Local Chinese Restaurant to ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said about Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class
Arizona football signed 22 players to letter of intents on Wednesday, early signing day. Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon that he expects the class to expand by February signing day. As of now, Arizona’s 2023 class ranks No. 43 nationally and No. 7 in the Pac-12 according to 247 Sports.
No. 5 Arizona tries to make Morgan State next McKale victim
No. 5 Arizona looks to push its home winning streak to 27 games Thursday when the Wildcats hosts Morgan State
Eastern Progress
UA recruiting confidential: Analysts assess Cats’ class entering early signing period
The month of December in college football has evolved into something Tucsonans know well:. Between the transfer portal, the early signing period and the coaching carousel, December has become a non-stop torrent of transactions and change. To help bring it all into focus ahead of Wednesday — the first day...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
MBB Notebook: Tommy Lloyd lands 4-star recruit for 2024 class and Arizona moves up to No.5
The Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team has picked up their first player for the 2024 recruiting class. Four-star shooting guard Jamari Phillips announced on December 18 that he has committed to play for Tommy Lloyd. Phillips is ranked as the 25th best prospect and 6th best shooting guard in the...
Eastern Progress
Belo scores 18, Battle 17 in Montana State men's loss at No. 5 Arizona
The Montana State men’s basketball team hung with the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats until midway through the second half on Tuesday, yet cold perimeter shooting and a late Arizona surge led to an 85-64 Bobcat loss at the McKale Center. “Our guys played their butts off,” Montana State head...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Kerr Kriisa and Cedric Henderson Jr. had to say after Arizona’s win over Montana State
Arizona had no trouble beating a solid Montana State team on Tuesday night, but Tommy Lloyd’s demeanor in the postgame press conference was more like that of a coach on the wrong side of the final score. “We won by (21), but you still have standards that you gotta...
Eastern Progress
Photos: No. 5 Arizona Wildcats drop Montana State 85-64 in McKale Center
The Wildcats win the catfight with the Bobcats 85-64 at McKale Center, December 20, 2022, Tucson, Ariz. Originally published on tucson.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Eastern Progress
UA punter Kyle Ostendorp earns first-team Academic All-America nod; LB Malik Reed hits portal
Arizona punter Kyle Ostendorp has been named a first-team Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators. Ostendorp earned Academic All-District honors earlier this month from College Sports Communicators (formerly known as CoSIDA) and was named Arizona’s student-athlete valedictorian for the 2022 graduating class. Ostendorp, an aerospace engineering major, averaged 45.5...
Eastern Progress
Arizona's Chase Davis named a preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball
Arizona Wildcats outfielder Chase Davis has been selected as a second-team Preseason All-American by Tucson-based Collegiate Baseball. Davis hit .289 last season with 56 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple, a team-leading 18 home runs, and 54 RBIs. His 48 walks were tops on the team. He also posted a .979 fielding percentage with two outfield assists. Davis was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 following the season.
CBS Sports
How to watch Arizona vs. Montana State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
The #5 Arizona Wildcats have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Montana State Bobcats at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at McKale Memorial Center. The Wildcats are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive. Arizona didn't have too much breathing room in their...
biztucson.com
Mattamy Homes Closes on Land Acquisition for New Dove Mountain Community
Mattamy Homes, North America’s largest privately owned homebuilder, has closed on an important land deal in Marana, Ariz. The 59-acre property — soon to become the newest neighborhood within Saguaro Reserve at Dove Mountain — will feature 242 homesites. This deal further adds to Mattamy’s carefully curated...
fitnessista.com
Best hiking trails in Tucson
Sharing my top picks for the best hiking trails in Tucson. Hi hi! Happy Christmas week and hope that you all are having a lovely morning. We had a great weekend. It was Elf night with friends, we decorated gingerbread houses, and I taught a barre class. We’re headed on a little staycation later this week, and I’m definitely looking forward to it.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona state senator-elect told a judge that ‘Antifa’ attacked her home. Police reports show something else
Justine Wadsack, a Republican who won election to the Arizona Senate last month, testified in t she was forced to leave her family home n because of attacks she believed were politically motivated. Tucson police records don’t support a newly elected state senator’s claim of repeated attacks by “Antifa” at...
