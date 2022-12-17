Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Angelo LIVE!
Ambulance Rushes to East San Angelo Following Crash
SAN ANGELO, TX – Officers with the San Angelo Police Department on Wednesday afternoon worked a crash in East San Angelo. According to our reporters on scene, on Dec. 21 at around 2 p.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department, along with firefighters and paramedics with the San Angelo Fire Department, were dispatched to the intersection of Ave N and S. Irving.
San Angelo man indicted after pretending to be Officer Prince
Indictments report that Davidson presented himself as 'Officer Prince', a police officer with the San Angelo Police Department, after being charge with intoxicated manslaughter earlier this year.
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: SAN ANGELO POLICE – Teen Dies in East San Angelo Shooting
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo teenager has died from injuries sustained from a gunshot in east San Angelo Monday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on December 19, 2022, around 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting victim at a residence in the 1300 block of Tres Rios Drive.
San Angelo Police investigating death of 16-year-old
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. According to the SAPD, at around 9:50 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting victim at a home on Tres Rios Drive. Officers found the 16-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound near the middle of their torso.
Woman accused of injuring man, stealing car arrested
According to the San Angelo Police Department, Antonia Martinez was taken into custody on December 19 and charged with aggravated robbery along with an out-of-area warrant for evading arrest.
Police say 16-year-old dies from accidental shooting
SAPD says that the preliminary investigation shows that the shooting was an accident, however, the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
San Angelo LIVE!
Tom Green Co. Sheriff's Office Deputies Keep Highways Safe
SAN ANGELO – In the month of November 2022, the Tom Green County sheriff’s Office conducted a Select Traffic Enforcement Program and Commercial Motor Vehicle STEP. During the Select Traffic Enforcement Program, Deputies conducted 126 traffic stops. These traffic stops included 96 enforcement actions for speeding and 57 enforcement actions for violations not specifically identified.
San Angelo LIVE!
Concho Valley Transit Stops Charging for Bus Rides This Winter
SAN ANGELO, TX – Concho Valley Transit announced Wednesday that it will suspend bus fares for its fixed route service during the upcoming winter weather, effective Wednesday, December 21, 2022 to noon Christmas Day. Concho Valley Transit recognizes the importance of safe, reliable, and friendly transportation, especially during anticipated...
TGC Sheriff: Correctional officer dies after sudden medical event
The Tom Green County Detention Facility shared on Facebook that Miller had an infectious smile, an incredible work ethic and endless impractical jokes.
Counterfeit bills plague San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Counterfeit money is becoming a problem in San Angelo. On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Sunset Mall management issued a memo to tenants saying that mall officials had received a report of counterfeit bills being used in a sale. According to mall officials, the bill was uncovered in one store around Friday, […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Possession of a Drug Test Falsification Device Arrest Tops Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked eight individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including possession of a drug test falsification device and a Grand Jury Indictment for Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle. 23-year-old Truman Magnus...
San Angelo LIVE!
Aggravated Robbery & Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked seven individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 39-year-old Antonia Martinez was arrested Monday night by San Angelo Police for...
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Animal Shelter Back Under Control Following Hoarding Situation
SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo animal shelter is back under population mandates after a hoarding situation exceeded the shelter's capacity for dogs. According to the City of San Angelo, as of Dec. 21, the city's animal shelter has once again gone back under capacity without destroying any dogs. It was reported on Dec. 14 that the shelter took in more dogs than allowed by the City Council following a hoarding situation. See: BREAKING: Hoarding Case Pushes Animal Shelter Over the Limit.
What to do in San Angelo: December 19 through 25
T-minus six days until Christmas! Check out what is happening in San Angelo the week of Christmas:
San Angelo LIVE!
Booking Report: No Elizabeth, the Devil's Lettuce Doesn't Count as 'Boughs of Holly'...
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked five individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Possession of Marijuana. 44-year-old Lisa Gorski was arrested early Sunday morning by San Angelo Police for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of...
San Angelo LIVE!
Public Intoxication and DWI Arrests Top List of All White Individuals Booked into Jail Sunday
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked seven individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges most of which included Public Intoxication. Four of the seven arrests included charges of Public Intoxication. The race of all the suspects...
Man wanted for alleged stolen motorcycle pursuit taken into custody
Shortly after the vehicle stopped, Smith exited the passenger seat of the vehicle and ran from cops on foot through an alley and into a yard.
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: Powerful Earthquake in the Permian Shakes San Angelo
There are no reports of serious damage or injuries at this time. We have had witness reports of feeling the tremors in Buffalo Heights, Highland Range, The Bluffs, and even close to downtown San Angelo on W. Beauregard Ave. The San Angelo Police Department's dispatch was flooded with calls. However, police said no damage or injuries were reported. Police put out a Nixle alert asking citizens to avoid calling the emergency line unless it citizens are reporting a real emergency or injury.
Arctic Blast: How To Survive If the Texas Grid Goes Down Again
The first Arctic Express is coming. Beginning Thursday, the whole state of Texas is going to feel the chills, normally reserved for Amarillo and points north. Lows could reach 10 above in San Angelo. This is nowhere near the coldest temperature ever recorded in San Angelo of -4 F which...
Comments / 0