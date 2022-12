ASHLAND – William Jessup (Calif.) ended the Southern Oregon women's basketball team's home winning streak at 19 games by defeating the Raiders 59-50 in non-conference action Monday afternoon at Lithia Motors Pavilion. Twenty turnovers were too many for the 23rd-ranked Raiders (8-3 overall) to overcome, and they committed six...

ASHLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO