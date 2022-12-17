ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

Ambulance Rushes to East San Angelo Following Crash

SAN ANGELO, TX – Officers with the San Angelo Police Department on Wednesday afternoon worked a crash in East San Angelo. According to our reporters on scene, on Dec. 21 at around 2 p.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department, along with firefighters and paramedics with the San Angelo Fire Department, were dispatched to the intersection of Ave N and S. Irving.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: SAN ANGELO POLICE – Teen Dies in East San Angelo Shooting

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo teenager has died from injuries sustained from a gunshot in east San Angelo Monday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on December 19, 2022, around 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting victim at a residence in the 1300 block of Tres Rios Drive.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo Police investigating death of 16-year-old

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. According to the SAPD, at around 9:50 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting victim at a home on Tres Rios Drive. Officers found the 16-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound near the middle of their torso.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Tom Green Co. Sheriff's Office Deputies Keep Highways Safe

SAN ANGELO – In the month of November 2022, the Tom Green County sheriff’s Office conducted a Select Traffic Enforcement Program and Commercial Motor Vehicle STEP. During the Select Traffic Enforcement Program, Deputies conducted 126 traffic stops. These traffic stops included 96 enforcement actions for speeding and 57 enforcement actions for violations not specifically identified.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Concho Valley Transit Stops Charging for Bus Rides This Winter

SAN ANGELO, TX – Concho Valley Transit announced Wednesday that it will suspend bus fares for its fixed route service during the upcoming winter weather, effective Wednesday, December 21, 2022 to noon Christmas Day. Concho Valley Transit recognizes the importance of safe, reliable, and friendly transportation, especially during anticipated...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Counterfeit bills plague San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Counterfeit money is becoming a problem in San Angelo. On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Sunset Mall management issued a memo to tenants saying that mall officials had received a report of counterfeit bills being used in a sale. According to mall officials, the bill was uncovered in one store around Friday, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Animal Shelter Back Under Control Following Hoarding Situation

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo animal shelter is back under population mandates after a hoarding situation exceeded the shelter's capacity for dogs. According to the City of San Angelo, as of Dec. 21, the city's animal shelter has once again gone back under capacity without destroying any dogs. It was reported on Dec. 14 that the shelter took in more dogs than allowed by the City Council following a hoarding situation. See: BREAKING: Hoarding Case Pushes Animal Shelter Over the Limit.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Powerful Earthquake in the Permian Shakes San Angelo

There are no reports of serious damage or injuries at this time. We have had witness reports of feeling the tremors in Buffalo Heights, Highland Range, The Bluffs, and even close to downtown San Angelo on W. Beauregard Ave. The San Angelo Police Department's dispatch was flooded with calls. However, police said no damage or injuries were reported. Police put out a Nixle alert asking citizens to avoid calling the emergency line unless it citizens are reporting a real emergency or injury.
SAN ANGELO, TX

