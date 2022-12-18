ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marconews.com

Vikings will be 'iced out' for Saturday's game vs. Giants

The Minnesota Vikings announced a couple of weeks ago that they wanted the fans to wear white for a "Winter Whiteout" for their Week 16 game against the New York Giants. The team wants the fans to all wear white to create a special atmosphere that we see consistently at the college level, more specifically at Penn State. Their whiteouts have become a staple of any college football bucket list.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Marconews.com

Gary Knafelc, longtime Green Bay Packers player, announcer, dead at 90

Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Gary Knafelc, whose careers as player and announcer spanned head coaches Lisle Blackbourn to Mike Sherman, died Monday at his home in Florida. Knafelc, 90, was a wide receiver and tight end for the Packers before working 40 years as stadium public address announcer in Green Bay and Milwaukee. He lived most of his post-football life in Green Bay, but moved to Florida about 10 years ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
Marconews.com

Former NFL WR Devin Funchess considering move to basketball

Devin Funchess' switch from wide receiver to tight end hasn't exactly panned out that well. So, maybe he needs to make an even bigger switch. The former Carolina Panthers pass catcher recently chopped it up with Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports and tackled subjects that ranged anywhere from his potential NFL suitors to his old quarterback Cam Newton to the resurgence of NBA star John Wall.
Marconews.com

Christian McCaffrey, Tua Tagovailoa among biggest Pro Bowl snubs | Opinion

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl rosters were revealed on Wednesday night, but there are always a handful of players who don’t make the cut. Most players are selected due to standout seasons. Sometimes, other players are picked based on reputation within the league despite production. And several others are...
Marconews.com

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens odds, picks and predictions

The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) and the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) meet on Saturday in Week 16. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Falcons vs. Ravensodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Falcons slink into Charm...
ATLANTA, GA
Marconews.com

​​​​35 cheesesteaks delivered to coach Doug Pederson, Jaguars after win over Cowboys

The Jacksonville Jaguars gave the Philadelphia Eagles an early Christmas gift on Sunday when the team defeated the Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia returned the favor Monday. Jeff Harris, owner of Jacksonville restaurant Philly’s Finest, got the call for 35 cheesesteaks and 25 large fries to be delivered to Jaguars coach Doug Pederson at TIAA Bank Field on Monday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Marconews.com

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns odds, picks and predictions

The New Orleans Saints (5-9) and the Cleveland Browns (6-8) meet on Saturday in Week 16. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Saints vs. Brownsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Saints are coming off...
CLEVELAND, OH
Marconews.com

Here are five NFL teams that could shake up playoff mix if they reach postseason

It’s a three-game race to the end of the NFL regular season and several teams are knocking on the door of the postseason. Six teams have already punched their tickets to the playoffs: The Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.
Marconews.com

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams odds, picks and predictions

The Denver Broncos (4-10) visit the Los Angeles Rams (4-10) on Christmas as they square off Sunday afternoon in Week 16. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium will be at 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Broncos vs. Ramsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
DENVER, CO

