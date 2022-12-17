Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Riot reveals further Valorant anti-smurf changes as crackdown continues
Valorant developers Riot Games have shared an update on their anti-smurfing actions, as issues with the tactic continue in-game. Smurfing is a major issue for plenty of game developers. It relates to typically high-skill players seeking out accounts that are low-ranked. Resultantly, they are able to get into matches with opponents they can easily outplay and dominate.
CoD players are now suing Microsoft in hopes of preventing Activision merger
A group of 10 frustrated gamers have filed a lawsuit against Microsoft in attempt to stop the blockbuster Activision Blizzard merger, claiming the x billion deal would give the Xbox creators too much of an edge in the industry. At the very beginning of the year, Microsoft announced its plans...
Warzone 2 players doubt “weird” decision to remove Building 21 after 24 hours
CoD content creators expressed their confusion on social media after developers removed Building 21 from DMZ after just 24 hours. Warzone 2’s new mode, DMZ received its first batch of updates in Season 1 Reloaded. The patch increased the number of Strongholds and heavily nerfed AI enemies, which play a major role in DMZ gameplay.
Overwatch 2 Director accidentally loads unreleased campaign map on dev Twitch stream
Overwatch 2’s game director almost leaked a new campaign map for the game while live streaming on Twitch during a casual community broadcast. During a recent Twitch stream, the Overwatch dev team discussed the creative process behind how they build their maps. Giving their community a rare look at how some of their favorite maps have been built.
Apex Legends leaks claim to reveal new Legend Ballistic’s abilities and equipment
Apex Legends leaks claim to reveal the abilities and equipment of new Legend Ballistic, who could be coming with Season 16 or 17. Apex Legends Season 16 is promising to be one of the biggest in recent memory. Chalked to drop in the middle of February, it will reportedly bring an overhaul to Legend classification. We’re also expecting the previously mined Nemesis AR to be added.
