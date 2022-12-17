Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 70-inch QLED TV is today
Walmart is continuing its run of great TV deals by giving you the chance to buy a 70-inch QLED TV for only $528. The TV in question is the Onn. 70-inch QLED TV and it’s normally priced at $648. With a price cut of $120, it’s just become more affordable at $528 and we’re delighted it’s possible to buy such a large QLED TV at this price. QLED TV deals rarely dip this low so it’s unlikely to stick around for long. You seriously don’t want to miss out. Buy it now or take a quick glance below at why it’s worth it.
notebookcheck.net
Sony developed PSVR2 for a PlayStation 5 cable connection as it warns original VR games will be difficult to port
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Console Gaming. Scheduled for a February 22, 2023 release, the US$549 PlayStation VR2 headset's development has begun concurrently with the PlayStation 5 hence it won't feel as an afterthought like its predecessor which uses multiple cables to connect. According to Sony's SVP of platform experience Hideaki Nishino, the company started developing the PSVR2 about six years ago when it started work on the PlayStation 5 with the goal to craft the perfect match of console and virtual reality device.
Digital Trends
This 58-inch TV is discounted to $298, and it’s flying off the shelves
Image your annual Christmas Day Elf rewatch, but it’s on a gorgeous new 4K TV. With one of the best TV deals, you can enjoy everything from Christmas rom-coms to family flicks on a 58-inch screen, for less. The Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K TV is now just $298 at Walmart, saving $40 off the regular $338 price. Hurry though — this deal is flying off the shelves faster than you can say “Elf on a shelf” so you’ll need to snap it up quick if you want to take it home in time for the holidays. If you buy it today, you can get it delivered before Christmas.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet & Fire TV Stick 4K bundle gets 50% discount
Amazon's very popular Fire HD 10 tablet is available in multiple bundles right now and, although many potential buyers might consider 32 GB of internal storage as not enough, the deal that brings the slate together with the Fire TV Stick 4K might help them change their mind. The list price of the two items is US$199.98, but the ongoing 50% discount brings it below the US$100 threshold.
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
notebookcheck.net
Oukitel RT3 launches as a compact rugged Android tablet with a special launch price
Android Business Launch Software Tablet Touchscreen. The latest follow-up to Oukitel's inaugural RT1 has launched with much the same IP68/69K/MIL-STD-810H-rated build for "enhanced durability". It is also driven by the same MediaTek Helio P22 SoC as its larger sibling - however, the RT3 stands apart with a smaller 8-inch display.
notebookcheck.net
Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED reviewed: What does AAS-Ultra bring to the table?
The keyboard of the Zenbook Pro 16X is positioned at a 7° angle, which is intended to provide the device with better cooling. In our review, we examine which advantages and disadvantages result from the laptop's unusual design. In any case, the Zenbook extracts a lot of performance from powerful hardware.
Digital Trends
Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K TV is $900 off — with financing available
Over at Samsung, you can buy the 75-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV for $1,400 saving you a huge $900 off the usual price of $2,300. Even though that’s one of the best TV deals available right now, if you can’t afford to pay the full price straight away, financing deals are also available bringing it down to $39 per month for 36 months. Working out at 39% off, this is a tremendous deal for anyone looking to upgrade to a high-end TV for less. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Don’t Wait: The Best Budget TV of 2022 Is 42% Off at Amazon and Arrives in Time for Xmas
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Are you thinking about buying a new TV for the family this Christmas? You’re running out of time, but there are still some great options out there that will arrive by Christmas Eve. While the best premium TVs from Samsung and LG will cost an arm and a leg and another leg, there are plenty of affordable and high quality smart TVs for sale in 2022. These days, many affordable smart TVs provide all of the same great features of high-ticket flatscreens...
