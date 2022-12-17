Jim Larrañaga said his Miami team will probably have to play its best game of the early season if the Hurricanes want to beat No. 6 Virginia tonight (8:30 p.m., ACC Network). “The first thing is, we’re going to have to figure out how to guard these guys because they’re a very potent offensive team right now,” Larrañaga said of the 8-1 Cavaliers. “The three perimeter players are outstanding moving without the ball, and then moving with the ball.

