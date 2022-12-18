ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

What Will It Cost The Cleveland Browns To Keep Pocic

The Cleveland Browns went into last season planning for Nick Harris to be their starter at center. He had only one career start at center and that came on Christmas Day against Green Bay, he had a great game with many people forgetting Tretter was even missing that day. Since he had so little experience they made the smart decision to have a veteran backup and managed to pick up Pocic on the cheap at $1.2m because no one around the league offered him a starting opportunity. Then when Harris went down in mid-August Pocic stepped up with Deaton being the other player competing for the role also going down.
CLEVELAND, OH
Freshman defenders building on special teams contributions during Vols’ bowl practices

Extra bowl practices this month will allow Tennessee an extended opportunity to prepare for its Orange Bowl clash with Clemson on December 30, but there’s also a player-development element to those practices for the Vols, particularly early on during the team’s work in Knoxville. Winning the game is the ultimate goal, but for a portion of the roster, bowl practices are a condensed version of a spring practice or training camp with extra reps and the focus on football with the academic semester wrapping up. Tennessee has some freshmen on defense who were primarily contributors on special teams this season, but now are standing out with extra opportunities in bowl practices.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 12/22: Bomb Cyclones, Cooper Low-Key Awesome, and Speed-Knitting

Over the course of a day, I visit my feed reader and links I’ve saved in sticky notes a half-dozen times or more, saving them in my feed reader. When I get up in the morning, I arrange those saved links in a document, getting them ready for publication in the august OBR Daily Newswire, set for early-morning publication for nearly dozens of avid readers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown alludes to big news during Signing Day show

West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown joined the official WVU Signing Day Show with Jed Drenning and Tony Caridi to discuss the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday morning, just a few hours before his press conference with the media and as paperwork is still coming into the Puskar Center making several commitments and signings official.
MORGANTOWN, WV
BREAKING: S Reggie Pearson transferring to Oklahoma

Texas Tech safety transfer Reggie Pearson has announced he is going to Oklahoma. A graduate, Pearson will have one year of eligibility. Pearson is a native of River Rouge (Mich.), signed with Wisconsin out of high school, and played one full season for the Badgers, had 13 starts that season, sat out the 2020 season then spent two seasons as a starter for the Red Raiders.
NORMAN, OK
SIGNED: Micah Carter

BIO: The No. 1 prospect in the state of Kentucky, according to the 247Sports rankings, Micah Carter flipped from Purdue after Jeff Brohm was named the Cardinals' coach. It's a homecoming for Brohm and a stay-at-home homecoming for Carter, who said he comes from a family full of U of L fans. Carter was injured the first week of his junior season and was out the rest of the season with a knee injury. He came back and was one of the state's best defensive players as a senior. Carter comes from an athletic background. His father, LaVar, was an All-State basketball player at Male and went on to play 95 career games at Marshall. His mother, the former, Sharell Snardon, was also an All-State basketball player at Male and went on the star at Northern Kentucky.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Signing Day: Trojans wade into Washington for jumbo athlete Kade Eldridge

A 6-foot-4.5, 235-pound athlete lined up in the backfield at running back is a pretty rare sight. But that was the case for Lynden (Wash.) Christian School opponents this season as jumbo athlete Kade Eldridge was the primary running back for the Lynx. Eldridge also lined up as a tight end and a defensive end for his high school. He was willing to play wherever the coaching staff needed him and he dominated wherever he lined up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jeff Brohm 'fired up' to work with quarterback Pierce Clarkson

Throughout much of the 2023 recruiting cycle, Louisville's efforts have often included the term and its associated hashtag, #FlyVille23. From the moment that four-star quarterback Pierce Clarkson committed in January, he took the recruiting effort personally and became a consistent presence in the program's recruiting. On Wednesday, Louisville's 2023 recruiting class, FlyVille, made their commitments official by signing a National Letter of Intent.
LOUISVILLE, KY
BREAKING: Jalen McMillan Announces He's Returning For 2023

In the midst of all the great news on the recruiting trail, Husky Nation also got some good news on the returning player front as wide receiver Jalen McMillan announced his decision to return for the 2023 football season. He is fifth current player to say he will stick around for another year.
SEATTLE, WA
Freeze to make off-the-field hire for Auburn special teams coordinator

AUBURN, Alabama — Hugh Freeze is taking an approach not unheard of but nonetheless intriguing for his special-teams coaching in 2023 at Auburn. None of Auburn’s hired assistant coaches on Freeze’s inaugural Auburn staff had been designated as special teams coordinator yet. But during Freeze’s national signing day press conference Wednesday, the Tigers’ new head coach said he does have a coach in place for those duties — though it will be an off-the-field role.
AUBURN, AL
VIDEO: Insight on Miami's offensive line signees

Watch a video discussing the Miami Hurricanes five offensive linemen who signed on Signing Day on Wednesday. Five-star prospects Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola lead the way with Tommy Kinsler, Antonio Tripp and Frankie Tinilau also in the class. Crafting Linemen's Torrian Wilson joins the show as a guest. Christopher...
Beamer will 'figure out exact roles' for OL staff in coming weeks

The South Carolina offensive line was a position that made some significant strides year over year, and that happened with the position in a bit of flux with regards to coaching structure. Take nothing away from position coach Greg Adkins and his assistant Lonnie Teasley with regards to how the group performed, but the plan going into the season didn’t last very long.
COLUMBIA, SC
A&M continues to take longterm approach on building its roster

Texas A&M signed 16 high school athletes to letters of intent yesterday and another two are listed as hard commits who will sign in the coming days. This comes on top of the Aggies retaining most of the top athletes from their prized 2022 recruiting class. In addition, A&M signed multiple players at linebacker and cornerback, two positions that saw several players exit College Station after the NCAA transfer portal opened up earlier this month.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Laiatu Latu is One of Three Comeback Players of the Year

UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu is one of three winners of the 2022 College Football Comeback Player of the Year Award. Latu shares the honor with Washington quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. and Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim. The award comes for Latu after he had medically retired due to a neck...
LOS ANGELES, CA