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Lenovo 500 USB Type-C Universal Dock expands a PC's I/O with more speedy ports
Even the largest of the latest IdeaPads to debut during CES 2023 are still a little light on USB type-C counts. Then again, the OEM asserts that a user can get the best out of just 1 of these powerful ports by connecting it to the new 500 Universal Dock.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung unveils industry's first 12 nm-class DDR5 DRAM with speeds up to 7.2 Gbps
Business Accessory Storage AMD Zen Zen 3 (Vermeer) Cezanne (Zen 3) Zen 4. In March, Samsung unveiled a 7.5 Gbps LPDDR5X DRAM solution, but only to push the bar higher in September with the industry's fastest LPDDR5X DRAM. While the 8.5 Gbps record set then was not blown by today's new solution, the 7.2 Gbps speed announced by Samsung for the new chips is nothing to be ashamed of. Since the industry's first 12 nm-class comes with the highest die density so far, the wafer productivity has increased by 20%.
notebookcheck.net
LILYGO T-Camera S3: New developer board arrives with ESP32-S3 microcontroller
LILYGO has released a follow-up to the T-Camera S2, a developer board that it introduced in 2019. Predictably, LILYGO has replaced the T-Camera S2 with the T-Camera S3, an ESP32-S3-based device. For reference, the ESP32-S3FN16R8 microcontroller has two Tensilica LX7 cores running at 240 MHz, plus 8 MB PSRAM, 16 MB SPI flash, Bluetooth 5.0 LE and WiFi 4 connectivity.
notebookcheck.net
Garmin Alpha version 11.15 for Fenix 7 and Epix smartwatches arrives with Jet Lag Advisor
Garmin software Alpha version 11.15 is now available for the Epix (Gen 2), Fenix 7, Fenix 7X, Enduro 2, Fenix 7S and MARQ smartwatches. One new feature is Jet Lag Adviser, which can provide tips on dealing with any impact on your body from recent travel. The update also includes initial support for HRV TrueUp, though support for the overnight HRV graph is not yet available; TrueUp ensures biometric data is synced between your devices.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Ultra to launch with periscope camera that 'will shock everyone'
According to leaker Kartikey Singh, Xiaomi is planning some big changes for its next 'Ultra' smartphone, which remains elusive for now. With Xiaomi bringing the Sony IMX989 from the Xiaomi 12S Ultra across to the Xiaomi 13 Pro, arguably one of the former's standout features, it should come as no surprise that Singh believes will turn to camera improvements again with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.
CNET
Snag Refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch Models at a Huge Discount Just Before Christmas
Apple devices often score highly in our reviews and its flagship products top our best phone and best smartwatch lists as we approach the end of the year. Sleek design and impressive performance comes at a premium, though, meaning Apple gear is often more expensive than devices from competing brands. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash this side of Christmas this one-day sale at Woot. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save big compared to buying from Apple directly.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Tab M9: Tab M8 successor announced with a larger screen and an upgraded SoC
The long-awaited sequel to Lenovo's Tab M8 is finally here as the Lenovo Tab M9. It brings forth many QoL improvements over its predecessor, such as a larger screen and a faster SoC. However, it misses out on many nice-to-have features due to its affordable price tag. One can purchase it in February 2023 starting at 159 EUR (US$169).
notebookcheck.net
Solid-state battery developer inks US$20 million deal with BMW for pilot electrode production
BMW is moving ahead with its solid-state battery pilot production plans, thanks to its long-standing partnership with Solid Power, based in Louisville, Colorado. The US company has a proprietary solid-state battery technology which BMW will licence the manufacturing of the electrodes and cell design of, while Solid Power will be delivering its custom sulfide-based electrolyte which will remain its intellectual property.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to support staggered HDR as Pixel Tablet Pro's existence is confirmed
Some new details about the potential Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphones have come to light thanks to some efficient code-scouring by developer Kuba Wojciechowski. Sharing the information on Twitter, Wojciechowski revealed that code for the Camera Go app contained mentions of “Husky” and “Shiba”, which are believed to be the codenames for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, respectively. It seems that the main camera in the 2023 flagship smartphones from Google will support a staggered HDR feature.
Digital Trends
Get this 75-inch QLED 4K TV for under $700 at Walmart today
If you’re expecting some fancy new home theater equipment gifts this holiday season, you’re going to watch a new TV to match it. Consider upgrading to QLED if you haven’t already. QLED TV prices aren’t going to break the bank anymore, especially when you take advantage of QLED TV deals like this one at Walmart. You can currently grab the Vizio 75-inch M7 Series QLED TV for $698, saving you $300 off the usual price. Here’s why it’s worth it.
