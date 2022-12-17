Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Work on State Routes 57, 63 among scheduled MDOT projects for 2023
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Several state transportation projects are nearing completion and scheduled for south Mississippi in 2023. The projects could make up another record year of spending by the state transportation department (MDOT). $964 million in projects were approved in Fiscal Year 2022. This amount represents an 80% increase over the previous 5 […]
usm.edu
True Grit: Brashears Earned Degree from USM While Juggling Family, Work, Long Commutes
Never give up , for this is just the place and time that the tide will turn. - Harriet Beecher Stowe. There are 24 hours in a day, and Billie Jean Brashears never wasted a minute of any of them enroute to getting her degree at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM), graduating this fall following a school-work-life balancing act comparable to the exploits of famed tightrope walker Charles Blondin.
mageenews.com
Winter Advisory for the Coming Week
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. MageeNews.com is an online news website covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
WCU helping fight Mississippi teacher shortage
For the fourth consecutive year, more education students graduated from William Carey University than any other college or university in the state. According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, William Carey presented diplomas to an annual average of 546 graduate and undergraduate education majors between 2018 and 2021, the last year statistics are available from IPEDS, the Integrated Post-secondary Education Data System.
Midnight on Front Street to return in Downtown Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg’s annual Midnight on Front Street event is set to return this New Year’s Eve. This year, the event will feature a new activity for kids. The Confetti Countdown for Children will be held in the Pocket Museum Alley. There will be crafts, concessions and family-friendly activities. The […]
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Hattiesburg
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest […]
Where is Mississippi’s biggest Christmas celebration? In this small town filled with laser, lights, Santa and an ice skating rink.
Where is Mississippi’s biggest holiday celebration?. The answer may be in Columbia, Mississippi, where the town is decked out in Christmas lights and decorations, celebrates with laser lights, hosts a downtown Santa’s workshop and even has a real ice skating rink. All of the events are in Downtown...
WDAM-TV
Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
WDAM-TV
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
Mississippi woman accused of stuffing her stocking with $60,000 stolen from Tractor Supply store
A Mississippi woman was allegedly caught stuffing her own stocking with $60,000 from a Mississippi Tractor Supply store. Monica Parrett, of Hattiesburg, 43, was arrested by Hattiesburg police and charged with one count of embezzlement,. Parrett was arrested on Friday as part of an ongoing embezzlement investigation. She is accused...
WDAM-TV
Jones County prepares for winter weather
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -December in South Mississippi means cooler temperatures are possible. Paul Sheffield, the executive director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center, said it’s smart to be ready. “Make sure your home is prepared,” said Sheffield. “Make sure if you have exposed pipes that you’re [doing]...
WDAM-TV
Holiday shopping in downtown Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s one of the busiest times of the year for merchants, and downtown Laurel is no exception. Dozens of shops are seeing more people in stores, seeing more orders and wrapping plenty of gifts for customers. Two locally owned stores are staying productive by helping...
PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
WDAM-TV
Max Fullen of Petal passes away
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Max Fullen after he passed away over the weekend. Max was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, and WDAM covered his journey last year once he returned home from the hospital. Mayor Tony Ducker...
WDAM-TV
Law enforcement closes in on Old Highway 24 Friday night in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A phalanx of law enforcement brought blinding lights and a slew of unanswered questions Friday night out to Old Highway 24 in Lamar County. Dozens of vehicles created a perimeter that included Oak Grove Middle School and The Church of Latter Day Saints. No official...
WDAM-TV
City attorney to take action to prevent further violence at St. James Wright VFW Post 5397
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday night, in a 4-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city attorney, Moran “Randy” Pope III, to take action in an effort to prevent further acts of violence at the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397. According to the City, this...
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking 3 suspects on active warrants
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking three people on active arrest warrants. These suspects are wanted by HPD on the following charges:. Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for embezzlement, after allegeldy stealing more than $4,700 from deposit bags during the month of September 2022 from her place of employment, Loanmax Title Loans.
Two wanted for Bath & Body Works theft in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing from a Bath and Body Works store. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man and woman are wanted in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation. They are accused of stealing merchandise from the store location inside Turtle Creek Mall […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Two Dogs Found Critically Neglected; Waynesboro Woman Charged
A Wayne County woman was charged with animal cruelty after two dogs were found chronically and critically neglected in a pen on her property. Doll Stanley, Senior Justice for Animals Campaigner for an organization called “In Defense of Animals”, attended court in support of the affiant and provided pertinent information on updated state statutes.
Comments / 0