Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
U.S. Senate Finance Committee Asks GM, Tesla, Toyota About Chinese Supply Chain
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee asked eight major automakers, including General Motors, Tesla, Ford Motor, and Honda Motor, to answer questions about their Chinese supply chains, according to letters made public on Thursday. In June, a U.S. law took effect banning the import of forced-labor goods from...
Putin Says Russia Wants End to War in Ukraine
(Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia wants an end to the war in Ukraine and that this would inevitably involve a diplomatic solution. Putin made the comments a day after U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the White House and promised him continued and unwavering U.S. support.
Russia Explores Buying Stranded Jets From Western Leasing Firms
DUBLIN/LONDON (Reuters) - Russian airlines have held exploratory talks with at least one major Western leasing firm about using state funds to buy some of the more than 400 aircraft stranded in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to documents and sources. The proposal, which would need EU approval...
Putin Says No Limit on Financial Support for Russia's Armed Forces
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin promised on Wednesday to give his armed forces anything they asked for to support the military campaign in Ukraine. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin said there were no financial limits on what the government would provide its military. He also...
Lula, Putin Talk on 'Strategic' Brazil-Russia Relations
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had congratulated him on his recent election win and talked of stronger relations between the two countries. Putin said earlier this year he had "good relations" with both Lula and far-right incumbent...
Russia to Guard Against Cannibalising Planes for Parts, Minister Tells Vedomosti
(Reuters) - Russia's aviation sector will do everything it can to avoid the "total cannibalisation" of aircraft for spare parts, industry and trade minister Denis Manturov has told the Vedomosti business newspaper, as the impact of sanctions bites. "Everything is being done to prevent this (total cannibalisation) from happening. Much...
Biden Hits Russia's Wagner Group With Tough New Export Curbs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled new curbs on technology exports to Russia's Wagner military group, in a bid to further choke off supplies to the contractor over its role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Wagner group, which was added to a trade blacklist in 2017...
North Korea Slams Japan's New Security Strategy, Warns of Military Measures
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea on Tuesday denounced Japan's new security strategy as fundamentally changing the regional security environment and warned it will show how "wrong" and "dangerous" Japan's choice is with unspecified actions, official news agency KCNA reported. A North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson made the remarks in a statement...
U.S. Accuses U.N. of Yielding to Russian Threats Over Iran Drone Inquiry
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States accused U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of "apparently yielding to Russian threats" and not sending officials to Ukraine to inspect drones used by Russia that Washington and others say were supplied by Iran. Russia has denied its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine and...
Bankman-Fried Leaves Bahamas After Consenting to Extradition - Source
NASSAU (Reuters) -FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried left the Bahamas on Wednesday on an aircraft bound to the United States, according to a person familiar with the matter and a Reuters witness who saw the plane take off. Bankman-Fried earlier on Wednesday consented at a Bahamas courthouse to be extradited to...
Britain Condemns N.Korea for Supplying Arms to Russia's Wagner Group
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday condemned North Korea after the United States said the nation had supplied arms to the Russian mercenary group Wagner to bolster Russian forces fighting in Ukraine. "The fact that President Putin is turning to North Korea for help is a sign of Russia’s desperation...
U.S. Baby Formula Shortage Leads to Boom in Advertisements
NEW YORK (Reuters) - It's not your imagination if you feel like you're seeing more ads for baby formula than ever before. Formula makers have stepped up marketing campaigns to grab a bigger piece of the lucrative, $5.6 billion formula market, after a severe shortage earlier this year shook consumer confidence, said Allen Sayler, an industry consultant.
FTX Could Pay Over $2,100 Per Hour for Bankruptcy Lawyers
(Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge for permission to pay its top restructuring lawyers as much as $2,165 per hour, an unusually high rate for a company that cannot afford to repay all of its debts. FTX declared bankruptcy on Nov. 11, collapsing amid...
The World Fears a New China COVID Wave, Ponders How to Help Xi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Officials and global health experts outside China are anxiously watching a COVID-19 surge there, worried a nation of 1.4 billion people is inadequately vaccinated and may not have the healthcare tools to treat a wave of illness expected to kill more than one million people through 2023.
Iran Calls on Western Powers to Adopt “Constructive” Approach for Revival of 2015 Nuclear Pact
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian called on Western Powers on Tuesday to adopt a "constructive" approach for the revival of the 2015 nuclear pact. Amirabdollahian also added that other parties to the deal should take the "necessary political decision" to salvage the pact during his meeting with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Jordan.
German Consumer Sentiment Maintains Upward Trajectory -GfK
BERLIN (Reuters) - German consumer sentiment is set to extend its recovery heading into the new year as government relief measures meant to take the bite out of soaring energy prices seem to be having an effect, a GfK institute survey showed on Wednesday. The institute said its consumer sentiment...
U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Russian Naval Entities
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over Russian operations against Ukrainian ports, the U.S. State Department said, as Washington increases pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The action comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with President Joe Biden...
Putin Says Russian Army Must Tackle Problems It Has Suffered in Ukraine
(Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Russian army must learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine, promising to give the military whatever it needed to prosecute a war nearing the end of its 10th month. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow,...
Russia Proposes 30% Increase in Size of Armed Forces
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his backing on Wednesday to a plan to boost the size of the armed forces by more than 30% as he said Moscow needed to learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine. At an end-of-year conference of Russia's top...
