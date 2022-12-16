Read full article on original website
North Platte City Council endorses BMX track at failed dog-park site
North Platte City Council members wrote a happy ending Tuesday to 308 BMX’s long quest to establish a bicycle motocross racetrack in the city. They voted 8-0 after a 28-minute executive session to grant the group a lease option for the city’s north-side Happy Hound Retreat Dog Park, which never caught on due to sandburs that resisted eradication.
Work is beginning on repairing the library elevator. When it is done remains a question.
The North Platte Public Library will have a functioning elevator again in 2023. Exactly when that is still remains to be determined. Library Director Sky Seery said Wednesday afternoon that a city crew is addressing electrical issues for the roughly five-decade-old elevator. Once that is completed, Otis Elevator employees are expected to begin parts replacement and other work in February.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for December 22
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (4) updates to this series since Updated 14 min ago.
North Platte, region brace for Arctic's chilly breath on winter solstice
If western Nebraskans must go out Wednesday, weather forecasters say, it’s best to do so in the morning before temperatures and wind chills plummet and snow ushers in the winter solstice. The National Weather Service has placed all of west central Nebraska and the Panhandle under a wind chill...
'Kiss the pig' delights students at North Platte High School
The pig puckered up for three school administrators, but North Platte Principal Cory Spotanski worked hard to get his kiss. The North Platte High School Bulldogs far exceeded their goal at the annual food drive last month. Their reward was watching Spotanski, Assistant Principals Jami Allen and John Byrn, and Kevin Mills, director of human resources for the school district, smooch with Turbo the pig.
Letter to the Editor: Playhouse Guild says 'thank you'
After a three-year pause, the Playhouse Guild board has many to thank for helping make our 2022 Carousel Tour of Homes successful in raising money to benefit the North Platte Community Playhouse. Laura Lynn Horst, Diane and Kirk Livingston, Kathi and Brendan Moore, and Amber and Brock Swedberg beautifully decorated and welcomed us into their homes for many pre-Christmas delights. We can’t thank our homes enough for the hours spent organizing, decorating and making each house a memory for every ticket holder to enjoy.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -3. A -12-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Rascal to perform at Sandhills Convention Center in North Platte
Popular local entertainer Rascal Martinez will bring his show to the Sandhills Convention Center and Ramada by Wyndham at 2102 S. Jeffers Ave. on Dec. 30. Rascal has developed a strong following in the area with his music, both originals and covers from various genres. His raspy voice suits his performance of 1950s and ’60s music as he sings familiar classics in his unique style.
South Loup boys, girls defeat Sandhills Valley in Maxwell Tournament
MAXWELL — Trey Connell led all scorers with 14 points as South Loup defeated Sandhills Valley 64-27 on Monday during the first round of the Maxwell Tournament. The Bobcats will face Maxwell in the championship game Tuesday. Maxwell defeated Brady 63-49 on Monday. “I thought we played outstanding on...
