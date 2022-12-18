Read full article on original website
Ghostly 'Demon Figure' Filmed Crossing in Front of Couple at British Park
A couple visiting a purportedly haunted park in England captured a creepy video wherein a ghostly figure appears to scurry across a path in front of them. The spooky scene was reportedly filmed earlier this month by Hannah Rowett as she and her husband, Dave, were preparing to walk their pet labradores in a forested site known as Clumber Park. Waiting for her husband to retrieve one of the dogs from their car, she suddenly had the eerie feeling that "I wasn't on my own." In response, Hannah took a 'live' picture with her camera to possibly catch a glimpse of whatever had given her that weird impression and was subsequently astounded by what she saw.
Ashley Graham Trending As Former Miss NJ Bashes Her And 'Fat Positivity'
This is a weird one. Former Miss New Jersey Sameera Khan came after Ashley Graham on Twitter last night with a tweet using pics of her to illustrate the statement "The fat positivity movement is getting out of hand." She got a lot of pushback on that (and all the attention she was looking for most likely) and doubled down, saying that she was dressed like "a (fat) wh*re" in the photos, calling it nasty, and questioning why a mother of three would be out in public in that outfit. Definitely not cool, but everyone is entitled to their opinion I suppose.
