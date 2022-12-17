ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 5

Clara Hudson
4d ago

How many multi millionaires are there in Tulsa? No one should be freezing on the streets. My prayers for the families of the homeless are that someone provides will step up and help someone. Even us people on fixed incomes could feed someone or give warm coats we no longer use. I help as much as I can. My heart aches that I don’t have a way to do more.

Reply
7
Akhtar Yero
4d ago

Hurts my heart really hurts my heart we spend so much money on garbage we should spend more money helping these people up

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

40-year-old Sapulpa man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 40-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a crash that occurred Monday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. 97th West Ave. and W. 62nd St. S., about five miles northeast of Sapulpa.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Driver leads deputy on chase early Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — A driver led a Wagoner County deputy through Tulsa after failing to stop early Wednesday, authorities said. The attempted traffic stop started on Kenosha in Broken Arrow and then continued until the driver ended up at Bristol Park Apartments near 41st and Garnett. Two people inside...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seeking help identifying alleged storage unit burglars

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the individuals seen. Police say they are suspects in a recent storage unit burglary. On Dec. 10, TPD was called to a burglary report at a storage unit facility near 93rd and Mingo. The victim told...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Weather related power outages across Tulsa metro

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), there are about 6,200 customers without power in the Tulsa area. Areas of the University of Tulsa Campus have been impacted. About 700 customers are currently experiencing an outage. Currently, the biggest outage is in the Kendell-Whittier...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest two after early morning chase in stolen car

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two people after a short chase in a stolen car early Monday morning in midtown Tulsa. Tulsa police say around 3 a.m., the FLOCK Safety System alerted officers of a stolen car in the area of 51st and Lewis.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Armored Truck Overturns Along US 412 In Mayes County

A winter storm made for dangerous driving conditions on Thursday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers shared a picture of an armored truck overturned along US 412 in Mayes County. According to troopers, nobody was injured in the crash. Troopers warned drivers to use caution while navigating impacted roads.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police reports rise in gift card scams

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has seen a rise in gift card scams at local businesses. TPD says they have received reports of citizens buying gift cards, but once they attempt to use them the money has already been spent. Police say in these situations, a...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Emergency physician warns of the dangers of frostbite

TULSA, Okla. — The artic blast headed our way is not only uncomfortable, but it can actually be dangerous. On Tuesday, FOX23 spoke with an emergency physician to find out what to be on the lookout for, and how to protect yourself in cold weather when there’s a wind-chill factor.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD flock cameras spot stolen SUV, sparks overnight chase on I-44

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/19/2022: Tulsa police have identified Ahern York and Mercedes Teague as the pair involved in Monday morning’s chase. Both have been booked into the Tulsa County jail. Two people are in custody following an overnight chase on I-44 in south Tulsa. The chase began...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy