Vikings will be 'iced out' for Saturday's game vs. Giants
The Minnesota Vikings announced a couple of weeks ago that they wanted the fans to wear white for a "Winter Whiteout" for their Week 16 game against the New York Giants. The team wants the fans to all wear white to create a special atmosphere that we see consistently at the college level, more specifically at Penn State. Their whiteouts have become a staple of any college football bucket list.
'They have the best shot to make it all the way to the Super Bowl': Rob Gronkowski on Eagles
Rob Gronkowski believes that the Philadelphia Eagles have solidified themselves as the top team in the NFC.
Gary Knafelc, longtime Green Bay Packers player, announcer, dead at 90
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Gary Knafelc, whose careers as player and announcer spanned head coaches Lisle Blackbourn to Mike Sherman, died Monday at his home in Florida. Knafelc, 90, was a wide receiver and tight end for the Packers before working 40 years as stadium public address announcer in Green Bay and Milwaukee. He lived most of his post-football life in Green Bay, but moved to Florida about 10 years ago.
Former NFL WR Devin Funchess considering move to basketball
Devin Funchess' switch from wide receiver to tight end hasn't exactly panned out that well. So, maybe he needs to make an even bigger switch. The former Carolina Panthers pass catcher recently chopped it up with Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports and tackled subjects that ranged anywhere from his potential NFL suitors to his old quarterback Cam Newton to the resurgence of NBA star John Wall.
Fantasy football Week 16 studs, duds and sleepers: D.J. Moore and Devin Singletary can star this week
When it comes to competition, one of the best ways to get an edge on the opposition is through prior preparation. In fantasy football, that way of thinking certainly applies. Here at Bet For The Win, we’re doing the preparation for you. As the fantasy football playoffs roll on,...
Christian McCaffrey, Tua Tagovailoa among biggest Pro Bowl snubs | Opinion
The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl rosters were revealed on Wednesday night, but there are always a handful of players who don’t make the cut. Most players are selected due to standout seasons. Sometimes, other players are picked based on reputation within the league despite production. And several others are...
Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens odds, picks and predictions
The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) and the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) meet on Saturday in Week 16. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Falcons vs. Ravensodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Falcons slink into Charm...
How ESPN pulled off that Packers-Rams 'MNF' opener with Bret Michaels, Brian Baumgartner and a surprise guest
ESPN’s Creative Content Unit didn’t have to do any arm twisting to get actor Brian Baumgartner to star in that "it-don't-get-any-better-than-this" intro for the Los Angeles Rams-Green Bay Packers game on "Monday Night Football." All they had to do was ask. The actor best known for playing Kevin...
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Minnesota Vikings (11-3) are hosting a Winter Whiteout at home after winning the largest comeback in NFL history. Their opponent is the New York Giants (8-5-1) who are coming off a win of their own in a key divisional matchup. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson have secured their playoff...
35 cheesesteaks delivered to coach Doug Pederson, Jaguars after win over Cowboys
The Jacksonville Jaguars gave the Philadelphia Eagles an early Christmas gift on Sunday when the team defeated the Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia returned the favor Monday. Jeff Harris, owner of Jacksonville restaurant Philly’s Finest, got the call for 35 cheesesteaks and 25 large fries to be delivered to Jaguars coach Doug Pederson at TIAA Bank Field on Monday.
Can the Texans cover against Titans in Week 16?
Prince Grimes likes the odds for the Texans to cover in their Week 16 matchup against the Titans. He explains why.
New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns odds, picks and predictions
The New Orleans Saints (5-9) and the Cleveland Browns (6-8) meet on Saturday in Week 16. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Saints vs. Brownsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Saints are coming off...
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Detroit Lions (7-7) are on a three-game win streak, including a Week 14 upset of the Minnesota Vikings. They have a legitimate rookie of the year contender in defensive end Aidan Hutchinson who has seven sacks so far this season. They face the Carolina Panthers (5-9), who have been...
Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Buffalo Bills (11-3) punched their ticket into the playoffs last week, but they still have the AFC East title to play for. Quarterback Josh Allen is in MVP contention and is seeking to show voters that he's a more valuable player than Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. The Chicago...
What is 'The Immaculate Reception'? The controversy and how the famous NFL play got its name
Decades after the iconic play, there is still plenty of debate over whether Franco Harris' touchdown for the Pittsburgh Steelers was legit. These days instant replay would answer the questions surrounding the play. Did the ball bounce off Oakland Raiders safety Jack Tatum and shoot back? Or was it Steelers...
Rob Gronkowski says he "ticked off" a lot of Cowboys fans by calling them pretenders, not contenders
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski isn't sold on the Dallas Cowboys this season — says "history states they're pretenders every season."
Eagles' QB Gardner Minshew set to replace Jalen Hurts, but will he?
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles traded for Gardner Minshew in the summer of 2021 so that he would be ready to take over if necessary, even if it means starting in perhaps the Eagles' biggest game of the season against their most bitter rival, the Dallas Cowboys. But the Eagles...
Here are five NFL teams that could shake up playoff mix if they reach postseason
It’s a three-game race to the end of the NFL regular season and several teams are knocking on the door of the postseason. Six teams have already punched their tickets to the playoffs: The Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams odds, picks and predictions
The Denver Broncos (4-10) visit the Los Angeles Rams (4-10) on Christmas as they square off Sunday afternoon in Week 16. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium will be at 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Broncos vs. Ramsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
Jets QB Zach Wilson reached out to Steve Young, Drew Brees and Kurt Warner for advice
Steve Young, Drew Brees, Kurt Warner, Zach Wilson. Not exactly a foursome you would group together when you think of quarterbacks. But they do all have one thing in common: they've all benched at some point in their careers. Needless to say, the first three players on that list fared...
