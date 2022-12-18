Read full article on original website
Newton Falls Women's Dart League provide gifts for 33 families
Members of Newton Falls Women's Dart League wrapped gifts for kids and families in need on Wednesday at the VFW on Arlington Boulevard in Newton Falls. The group bought presents for 33 families totaling $7,500. From toys and clothing apparel to home supplies like bedding and a refrigerator the women satisfied each families Christmas list.
ACTION Mobile Grocery gives healthy food to people in Youngstown
It's the time of year when we like to eat lots of holiday goodies and treats but that's not stopping Youngstown's Mobile Grocery store from offering healthy meals this holiday. The ACTION Mahoning Mobile Truck was handing out food on Fifth Avenue in downtown Youngstown Wednesday. They were there giving...
Santa makes stop at Leonard Kirtz School, give presents to children
Santa Claus took time out of his busy schedule to visit kids at Leonard Kirtz school Tuesday morning in Austintown. Jolly Old St. Nick even brought each child an early holiday gift. He handed out 70 presents, each one bought by staff members and residents who wanted to help children...
UPMC recreates iconic Eat 'n Park Christmas Star with pictures of newborns
UPMC Horizon in Farrell celebrated the 40th anniversary of the iconic Eat 'n Park Christmas Star commercial with pictures of newborns in their care. Newborns at the Birth Place at UPMC Horizon dressed the babies as the beloved tree from the classic commercial. A nurse made the special hats at...
‘Shop With a Cop’: Christmas comes early for 7 local kids
Christmas came early for a few local kids with help from a few Youngstown police officers.
Animal Welfare League reminds owners of laws protecting pets during winter wallop
“If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for them!” Those words accompany a plea from Trumbull County’s Animal Welfare League’s Facebook page as it tries to protect animals from the winter storm predicted over the next few days. Trumbull is among the counties in the...
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the area
Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
Hundreds of bags of food given out to families in need
Families in Youngstown got a little extra help for Christmas.
Truck to give away food and sandwiches in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning Mobile Truck will be giving away hot soup and sandwiches downtown in Youngstown. They’ll be in the parking lot across from WRTA on 5th Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will also be giving away $10 vouchers to anyone riding the bus, walking the streets, or just riding […]
Northeast Ohio helps those in need for the holidays
AVON LAKE, Ohio — The holiday season is a time of giving. 3News has teamed up with Community West Foundation in hosting this year's Socks+ donation drive in Fairview Park and Avon Lake. The Socks+ donation drive at Good Neighbors Thrift Shop in Avon Lake brought in community givers...
Hermitage to celebrate solstice with Yule Log event Wednesday
The City of Hermitage is inviting people to participate Wednesday in a celebration with ancient roots. The Winter Solstice Fire and Burning of the Yule Log event is scheduled to take place at Rodney White Park behind the City of Hermitage Municipal Offices from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Fire in Youngstown leaves two homeless
Investigators are looking for the cause of fire on Youngstown's East Side that left two people homeless. An alarm came in after 11 a.m. Wednesday that there was an occupied house fire on the 100 block of South Jackson Street. The first firefighter to arrive reported smoke on the first...
Child rescued, 1 flown to hospital in Struthers fire
Campbell, Poland and Springfield fire departments helped Struthers at the scene.
Want to see Christmas displays in the Valley? Here's where you can go
Christmas is less than a week away, with families across the Mahoning Valley getting into the Christmas spirit. And what better way to do that than a light show? 21 News has compiled some places you can visit to see festive displays. If you're looking for community events, multiple Valley...
Medical RVs offered to YCSD kids in efforts to improve healthcare access
Two new medical RVs will soon offer services to Youngstown City School District students. The school board purchased these vehicles in 2020 and will be equipped to provide dental and ophthalmology services to kids. The RVs will offer dental and eye exams from QUICKMed staff, along with minor procedures. The...
Missing Adult Alert for Trumbull County woman canceled
A Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for a woman who was reported missing earlier Tuesday from Trumbull County.
Youngstown facade program offering grants to businesses
Youngstown Council members approved $1 million to go towards the new Facade Grant program. This program provides grants to businesses to improve the appearance of their property. The program will match any funds the business pays for facade improvements. Councilman Julius Oliver says the amount will help dozens of businesses in need of a fixer-upper but knows it can't reach every property.
House shot up in Warren
Police are investigating after several shots were fired into a home in Warren.
This Is The Biggest House In Ohio
It was built by and for the co-founder of Good Year Tire and Rubber Company and his family.
