fox26houston.com
Houston freeze 2022: Arctic blast timeline for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON - We are now less than 24 hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
fox26houston.com
Dangerously cold temperatures surging towards Texas, hardware store in Houston out of freeze supplies
HOUSTON - A powerful winter storm with life-threatening cold temperatures is now surging across the country. In the Houston area, no precipitation is expected. However, The National Weather Service has issue hard freeze and wind chill warnings for almost all of Texas. "Texas is open 24/7," said Texas Governor Greg...
fox26houston.com
Houston's airports gear up for final rush before Christmas as bitterly cold weather approaches
HOUSTON - Saturday and Christmas Day aren't expected to be busy fly days. However, on Thursday and Friday, more than 300,000 people are expected to fly out of Hobby and Bush Airports in Houston. You never know what to expect when flying around the holidays. "It wasn't bad for a...
First Alert Weather Days issued for Thursday & Friday due to dangerous cold
Para español, haga clic aquí.FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — You know it's going to get cold when the entire state of Texas is under some type of winter-related alert.From tomorrow morning at 6:00 a.m. through Friday at noon, North Texas is under a Wind Chill Advisory. Wind chills could hit as low as -5º, raising concerns about hypothermia.A Hard Freeze warning is also in effect for North Texas from tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. through 9:00 a.m. Friday. This means that temps will drop below 10º, threatening pets, plants, plumbing, and people.Temperatures will start in the low- to mid-40s Thursday morning, but...
fox26houston.com
Arctic temperatures headed for Houston, make sure you're ready!
HOUSTON - A major arctic blast is on the way to SE Texas leading into the Christmas holiday! You may be thinking that this will be like the Big Freeze of February 2021. It will be almost as cold, but the subfreezing temperatures are not expected to last as long. Another difference will be the lack of precipitation expected this time around.
Arctic blast 2022: Houston and Harris County officials prepare residents for extreme weather
From discussions of the power grid to power monoxide concerns, county and city leaders addressed how to prepare and whether or not to have faucets dripping.
fox26houston.com
Warming centers opening in Galveston, Houston amid arctic blast
Several warming centers are starting to open up in Houston and its surrounding areas and the Salvation Army here in Galveston says its emergency overnight shelter last night was already over capacity with nearly 100 people. FOX 26’s Natalie Hee is reporting from Galveston at Salvation Army with a look at preparations for the arctic blast.
Not sure how to prepare for arctic cold front? Here are the best ways to winterize your home
ABC13 spoke to the chief of Harris County EMS, who not only shared what you should do to prepare, but also what you should not do. Here's a list.
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze safety reminders: Heating your home, generators, staying warm
The Houston area is heading into a major freeze with very high winds and bone chilling wind chills. Chief Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz is here with a message to keep everyone as safe as possible during a few difficult weather days.
KHOU
Arctic blast: Who should and shouldn't drip their faucets during the Houston freeze?
The City of Houston is asking residents not to drip their faucets to prevent water pressure from falling. But the county suggests trickling water overnight.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston plumbers say these simple tips will keep your pipes from freezing
With freezing weather on the way to Houston, many homeowners are wondering about the fate of their pipes, fearing a repeat of what happened during Winter Storm Uri early last year. Pipes in thousands of homes across the city froze and then burst during the historic cold snap in February of 2021, causing millions of dollars in damage.
proclaimerscv.com
Arctic Blast Map Indicates Texas Cities Will Be Worst Hit During Blackout Fears
According to a Monday update to the forecast, north Texas and the panhandle will experience the worst of the arctic blast. When this is happening, some parts of the state might experience lows of minus 1 degree Fahrenheit. The whole of the United States is expected to be affected by...
Texas freeze to bring "very dangerous wind chills," official warns
Texas grid leaders expressed confidence that the grid will perform during the same press conference.
KLTV
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
spacecityweather.com
A prolonged hard freeze is coming to Houston just ahead of the Christmas holiday
The forecast is now pretty well locked in for this week: We’ll see wet conditions today, followed by three cloudy and not too cold, not too hot days. Then on Thursday, likely during the afternoon or evening hours, temperatures are going to plunge as a very sharp front whips into the area and causes temperatures to plummet. Precautions for a hard freeze, including protecting exposed pipes, plants, pets, and people should be taken ahead of time.
NRG: Texas’ largest power plant ready for arctic blast
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Daryl Miller’s first week on the job as general manager of NRG’s flagship power plant was nearly two years ago — right when a historic winter storm plunged millions of Texans into the dark. A lot has happened since then. “We’ve...
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Texas Freezes
"Dangerously cold" weather is making its way to Texas this week.
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. leaders urge people to prepare for dangerous cold, optimistic there won't be issues
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County leaders are urging people to prepare for dangerously cold weather. On Tuesday, The National Weather Service issued Hard Freeze and Wind Chill Watches for the Houston area. The low Friday morning in Houston could be in the teens. However, with the wind, it could feel like two degrees or colder.
How Texans can prepare for this week's coming Arctic freeze
A guide for preparing your home ahead of the approaching Christmas cold snap.
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze 2022: List of businesses, offices closed due to weather
HOUSTON - The arctic blast is causing some local offices and facilities to close or suspend certain services. Here’s a list of closures that have been announced so far. All Precinct 3 Community Centers will be closed Thursday, December 22 through Tuesday, December 27. All Precinct 3 Parks will...
