This is a weird one. Former Miss New Jersey Sameera Khan came after Ashley Graham on Twitter last night with a tweet using pics of her to illustrate the statement "The fat positivity movement is getting out of hand." She got a lot of pushback on that (and all the attention she was looking for most likely) and doubled down, saying that she was dressed like "a (fat) wh*re" in the photos, calling it nasty, and questioning why a mother of three would be out in public in that outfit. Definitely not cool, but everyone is entitled to their opinion I suppose.

2 DAYS AGO