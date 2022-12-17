Read full article on original website
SS Carlos Correa Contract On Hold Due To Medical IssueOnlyHomers
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
usfdons.com
Six Dons Earn WCC All-Academic Honors
SAN MATEO, Calif. – The West Coast Conference announced their annual All-Academic teams for the 2022 volleyball season on Tuesday afternoon. For San Francisco, Aylen Ayub and Orsula Staka earned First Team honors while Letizia Aquilino, Sara Denham, Lauren Perri and Shyia Richardson were all awarded Honorable Mention honors.
usfdons.com
Krimili's Big Day Leads Dons over Pepperdine
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- Returning to their home floor after a tough game in their conference opener, the USF Dons women's basketball team (10-3, 1-1) got back on track as they defeated the Pepperdine Waves (6-6, 1-1) by a 73-63 final score on Monday afternoon. The Dons received another tremendous...
usfdons.com
Mavericks Upend Dons on Monday Night
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Kicking off a week of home games on Monday night, the University of San Francisco men's basketball team (9-4) battled until the final whistle against UT Arlington, but ultimately fell to the Mavericks (5-7), 68-63, at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center. IN CASE YOU MISSED...
usfdons.com
USF Begins Busy Week Against UT Arlington
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Closing out their non-conference schedule at home on the Hilltop, the University of San Francisco men's basketball team (9-3) will begin a stretch of three home games in four days when they welcome UT Arlington (4-7) to War Memorial at the Sobrato Center on Monday night.
KTVU FOX 2
College student dies in snowstorm while driving home to San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A college student from San Jose died Tuesday when he was caught in a snowstorm on his way home from college. Bryant Rosas crashed in Colorado as he drove from Benedictine College in Kansas to his hometown, college officials said. He was on his way to spend Christmas break with his family, they said.
154-year-old Holy Names University in Oakland closing next year, officials say
"The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated and exacerbated existing challenges, and disproportionately impacted the students HNU serves."
Silicon Valley
16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022
Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
How to score the best 2023 cruise deal out of San Francisco
Book now for the best deals on cruises to Alaska, Mexico and more.
154-year-old California university to close next year
OAKLAND, Calif. — A 154-year-old Northern California university said Monday it plans to close its doors for good next year as it struggles with declining enrollment, rising operational costs and financial trouble brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University in Oakland, which opened in 1868, announced in...
sfstandard.com
Just One Bay Area City is Pro-Housing So Far, State Says
California’s nice list of cities that are “pro-housing” just got updated, and so far, Oakland is the only Bay Area city to make the cut. The East Bay city joins Citrus Heights, Fontana, West Sacramento, San Diego and Roseville—plus Sacramento, which was added in February—to the list of jurisdictions that can get priority for state housing and transportation funding because of their housing-friendly policies.
foodieflashpacker.com
6 Must-Try Fine Dining Restaurants in San Francisco | SF Fine Dining
San Francisco has a dining scene as vibrant as the city itself. This city offers something for every palate, but in this article, we are going to whet your appetite with some of the city’s finest. These fine-dining restaurants are as architecturally stunning as the food they serve. Each...
Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement
A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
Mysterious nightstand appears in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, Alamo Square
"There's magic all over the city."
NBC Bay Area
Police Locate Oakland Boy Missing Since Thursday
Oakland police said officers have found an 11-year-old boy missing since Thursday. Zae'yanti Morris was last seen Thursday around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 52nd Street in Oakland, which is near UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. On Monday morning, police said Zae'yanti was safely located.
KTVU FOX 2
11-year-old Oakland boy found safe
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police in Oakland found an 11-year-old boy who had been missing since Thursday night. Zae'yanti Morris was found on Monday. Police did not say any more, other than he was safe.
Why it looks so gross outside in the SF Bay Area today
A bleak, brownish haze lingered over the Bay Area on Monday, obscuring the San Francisco skyline and adding to the gloom on a day also marked by unusually cold temperatures.
Eater
There’s a Rooftop Bar Landing in Mission Bay and It’s Backed by a Team of Industry Pros
You heard it here first: The hottest new accessory in San Francisco is a rooftop bar. At least, it is if you’re opening a new hotel because it seems just about every new one comes with a rooftop perch on which guests can dine, drink, and soak up some views.
Chef Leilani Baugh’s West Oakland Restaurant Caters to Community Spirit
A childhood spent in the embrace of two adoring grandmothers gave birth to an Oakland chef’s deep appreciation for two cultures. One of her grandmothers was Chinese and spoke only Cantonese. The other spoke only English and had a Black southern heritage. Yet the women bonded over two mutual loves: their granddaughter and cooking.
San Francisco's House of Nanking family gets Food Network series
"My parents came here with less than $40 in their pocket and the first place they stepped into was Chinatown."
techaiapp.com
6 Reasons to Make Hotel Drisco Your San Francisco Hospitality Choice
Amidst the pristine streets and stately homes of tony Pacific Heights hides San Francisco’s number one hotel choice. The elegant Hotel Drisco, housed in a historic 1903 Edwardian building at Pacific and Broderick, blends seamlessly with the gracious mansions that surround it. Its exclusive location, relaxed residential atmosphere, and luxurious amenities make it the hotel choice for those desiring a quintessential San Francisco neighborhood experience. Removed from the characteristic hustle and bustle illustrative of the city’s other first-class lodging options, Hotel Drisco is a favorite amongst visiting dignitaries, glitterati seeking a bit of privacy, and neighbors who consider it a hospitable extension of their own homes—a welcoming and sumptuous annex in which to house overflow guests.
