Weight of electric vehicles could cause 'catastrophic' damage and 'lead to car parks collapsing': Engineers warn Britain's parking facilities were not designed for hulking battery cars
Multi-storey and underground car parks could collapse under the weight of electric vehicles, engineers have warned. Electric cars, which are roughly twice as heavy as standard models, could cause ‘catastrophic’ damage, according to the British Parking Association (BPA), which wants local authorities to conduct urgent structural surveys. Most...
China: Breakthrough EV charging tech that is faster than gasoline
There’s no doubt that electric vehicles (EVs) are one of today’s marvels of engineering. However, they do come with one problem: their lithium-ion batteries take very long to charge. Cars generally take up to one hour and may even take up to eight hours on level two chargers...
Tesla cars may qualify for the full US$7,500 new EV tax credit as Treasury delays its federal subsidy guidelines
Instead of issuing the promised Inflation Reduction Act EV subsidy requirement guidelines that would usher in clarity over which electric cars in the US would qualify for the US$7,500 tax credit starting on January 1, 2023, the Treasury Department outed a press release that it is postponing the guidelines release for March. It would still clarify the battery component and raw material requirements further by year's end, though, as many automakers are signing contracts for US-located battery factories already and their buildout will take time.
Electric-vehicle charging stations could use as much power as a small town by 2035
US roads are destined for an onslaught of electric vehicles, from SUVs and pickup trucks to delivery vans and semis. But the country's charging infrastructure — and more specifically the amount of power that stations are able to provide — isn't yet up to the task. A new...
People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk
It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
Inside Project A119, America’s Top-Secret Plot To Detonate A Nuclear Bomb On The Moon During The Cold War
In an effort to show up Soviet Russia in the Space Race, the United States considered exploding an H-bomb on the moon so that the mushroom cloud be seen around the world. In 2015, Elon Musk suggested nuking Mars as part of his plan to terraform the planet. Shockingly, it wasn’t the first time someone suggested space nukes – in 1958, the U.S. Air Force concocted a top-secret plan to shoot a nuclear bomb at the Moon.
Domino’s Delivery Eliminates the Oven in Cars by Announcing a Fleet of 800 Chevy Bolts Instead
Here's a look at Domino's decision to make its new delivery fleet consist of Chevy Bolt EV models, as well as the previous pioneer model from the company. The post Domino’s Delivery Eliminates the Oven in Cars by Announcing a Fleet of 800 Chevy Bolts Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
Mercedes wants to charge you $1,200 per year for faster acceleration
Owners of the Mercedes-EQ EQE and Mercedes-EQ EQS electric cars will have to pay an annual fee for faster acceleration. Another luxury automaker is leaning into microtransactions, but the dollar amounts are anything but small. Mercedes-Benz has started charging owners of its Mercedes-EQ EQE and Mercedes-EQ EQS electric cars $1,200...
Biden recorded admitting Iran nuclear deal 'is dead, but we are not gonna announce it'
President Biden has quietly declared the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action designed to curtail Iran's aspirations for nuclear weaponry "dead," in newly uncovered footage posted to Twitter. Biden's comments — reportedly made in early November as he shook hands during a pre-midterm election rally — came in response to a question from an unidentified woman who asked the president whether he would declare the Iran Nuclear Deal "dead." "It is dead," Biden is heard admitting in the footage. "But we are not gonna announce it." "Long story," the president added. The Iran nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, is the result of...
Atari ceases Atari VCS manufacturing citing losses and over 90% revenue drop
Atari has started distancing itself from the VCS, a console that the company finally released in summer 2021 after a three-year gestation period. While the Atari VCS remains orderable on the company's US website, it has made the situation clear in its most recent half-year results report:. The first-half of...
Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED reviewed: What does AAS-Ultra bring to the table?
The keyboard of the Zenbook Pro 16X is positioned at a 7° angle, which is intended to provide the device with better cooling. In our review, we examine which advantages and disadvantages result from the laptop's unusual design. In any case, the Zenbook extracts a lot of performance from powerful hardware.
Robo & Kala: Surface Pro 9 5G competitor lands with AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 and versatile magnetic keyboard
The Robo & Kala is a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3-based 2-in-1 with an AMOLED display. Running Windows 11, the Robo & Kala also contains a magnetic keyboard that you can use via Bluetooth or a physical connection. The Robo & Kala starts at US$799 with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.
88% of U.S. Small and Midsize Businesses Considering Moving Supply Chain Closer to Home
Nearly 90% of small- and medium-sized businesses in the U.S. are looking to move their supply chains closer to home in the new year. According to a new survey released today by tech company Capterra, 88% of small and midsize businesses (SMBs) plan to or are currently switching at least some of their suppliers closer to the U.S. in 2023 following years of logistics headaches. Faced with economic headwinds, operational bottlenecks and an ongoing need to remain competitive, SMBs are taking drastic action to optimize and innovate their supply chains, according to Capterra, which surveyed 300 small business supply chain professionals to...
Infinix Zero Ultra launches in India as the country's first 180W ThunderCharge smartphone
2022 has seen the launch of numerous smartphones that drive wired charging times to the edge; however, few are overcome by Infinix and its inaugural 180W ThunderCharge device. The Zero Ultra is rated to charge its 4,5000mAh in as little as 12 minutes thanks to its new in-house technology. Even...
Banana Pi BPI-M2S launches for under US$100 in two SoC variants
Banana Pi has finally released the BPI-M2S, a single-board computer (SBC) that the company teased last year. Initially, the company had revealed a few specifications and 3D renders. However, the launch of the SBC on AliExpress coincides with the confirmation of all key specifications, including the board’s 65 x 65 mm dimensions. Additionally, Banana Pi offers the BPI-M2S in two processor variants, unlike many other of its SBCs.
Deal | 2TB Crucial P3 Plus NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD gets massive 34% discount on Amazon
With sequential read speeds of up to 5,000MB/s, the Crucial P3 Plus makes a perfect primary SSD in modern laptops and desktop PCs, especially since the large 2TB version of this quick NVMe PCIe 4.0 drive can now be ordered for just US$124.99 on Amazon. The Idaho-based company Crucial is...
Oukitel RT3 launches as a compact rugged Android tablet with a special launch price
Android Business Launch Software Tablet Touchscreen. The latest follow-up to Oukitel's inaugural RT1 has launched with much the same IP68/69K/MIL-STD-810H-rated build for "enhanced durability". It is also driven by the same MediaTek Helio P22 SoC as its larger sibling - however, the RT3 stands apart with a smaller 8-inch display.
Rumor | OnePlus 11 sweeps past the 1.3 million mark on AnTuTu with high-end RAM and storage specs
OnePlus has once again chosen to zoom in on camera hump updates in teasing its upcoming Android flagship smartphone ahead of its early 2023 debut. Therefore, the 11's switch to a round outer housing for its triple rear shooters is very well known by now; however, the president of the OEM's Chinese division, Li Jie Louis, has started to fill in finer details direct from the source, such as the new, "starry" finish for its background, apparently inspired by the Milky Way, that shows up under oblique lighting.
Teclast P30S: Budget Android 12 tablet with 12 nm Mediatek chipset available for US$109.99
Teclast is now selling the P30S globally, another budget Android tablet that arrives barely a month after the M40 Plus. For reference, the Teclast P30S debuted last month in China for CNY 599 (~US$86). Incidentally, Teclast also released the M40 Air, M40S and P30 Air this summer, all running Android 12.
