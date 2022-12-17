ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

What Jedd Fisch said about Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class

Arizona football signed 22 players to letter of intents on Wednesday, early signing day. Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon that he expects the class to expand by February signing day. As of now, Arizona’s 2023 class ranks No. 43 nationally and No. 7 in the Pac-12 according to 247 Sports.
Belo scores 18, Battle 17 in Montana State men's loss at No. 5 Arizona

The Montana State men’s basketball team hung with the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats until midway through the second half on Tuesday, yet cold perimeter shooting and a late Arizona surge led to an 85-64 Bobcat loss at the McKale Center. “Our guys played their butts off,” Montana State head...
UA punter Kyle Ostendorp earns first-team Academic All-America nod; LB Malik Reed hits portal

Arizona punter Kyle Ostendorp has been named a first-team Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators. Ostendorp earned Academic All-District honors earlier this month from College Sports Communicators (formerly known as CoSIDA) and was named Arizona’s student-athlete valedictorian for the 2022 graduating class. Ostendorp, an aerospace engineering major, averaged 45.5...
Arizona's Chase Davis named a preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball

Arizona Wildcats outfielder Chase Davis has been selected as a second-team Preseason All-American by Tucson-based Collegiate Baseball. Davis hit .289 last season with 56 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple, a team-leading 18 home runs, and 54 RBIs. His 48 walks were tops on the team. He also posted a .979 fielding percentage with two outfield assists. Davis was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 following the season.
Mattamy Homes Closes on Land Acquisition for New Dove Mountain Community

Mattamy Homes, North America’s largest privately owned homebuilder, has closed on an important land deal in Marana, Ariz. The 59-acre property — soon to become the newest neighborhood within Saguaro Reserve at Dove Mountain — will feature 242 homesites. This deal further adds to Mattamy’s carefully curated...
Best hiking trails in Tucson

Sharing my top picks for the best hiking trails in Tucson. Hi hi! Happy Christmas week and hope that you all are having a lovely morning. We had a great weekend. It was Elf night with friends, we decorated gingerbread houses, and I taught a barre class. We’re headed on a little staycation later this week, and I’m definitely looking forward to it.
