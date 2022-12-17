Never give up , for this is just the place and time that the tide will turn. - Harriet Beecher Stowe. There are 24 hours in a day, and Billie Jean Brashears never wasted a minute of any of them enroute to getting her degree at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM), graduating this fall following a school-work-life balancing act comparable to the exploits of famed tightrope walker Charles Blondin.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 10 HOURS AGO