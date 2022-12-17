ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoos fight back, but come up short in final seconds at No. 22 Miami, 66-64

No. 6 Virginia fought back from multiple double-digit deficits Tuesday night at No. 22 Miami, and had a chance to tie or win it on the game’s final possession, but junior point guard Reece Beekman lost control of the ball on his way to the hoop in the closing seconds, and time ran out on the Cavalier comeback in a 66-64 defeat.
Miami will have to play its best game thus far to beat Virginia, says Larrañaga

Jim Larrañaga said his Miami team will probably have to play its best game of the early season if the Hurricanes want to beat No. 6 Virginia tonight (8:30 p.m., ACC Network). “The first thing is, we’re going to have to figure out how to guard these guys because they’re a very potent offensive team right now,” Larrañaga said of the 8-1 Cavaliers. “The three perimeter players are outstanding moving without the ball, and then moving with the ball.
Miami’s Larrañaga knows all about Tony Bennett’s basketball roots, calls UVA the ACC’s most consistent team

Miami coach Jim Larrañaga didn’t have to think long to answer a question Monday about why Virginia’s basketball program is so good. Larrañaga’s No. 22 Hurricanes (11-1, 2-0 ACC) host No. 6 Virginia (8-1, 1-0) on Tuesday night (8:30 p.m., ACC Network). UVA owns a six-game winning streak against Miami, including three in a row on the ‘Canes home court, the Watsco Center.
Virginia adds third defensive lineman commit in past week in Buchanan

Virginia football has made a run on defensive linemen this final week leading into National Signing Day, having picked up a commitment from Georgia native Mekhi Buchanan. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end from Acworth, Ga. (Allatoona H.S.), is the third D-lineman to have committed to Tony Elliott’s program within the last week, joining DJ Jones and Jason Hammond II. He is UVA’s 18th commitment (see complete list below) heading into Wednesday’s signing day (JerryRatcliffe.com will have complete coverage of Elliott’s press conference).
Gelof named Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper

Virginia third baseman Jake Gelof was named a First Team Preseason All-American Monday by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. The Cavalier junior is coming off a historic 2022 season in which he broke the program’s single-season RBI record. Gelof is one nine ACC baseball players on the CBN All-America team and...
