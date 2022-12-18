ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

WFMJ.com

Newton Falls Women's Dart League provide gifts for 33 families

Members of Newton Falls Women's Dart League wrapped gifts for kids and families in need on Wednesday at the VFW on Arlington Boulevard in Newton Falls. The group bought presents for 33 families totaling $7,500. From toys and clothing apparel to home supplies like bedding and a refrigerator the women satisfied each families Christmas list.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WFMJ.com

ACTION Mobile Grocery gives healthy food to people in Youngstown

It's the time of year when we like to eat lots of holiday goodies and treats but that's not stopping Youngstown's Mobile Grocery store from offering healthy meals this holiday. The ACTION Mahoning Mobile Truck was handing out food on Fifth Avenue in downtown Youngstown Wednesday. They were there giving...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Jake Wells

Where to find the best Christmas lights in the area

Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
AKRON, OH
WKBN

Truck to give away food and sandwiches in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning Mobile Truck will be giving away hot soup and sandwiches downtown in Youngstown. They’ll be in the parking lot across from WRTA on 5th Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will also be giving away $10 vouchers to anyone riding the bus, walking the streets, or just riding […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

Northeast Ohio helps those in need for the holidays

AVON LAKE, Ohio — The holiday season is a time of giving. 3News has teamed up with Community West Foundation in hosting this year's Socks+ donation drive in Fairview Park and Avon Lake. The Socks+ donation drive at Good Neighbors Thrift Shop in Avon Lake brought in community givers...
AVON LAKE, OH
WFMJ.com

Hermitage to celebrate solstice with Yule Log event Wednesday

The City of Hermitage is inviting people to participate Wednesday in a celebration with ancient roots. The Winter Solstice Fire and Burning of the Yule Log event is scheduled to take place at Rodney White Park behind the City of Hermitage Municipal Offices from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
HERMITAGE, PA
WFMJ.com

Fire in Youngstown leaves two homeless

Investigators are looking for the cause of fire on Youngstown's East Side that left two people homeless. An alarm came in after 11 a.m. Wednesday that there was an occupied house fire on the 100 block of South Jackson Street. The first firefighter to arrive reported smoke on the first...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Medical RVs offered to YCSD kids in efforts to improve healthcare access

Two new medical RVs will soon offer services to Youngstown City School District students. The school board purchased these vehicles in 2020 and will be equipped to provide dental and ophthalmology services to kids. The RVs will offer dental and eye exams from QUICKMed staff, along with minor procedures. The...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown facade program offering grants to businesses

Youngstown Council members approved $1 million to go towards the new Facade Grant program. This program provides grants to businesses to improve the appearance of their property. The program will match any funds the business pays for facade improvements. Councilman Julius Oliver says the amount will help dozens of businesses in need of a fixer-upper but knows it can't reach every property.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

