The No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) knocked off the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) on Saturday afternoon for the Zags’ best victory of the season. With the win, GU capitalized on its last non-conference opportunity that will impact seeding for the NCAA Tournament. The Zags are currently projected to receive a No. 4 seed in the West region according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi. That number will likely jump to a No. 2 or 3 seed after the victory.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO