Last March, brothers Rick and Mark Bove of Chittenden County — major landlords and developers in the state who were the subject of an unflattering cover story in Seven Days a year ago — told The Bridge that, while nothing was confirmed, they were within a month of purchasing the old Brown Derby lot on Northfield Street in Montpelier, where they had plans to build a 42-unit market rate apartment building. But a closing has not taken place and there has been no other news about the project. Did the opposition of some neighbors to the design and traffic flow of the project cause them to back off? Did high construction costs, rising interest rates, or an uncertain economic future cause them to reassess, or was there some other hitch? The Boves are not saying. Asked recently about the status of the project, Mark Bove would only comment: “We have nothing to report at this time.”

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 17 HOURS AGO