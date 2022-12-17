ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Houston freeze 2022: Arctic blast timeline for Southeast Texas

HOUSTON - We are now less than 24 hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Days issued for Thursday & Friday due to dangerous cold

Para español, haga clic aquí.FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — You know it's going to get cold when the entire state of Texas is under some type of winter-related alert.From tomorrow morning at 6:00 a.m. through Friday at noon, North Texas is under a Wind Chill Advisory. Wind chills could hit as low as -5º, raising concerns about hypothermia.A Hard Freeze warning is also in effect for North Texas from tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. through 9:00 a.m. Friday. This means that temps will drop below 10º, threatening pets, plants, plumbing, and people.Temperatures will start in the low- to mid-40s Thursday morning, but...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Arctic temperatures headed for Houston, make sure you're ready!

HOUSTON - A major arctic blast is on the way to SE Texas leading into the Christmas holiday! You may be thinking that this will be like the Big Freeze of February 2021. It will be almost as cold, but the subfreezing temperatures are not expected to last as long. Another difference will be the lack of precipitation expected this time around.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Warming centers opening in Galveston, Houston amid arctic blast

Several warming centers are starting to open up in Houston and its surrounding areas and the Salvation Army here in Galveston says its emergency overnight shelter last night was already over capacity with nearly 100 people. FOX 26’s Natalie Hee is reporting from Galveston at Salvation Army with a look at preparations for the arctic blast.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston plumbers say these simple tips will keep your pipes from freezing

With freezing weather on the way to Houston, many homeowners are wondering about the fate of their pipes, fearing a repeat of what happened during Winter Storm Uri early last year. Pipes in thousands of homes across the city froze and then burst during the historic cold snap in February of 2021, causing millions of dollars in damage.
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
LUFKIN, TX
spacecityweather.com

A prolonged hard freeze is coming to Houston just ahead of the Christmas holiday

The forecast is now pretty well locked in for this week: We’ll see wet conditions today, followed by three cloudy and not too cold, not too hot days. Then on Thursday, likely during the afternoon or evening hours, temperatures are going to plunge as a very sharp front whips into the area and causes temperatures to plummet. Precautions for a hard freeze, including protecting exposed pipes, plants, pets, and people should be taken ahead of time.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze 2022: List of businesses, offices closed due to weather

HOUSTON - The arctic blast is causing some local offices and facilities to close or suspend certain services. Here’s a list of closures that have been announced so far. All Precinct 3 Community Centers will be closed Thursday, December 22 through Tuesday, December 27. All Precinct 3 Parks will...
HOUSTON, TX

