the Lenovo Tab M9. It brings forth many QoL improvements over its predecessor, such as a larger screen and a faster SoC. However, it misses out on many nice-to-have features due to its affordable price tag. One can purchase it in February 2023 starting at 159 EUR (US$169).
Deal | Alienware AW2521H 24.5-inch 360 Hz gaming monitor now 27% off on Amazon
Packing an IPS panel with an extreme refresh rate of 360 Hz and NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer, 1 ms GtG response time, as well as sRGB 99% color gamut, the 24.5-inch Alienware AW2521H gaming monitor has an MSRP tag that reads US$649.99. Amazon's current list price of US$627.89 is now down to US$457.
CES 2023 | Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 5i 14 / 16 lineup to feature a host of Intel Raptor Lake H-series, P-series and U-series CPUs
In addition to the AMD-powered IdeaPad Slim 5 models, Lenovo is also presenting the Intel-based 5i variants with the latest Raptor Lake mobile processors. Most of the specs on the 14-inch and 16-inch Slim 5i are similar to the AMD-based models, but Lenovo provides a wider selection of Intel CPU options with slightly higher price points.
Motorola ThinkPhone: Leakers reveal more details and high-quality renders
Evan Blass has leaked more renders for the ThinkPhone, a ThinkPad-inspired smartphone that Lenovo will sell through Motorola. The ThinkPhone is expected to be available with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage too, among other features. Android Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Evan Blass has revealed...
Samsung Dragon Knight G7: New 32-inch, 4K and 144 Hz gaming monitor launches with Tizen OS
Samsung has announced a new gaming monitor in China, where it appears to be an exclusive for now. Sold as the Dragon Knight G7, the gaming monitor resembles the Odyssey series that it offers in other markets. Hence, the Dragon Knight G7 may provide a glimpse into what Samsung has planned for a forthcoming 32-inch Odyssey monitor.
