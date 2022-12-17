Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gonzaga Bulletin
Gonzaga moves up four spots to No. 11 in AP Top 25 poll
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team moved up four spots to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday. The Zags improved their national ranking for the third consecutive week after defeating Northern Illinois (3-8) last Monday and then-No. 4 Alabama (9-2) on Saturday. Forward Drew...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Gonzaga rises one spot to No. 22 in AP Top 25 poll
The Gonzaga University women’s basketball rose to No. 22 in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday morning. The Zags (10-2, 1-0) defeated their only opponent of the week in the Brigham Young University Cougars (4-7, 0-1) 67-58 for its first West Coast Conference (WCC) victory of the season.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Three takeaways from No. 15 Gonzaga's 100-90 upset of No. 4 Alabama
The No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) knocked off the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) on Saturday afternoon for the Zags’ best victory of the season. With the win, GU capitalized on its last non-conference opportunity that will impact seeding for the NCAA Tournament. The Zags are currently projected to receive a No. 4 seed in the West region according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi. That number will likely jump to a No. 2 or 3 seed after the victory.
Comments / 0