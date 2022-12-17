Read full article on original website
montpelierbridge.org
Last Minute Shopping Ideas in Montpelier, Barre, and Beyond
It is time to get serious about finalizing holiday shopping. The holidays came on fast this year (maybe every year), and merchants are going all out with a variety of gift options in our area’s downtowns, including Montpelier, Barre, and Waterbury. Montpelier (my hometown) is especially nice to shop...
montpelierbridge.org
Old Traditions, New Traditions
The halls of Montpelier’s Union Elementary School are cheerful places, ornamented with children’s art. You’ll find self portraits, pictures of apples and oranges in the style of Cezanne, collage works based on a study of Matisse, and children’s interpretations of Van Gogh’s sunflowers. There’s a display of brilliant sunsets and drawings of families in all their many configurations.
cottagesgardens.com
Tour a $2.5M Lakefront Compound in Vermont Where All Things Artistic, Rustic, and Outdoorsy Meet
Perched right on Lake Champlain sits a 12-acre Vermont listing embodying all the characteristics of artistic, pastoral New England living. Sitting only 25 minutes from downtown Burlington, the 1983-built cabin compound is dreamy for wintry cozy hibernation or year-round active fun. Asking $2.5 million, the unique lakefront residence is an ideal retreat for someone creative, outdoorsy, or anything in between.
WCAX
In the Garden: Christmas crafts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While some may be out enjoying the new-fallen snow, for others, it’s a great time to stay inside and craft. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer show us how to make one craft with roots in the Middle Ages on this week’s In the Garden.
Stone’s Throw Pizza to Open Waterbury Location
Silas Pollitt and Tyler Stratton opened the first Stone's Throw Pizza in their hometown of Fairfax in 2018. Four years later, they're gearing up to open a fourth location in the former Blue Stone pizzeria at 13 Stowe Street in Waterbury. The Waterbury Stone's Throw location will be the largest...
WCAX
Burlington families celebrate holidays at annual Pomerleau party
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of families gathered in Burlington on Sunday around Santa Claus, receiving gifts and having a whole lot of holiday fun. “There’s been a lot going on in the community. We won’t get too much into it, but they need something to remind them that they are still kids. It’s the holiday,” parent Omega Jade said.
montpelierbridge.org
Heard on the Street, Dec. 21, 2022
Last March, brothers Rick and Mark Bove of Chittenden County — major landlords and developers in the state who were the subject of an unflattering cover story in Seven Days a year ago — told The Bridge that, while nothing was confirmed, they were within a month of purchasing the old Brown Derby lot on Northfield Street in Montpelier, where they had plans to build a 42-unit market rate apartment building. But a closing has not taken place and there has been no other news about the project. Did the opposition of some neighbors to the design and traffic flow of the project cause them to back off? Did high construction costs, rising interest rates, or an uncertain economic future cause them to reassess, or was there some other hitch? The Boves are not saying. Asked recently about the status of the project, Mark Bove would only comment: “We have nothing to report at this time.”
mynbc5.com
Search continues in Hinesburg as police look to apprehend The Grinch
HINESBURG, Vt. — A local police department is warning the community to keep their eyes peeled as its search for a not-so-festive someone continues. Sightings of the Grinch have been reported all over Hinesburg, but police haven't been able to catch him. He's a mean one, looking to rob...
WCAX
Operation Santa’s Convoy heads through Vermont
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Operation Santa’s Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening. The soldiers and airmen of the Vermont National Guard are escorting Santa on military equipment from St. Albans to...
montpelierbridge.org
Finding a Real Gem and Lifesaver During the Pandemic
It was 2020 in Barre, and the pandemic was just getting started. Stores, coffee shops, and restaurants were closing one by one. People were reluctantly beginning to wear masks in public places. I even saw people with masks on while alone in their cars. There seemed to be an atmosphere of unrest and uncertainty, politically, locally, nationally, and internationally. I started to recognize similarities to the HIV/AIDS epidemic, when people blamed segments of the population or culture and formed assumptions on how the virus started. Of course we did not shut down everything during the AIDS crisis, but there was a lot of fear of the unknown.
WCAX
South Burlington approves policy regarding encampments
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington city councilors on Monday approved a new policy for homeless encampments. The policy is being implemented to ensure fairness when it comes to removing homeless encampments. In it are guidelines for if, when and how these makeshift shelters should be cleaned up. It also encourages police to take a non-involvement approach. The exceptions are if there is shelter available or the encampments become unsafe.
WCAX
2nd annual “Hula-day” market
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds gathered at the hula lakeside campus for a final weekend of local shopping before the holidays. At the 2nd annual “hula-day” market, Vermont vendors got the spotlight. More than 60 Vermont-based craft and food vendors will span throughout the main lobby and event space at Hula. This event was open to the public and free for all.
montpelierbridge.org
Pet of the Week: Cobbler
Cobbler is an outgoing feline who came to the Central Vermont Humane Society as a stray. She loves being out and about in her cat colony room, exploring and getting to know the other cats. She is fine with cats with similar personalities, but sometimes can be a little much in the other cats’ faces. Cobbler would do best in a calm home that can entertain her need for attention. She is learning what cat toys are, but would rather cuddle in your lap. Cobbler has asked that she live with adults only; children’s fast movements can be a little too much for her.
WCAX
Lyric Theatre serenades Church Street shoppers Sunday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Lyric Theatre Company took to Church Street on Sunday to spread some holiday cheer. The group serenaded onlookers with all the Christmas classics and invited those in the crowd to join in, too. Carolers say they hope they were able to bring those who heard...
montpelierbridge.org
Montpelier City Council Ousts Mulholland from Public Art Commission
The Montpelier City Council voted to remove a local plumber from the Montpelier Public Art Commission during its Dec. 14 meeting, but exactly what happened is not publicly known. This action occurred just a couple of months after the city council unanimously approved the appointment of Thomas C. Mulholland on...
WCAX
Power crews work around the clock to restore electricity to Vermonters
BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - Power crews continue to work to turn the lights back on for customers who have been without electricity for several days since last week’s storm. As of late Monday afternoon, there were still more than 3,000 customers without power across Vermont, primarily in Windsor, Washington and Orange counties.
West Virginia resident accused of identity theft in Vermont
A West Virginia man was arrested in Vermont for alleged identity theft and false pretense. George Padin, 35, faces three counts of each charge.
WCAX
Caregivers ask for help this holiday season
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont says there are 26,000 caregivers who provide 37 million hours of unpaid care, and they don’t get the holidays off. Many of them could use a hand and you could help. Barbara Edelman’s partner, Darryll, is in the...
GlobalFoundries layoffs to hit 148 Vermont employees, company tells state
The semiconductor company began laying people off last week, but it did not say at the time how many people would be affected. Read the story on VTDigger here: GlobalFoundries layoffs to hit 148 Vermont employees, company tells state.
WMUR.com
Bethlehem solar array aims to reduce over 150k pounds of carbon per year
BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The Rocks in Bethlehem built a solar array at their Christmas tree farm that the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests said will reduce over 150,000 pounds of carbon per year. A 2019 fire burnt a barn down at the property, which Jack Savage...
